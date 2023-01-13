ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks Amid Easing Inflation

Last week, December's consumer price index reading showed that prices are cooling. The index dropped 0.1% on a monthly basis, but the metric gained 6.5% from the prior year. Investors seemed to appreciate the news, as the three major indexes closed higher on Friday. Nevertheless, investing in this uncertain environment...
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Goldman Sachs reports fourth quarter earnings. China's population shrinks for the first time in decades. Manchin, Sinema and Coons dine with CEOs in Davos. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Back at it. Welcome back from the holiday weekend. It's...
NBC San Diego

Stock Futures Trade Lower as Investors Look Ahead to Corporate Earnings

Stock futures traded lower Tuesday as investors attempted to keep building on early 2023 momentum and looked ahead to more corporate earnings. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 75 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.3%, while Nasdaq-100 futures slid 0.4%. All three of the major...

