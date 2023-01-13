Read full article on original website
Driver, 71, Dead After Chula Vista Rollover Crash; Police Seek Witnesses
A 71-year-old man died Monday after the car he was driving overturned and struck two unoccupied vehicles, police said. Samuel Montes was pronounced dead at a hospital after the crash, which happened shortly before 7 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Port Renwick, officer Ryan Culver of the Chula Vista Police Department said.
San Diego Channel
Man dies in Chula Vista rollover crash, police say
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says a 71-year-old man died after his car rolled over and crashed into multiple parked vehicles Monday morning. Officers first received calls about the crash in the 1800 block of Port Renwick around 6:45 a.m. First responders arrived on the scene and learned a Buick Envision had been traveling east on Port Renwick before it hit a curb, causing it to overturn, according to CVPD's press release.
NBC San Diego
Man in San Diego Wounded From Shots Fired Through His Front Door
A 59-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was shot twice with multiple rounds fired through his front door in the Encanto neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of 68th Street, the San Diego Police Department. A...
Aspiring musician killed in drive-by shooting in Encanto
Aspiring musician killed in drive-by shooting in Encanto; Najee Woods, 23, was walking home from a trolley stop when he was shot and killed
Police search for suspect in 7-Eleven robbery
Authorities are searching for a man suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven on Saturday.
Man Stabbed Twice While Walking on Gaslamp Sidewalk
A 29-year-old man was seriously injured when he was stabbed twice in the upper body while walking on a sidewalk in the Gaslamp neighborhood, police said Saturday. The stabbing was reported at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue, according to Officer David O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.
North County man ejected from car during fatal crash identified
A man that was killed in a Fallbrook crash on the morning of Jan. 7 has been identified by authorities.
Suspect who shot, killed Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy identified
Authorities have identified the suspect who shot and killed a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy in Lake Elsinore on Friday.
Three fatally injured in fiery DUI crash at freeway interchange in Murrieta
Three people were fatally injured today when a 21- year-old woman allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire that consumed the vehicle.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed at Escondido Intersection by Pickup Truck
A pedestrian died after being hit by a pickup truck, police said Sunday. The Escondido Police Department received reports of a pedestrian down at the intersection of Broadway and Washington Avenue at 5:22 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived at the scene and performed CPR on the woman, who was pronounced dead...
Teen Wounded in Shooting During Brawl at Teralta East Apartment Complex
A brawl in front of a Teralta East apartment complex escalated Friday into a shooting that left an 18-year-old man wounded. The gunfire erupted shortly before 4 p.m. as patrol officers were responding to a report of a group of about 10 youths fighting near the intersection of Orange Avenue and 44th Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Motorized scooter rider identified in fatal East County crash
A man who was killed last week while riding a motorized scooter on an El Cajon roadway has been identified by authorities.
San Diego Channel
Escondido police respond to fatal pedestrian crash
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Escondido Police Department says a woman died after a pickup truck hit her at the intersection of Broadway and Washington Avenue Saturday evening. Officers first received reports of the truck vs. pedestrian crash around 5:22 p.m. EPD's press release says officers arrived on scene within minutes and gave CPR to the unidentified female victim. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
Woman, 23, arrested in deadly stabbing
A woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a 60-year-old man, who later died at a hospital, in San Marcos, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
Suspect who fatally shot Riverside deputy, former SDPD officer identified
A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and a former San Diego Police officer was fatally shot in the line of duty Friday afternoon.
3 teens arrested in connection with fatal East County stabbing; victim identified
A man who was stabbed to death in Lemon Grove on Tuesday night has been identified and three teens have been arrested in connection to the incident, authorities said.
Pedestrian killed in Escondido crash
One person was killed Saturday when a vehicle hit them in the City of Escondido, according to the police agency.
eastcountymagazine.org
EL CAJON MAN IDENTIFIED AS MURDER VICTIM IN LEMON GROVE; THREE TEENS ARRESTED
January 12, 2023 (Lemon Grove) – The victim who was fatally stabbed in Lemon Grove on January 10 has been identified as Vinson Austin, 49, of El Cajon. Three juveniles have been arrested and booked into juvenile hall for murder. Two of the suspects are 14 years old and one is 16.
NBC San Diego
Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Red Light Hit-and-Run in Mira Mesa
A woman was not expected to survive the injuries she suffered when she was struck by a Cadillac sedan in the Mira Mesa neighborhood of San Diego Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported at 1:31 p.m. in the 10200 block of Camino Ruiz, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.
NBC San Diego
Man Sentenced for Fatally Stabbing Husband 50 Times in Mount Helix
A man who stabbed his husband to death at their Mount Helix home, then fled the state, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. Daniel Scott Jordan, 47, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder count and a deadly weapon allegation for the slaying of 38-year-old Kevin Powell, a Chula Vista city employee whose body was found in the couple's Carmen Drive residence on Aug. 11, 2020.
