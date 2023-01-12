ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIAC men's basketball: Oshkosh pulls away from Whitewater

By Tom Miller Special to APG
OSHKOSH — The UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team was down by just six points at halftime at UW-Oshkosh on Wednesday night, but Warhawks head coach Pat Miller had a feeling of what was to come in the final 20 minutes.

“We were just kind of hanging on,” Miller said of the first half, which ended with the Titans leading 41-35. “We were just making enough plays to keep it close.”

Oshkosh took over in the second half and recorded an 80-61 victory at the Kolf Center.

The loss dropped Whitewater to 2-3 in the WIAC and 11-5 overall. Oshkosh is 4-1 in the league, which ties the Titans with La Crosse for first place.

Trevon Chislom led the Warhawks with 16 points and seven rebounds Wednesday.

“He really competed hard,” Miller said of the 6-foot-6 junior forward. “You could see his experience, and our younger, inexperienced guys really struggled in this game.”

That was especially true in the second-half breakdown.

“We didn’t have any offensive or defensive rhythm,” Miller said of the second half when the Titans outscored the Warhawks 39-26. “It was just one of those games where not much went well for us.”

Miller did like the effort his team put forth on the boards. The Warhawks outrebounded Oshkosh 29-25.

Just as it did in their 75-74 loss Saturday against UW-Eau Claire, the Warhawks lost the 3-point shooting statistic. Oshkosh was 13 of 26 from 3-point range, while Whitewater made six of 13.

“We weren’t very productive on the perimeter,” Miller said. “That’s been a trend, and that’s something we have to figure out because that has happened too many times this year.”

The Warhawks return home Saturday with a 3 p.m. game against UW-Stout at Kachel Gymnasium.

UW-OSHKOSH 80, UW-WHITEWATER 61

UW-Whitewater (61)—Chislom, 7-2-16; M. Barnstable, 4-2-13; Capstran, 3-1-8; D. Barnstable, 3-0-6; Barker, 1-0-2; McCray, 2-0-5; Lambert, 2-0-4; Lewis, 2-0-4; Pytleski, 1-0-3. Totals: 25-5-61.

UW-Oshkosh (80)—Plamann, 7-3-22; Borchert, 6-2-14; Steckbauer, 6-0-13; Peterson, 3-0-9; Rindfleisch, 2-0-4; Thomas, 3-1-10; Gunnink, 1-2-4; Mahoney, 1-0-3; Jenkins, 0-1-1. Totals: 29-9-80.

Halftime: Oshkosh 41-35. 3-point goals—W 6 (M. Barnstable 3, Capstran, McCray, Pytleski), O 13 (Plamann 5, Steckbauer, Peterson 3, Thomas 3, Mahoney). Rebounds—W 29 (Chislom 9), O 25 (Borchert 9). Assists—W 7 (Barker 2), O 13 (Peterson 4). Free throws missed—W 1, O 3. Total fouls—W 16, O 11.

Jefferson County, WI
