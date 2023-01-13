ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemon Grove, CA

San Diego Channel

Man dies in Chula Vista rollover crash, police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says a 71-year-old man died after his car rolled over and crashed into multiple parked vehicles Monday morning. Officers first received calls about the crash in the 1800 block of Port Renwick around 6:45 a.m. First responders arrived on the scene and learned a Buick Envision had been traveling east on Port Renwick before it hit a curb, causing it to overturn, according to CVPD's press release.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Man in San Diego Wounded From Shots Fired Through His Front Door

A 59-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was shot twice with multiple rounds fired through his front door in the Encanto neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of 68th Street, the San Diego Police Department. A...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Stabbed Twice While Walking on Gaslamp Sidewalk

A 29-year-old man was seriously injured when he was stabbed twice in the upper body while walking on a sidewalk in the Gaslamp neighborhood, police said Saturday. The stabbing was reported at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue, according to Officer David O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Escondido police respond to fatal pedestrian crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Escondido Police Department says a woman died after a pickup truck hit her at the intersection of Broadway and Washington Avenue Saturday evening. Officers first received reports of the truck vs. pedestrian crash around 5:22 p.m. EPD's press release says officers arrived on scene within minutes and gave CPR to the unidentified female victim. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Red Light Hit-and-Run in Mira Mesa

A woman was not expected to survive the injuries she suffered when she was struck by a Cadillac sedan in the Mira Mesa neighborhood of San Diego Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported at 1:31 p.m. in the 10200 block of Camino Ruiz, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Sentenced for Fatally Stabbing Husband 50 Times in Mount Helix

A man who stabbed his husband to death at their Mount Helix home, then fled the state, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. Daniel Scott Jordan, 47, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder count and a deadly weapon allegation for the slaying of 38-year-old Kevin Powell, a Chula Vista city employee whose body was found in the couple's Carmen Drive residence on Aug. 11, 2020.
CHULA VISTA, CA

