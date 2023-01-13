Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Goldman, Pfizer, Cheesecake Factory, Alibaba and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Goldman Sachs — The bank slid more than 2% after reporting earnings-per-share and revenue that missed Wall Street estimates Tuesday. Pfizer — Wells Fargo downgraded the pharmaceutical giant to equal weight from overweight on Monday, saying the company needed a...
Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks Amid Easing Inflation
Last week, December's consumer price index reading showed that prices are cooling. The index dropped 0.1% on a monthly basis, but the metric gained 6.5% from the prior year. Investors seemed to appreciate the news, as the three major indexes closed higher on Friday. Nevertheless, investing in this uncertain environment...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Goldman Sachs reports fourth quarter earnings. China's population shrinks for the first time in decades. Manchin, Sinema and Coons dine with CEOs in Davos. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Back at it. Welcome back from the holiday weekend. It's...
Stock Futures Trade Lower as Investors Look Ahead to Corporate Earnings
Stock futures traded lower Tuesday as investors attempted to keep building on early 2023 momentum and looked ahead to more corporate earnings. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 75 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.3%, while Nasdaq-100 futures slid 0.4%. All three of the major...
Scaramucci Sees Bitcoin at $50,000 to $100,000 in 2-3 Years as Market Hopes for Bull Run
In 2022, the entire cryptocurrency market lost about $1.4 trillion in value with the industry facing liquidity issues and bankruptcies topped off by the collapse of exchange FTX. While bitcoin has got a small bump at the start of the year, in line with risk assets like stocks, experts say...
