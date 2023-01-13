Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization
Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Did Mark Ruffalo Reveal Another Big Marvel Spoiler?
A few months ago, Mark Ruffalo was asked on a Marvel red carpet about his expectations for Avengers: Secret Wars, the massive crossover sequel that will conclude Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as the larger “Multiverse Saga.” Ruffalo promised the movie and the Marvel heroes will “go out with a big bang.”
‘Glass Onion’ Now the Fifth Most-Watched Netflix Movie Ever
For the third straight week, Glass Onion was the biggest film on Netflix despite receiving very stuff competition from another star-studded murder mystery new to the service. That was The Pale Blue Eye, a new thriller from Crazy Heart director Scott Cooper that stars Christian Bale as a detective working a case at West Point in the 1830s, where he’s joined in his investigation by a young cadet named Edgar Allan Poe (played by Harry Melling). The two films were almost neck-and-neck on the weekly most-watched movies chart. Netflix users watched 44.3 million hours of Glass Onion, while they watched 42.9 million hours of The Pale Blue Eye. That’s more than the other eight movies on the weekly most-watched list put together.
Why Is Everyone Suddenly Thirsting Over Jack Black?
We don't deserve Jack Black. The funnyman is known for constantly entertaining us with his "twinkle toes" dance moves and apologetically fun-filled movie characters. But now it seems the internet is finally admitting that Jack Black is the ultimate thirst trap we didn't even know we needed. When you think...
Here’s Why Kristen Bell Is ‘Jealous’ of Anna Kendrick
Kristen Bell has apparently been harboring some secret feelings of jealousy toward fellow actor Anna Kendrick — at least according to the Frozen star's husband, comedian and podcast host Dax Shepard. During a recent episode Shepard and Monica Padman's podcast, Armchair Expert, Shepard revealed his wife's envy to their...
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0