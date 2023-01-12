Read full article on original website
Woodland Farm Brewery hosting Music Bingo Ball
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Woodland Farm Brewery will host a Music Bingo Ball, presented by CNY Comedy on Feb. 10. Cards and dabbers will be given to those who want to participate while music from the 80s and 90s will play. Short breaks will be taken between rounds so guests can grab a drink and bite at the bar.
Utica Zoo encourages community to share memories of Polly the cockatoo
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo is encouraging community members to share their memories of Polly the cockatoo, who passed away earlier this month after 53 years at the zoo. The Zoo created a page on its website sharing Polly’s history, stories from staff members, photos, videos and letters from students who remember Polly visiting their school.
Rome NAACP continues to honor MLK legacy with annual event
ROME, N.Y. – The Rome chapter of the NAACP held its annual Martin Luther King Jr. prayer breakfast and church service on Monday at the Zion Episcopal Church on West Liberty Street. The breakfast was held at 7:30 a.m. and the church service followed directly after. The mistress of...
Food cupboard opening inside health center on Noyes Street in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- Upstate Family Health Center together with Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency will officially open a new food cupboard in Utica on Tuesday. “Our mission here is building bridges to better healthcare by providing primary health services to individuals of all ages throughout the Mohawk Valley. Our staff does that by ensuring that patient needs come first. Sometimes that means providing food to patients who come to the Center hungry. We’re now able to offer limited food resources to patients in need until they are able to access food and groceries on their own from other sources." COO at UFHC, Rich Williams said.
Family donation supports cookie classes at Arc Herkimer's Copper Café
HERKIMER, N.Y. – Arc Herkimer is using a donation from a local family to hold a series of baking classes for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The $1,000 donation was made to the Copper Café by the Bonacci family in honor of Augustina “Gussie” Brindisi, who recently passed away at 100 years old.
Ilion Little Theatre holding auditions for 'Almost Maine'
Ilion, N.Y. -- The Ilion Little Theatre will be holding auditions for their production of 'Almost Maine' this month. Actors can prepare a 30-60 second monologue of their choice and can read cold from the script. Those who want to sing should prepare 30 seconds of acapella. It is also encouraged if auditioning, to familiarize yourself with the show.
Big Jays Pizzeria opens second location in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – When Jason Jaegers took a chance opening a pizza restaurant during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he had no idea his success would allow him to open a second location in his hometown. Jason, who was born and raised in Rome, operates Big Jays Pizzeria...
Harts Hill Inn luncheon honors Martin Luther King Jr.
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- A luncheon took place at Harts Hill Inn, located in Whitesboro, honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The event was The Mohawk Valley Frontiers 29th annual event and celebrated Dr. King's spirit of community, unity and leadership. The Frontiers, are a dedicated civic service organization...
Turning Stone restaurant to offer brunch on weekends
VERONA, N.Y. -- The Turning Stone's 7 Kitchens, a market-style buffet will now offer brunch on the weekends. The menu will include 'action stations' where guests can watch while a chef prepares their food. There will be an omelet station, pancake/french toast station, breakfast burrito station and more. Brunch will...
Volunteers continue Patrick Johnson's work in Utica
Grieving but determined: Volunteers carry on Patrick Johnson's work in Utica. Rebuilding the Village, on James Street in Utica, does just that....offering kids, fractured by street life, a place to become whole and strong again. And set on a better path.
Faxton-St. Luke's names Dr. Afsar Khan residency program director
UTICA, N.Y. – The new Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare Transitional Year Residency Program named Afsar Khan, MD, program director. The program will accept 12 residents and will participate in the National Resident Matching Program. The program gives training to residents before they enter a more specialized residency and is a requirement for many programs like this one.
Packy's Pub returns under new ownership
WASHINGTON MILLS, NY - Packy's Pub, a staple in the local community since 1985 has some new owners. To celebrate, they held a ribbon cutting ceremony, along with the New Hartford Chamber of Commerce, on Sunday. There was plenty of free appetizers and door prizes, along with a cash bar.
Customer with gun stops assailant at New Hartford Applebee's
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.-- Police in New Hartford arrested a Utica man who allegedly tried to attack workers at Applebee's on Commercial Drive Saturday but was stopped by a customer with a handgun. Police were first called to the restaurant around 6:40 p.m. for a fight in progress. When they arrived...
Unsettled weather moves in today across the region
Morning: Increasing clouds. Low 20s. Afternoon: Light wintry mix. High 36. Tonight: Rain showers. Low 32. Tomorrow: Rain turning to snow. High 36. Low 28. *A winter weather advisory is in effect for Oneida, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Chenango, and Hamilton Counties for Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening due to the potential of sleet and freezing rain*
Wintry mix on the way for Tuesday
Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 12. Tuesday morning: Increasing clouds. Low 20s. Tuesday afternoon: Light wintry mix. High 36. Tuesday evening: Rain showers. Low 30s. *A winter weather advisory is in effect for Northern Herkimer, Northern Oneida, Fulton, Lewis, and Hamilton Counties for Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening due to the potential of sleet and freezing rain*
Missing 58-year-old Herkimer County man found deceased
SALISBURY, N.Y. – Troopers located 58-year-old Jan L. Dager, deceased in a wooded area about half a mile from his home. According to police, the scene appears consistent with a natural death. Dager was from Salisbury and officially reported missing from his home on Heller Road, on Jan. 14....
Police investigating after body found in park in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Oneonta Police are investigating after a body was found Saturday morning in Neahwa Park. Police aren't saying if it's a man or woman, or if it's being investigated as a homicide, accidental death, or perhaps, suicide. They have not yet said how the body might have come to be in the park, or, how the body was discovered.
Fire on Willowvale Avenue under investigation
NEW HARTFORD, NY (WKTV) - Fire crews were on the scene for more than two hours getting a house fire on Willowvale Avenue in New Hartford under control Saturday night. The fire started at about 8:15 Saturday night at 9234 Willowvale Ave. Crews from New Hartford, Clayville, and Sauquoit Fire...
Vernon man charged following domestic dispute
VERNON, N.Y. – A Vernon man is facing charges following a domestic dispute Saturday morning. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called to Simmons Road in Verona after a physical fight was reported around 10:45 a.m. Following an investigation, 23-year-old Jacob Shoen was arrested and charged with criminal obstruction...
