Delphi, IN

Man dies in house fire

‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of child playing with loaded gun

Judge: Delphi murders trial will likely be delayed

Special Judge Fran Gull of Allen County, who is overseeing the case of the man accused of killing teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams in 2017, has indicated that the trial will likely be delayed due to the large number of documents that the state must provide to the defense under discovery.
Beth forecasts an active week of weather

"Oh, another one," one student's reaction to Bloomington stabbing

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University sophomore Gavin Chiu had one thought after reading of an Indiana University student being stabbed while on a bus in Bloomington last week. "It's pretty tragic to say my initial reaction was 'Oh, another one,'" he said. 56-year-old Billie Davis has been...
Rain, temperature records hold for this date

Chris forecasts a mild week

Supporters rally in rain for Whitfield family

INDIANAPOLIS — Approximately 50 supporters rallied in the rain Monday on Monument Circle in support of the family of Herman Whitfield III, the northeast side man who died last April after his parents called Indianapolis police to respond to a mental health crisis at their home. Raw police body-worn...
Rain moving in this afternoon

Above-average temps today, not record-breaking

IMPD: Death investigation in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man in downtown Indianapolis. According to IMPD, just before 12 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street on a report of a death investigation. Officers arrived and found a man...
Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis

AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
Family of Herman Whitfield III releases more bodycam footage of son’s death in IMPD custody

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Herman Whitfield III has released more bodycam footage of their son’s death while in police custody. Whitfield died after officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to his parents’ home on April 25, 2022. The 39-year-old man was in the midst of a mental health crisis, his parents said, and called 911 to request an ambulance. His father told police his son was “having a psychosis.”
