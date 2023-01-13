SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says a 71-year-old man died after his car rolled over and crashed into multiple parked vehicles Monday morning. Officers first received calls about the crash in the 1800 block of Port Renwick around 6:45 a.m. First responders arrived on the scene and learned a Buick Envision had been traveling east on Port Renwick before it hit a curb, causing it to overturn, according to CVPD's press release.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO