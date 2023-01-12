Section swim rivals duel at Maroon and Gold Invite

South third, North seventh in Maroon Division

Two of this season’s four planned matchups among Section 1AA boys swimming powerhouses have already played out. Lakeville South and North emerged victorious at the Mankato Relays back in December, but Rochester Century came out swinging at the Maroon and Gold Invitational on Jan. 7 at the University of Minnesota.

The three teams were among 12 competing in the Maroon division, with East Ridge (498 points) winning the title. Second went to Century with 446, South was third with 356 and North finished seventh with 320.

“The snowstorms have disrupted training,” said South head coach Rick Ringeisen. “I was concerned about our team being ready for the talented field of quality teams. The guys on the team were asked to dryland train and help their neighbors dig out from the heavy snowfall. The creative cross-training paid off with excellent performances and a second chance to measure our team’s improvement against Century.”

Century defeated its section rivals with depth on relays. North’s and South’s top relays finished ahead of their competitors, but many of Century’s secondary squads finished substantially higher then their Lakeville counterparts. With relays earning double points, it added up to the second-place finish for Century Panthers and sets up an intriguing showdown between the teams at the end of the season.

“The large field of 12 teams worked to Century’s advantage,” said Ringeisen. “Our team’s depth will fare better in section competition when there are eight teams.”

Lakeville South crowned two individual winners. Junior Gage Boushee captured the 200 freestyle by a fingernail with a season-best time of 1 minute, 43.51 seconds, winning the event for the second year in a row. He held off a last-length challenge from Nathan Langstraat, a senior at East Ridge. Boushee was runner-up in the 100 freestyle with a time of 47.51.

The matchup between two of the best breaststrokers in the state went to South’s Ethan LaBounty (58.95), who dug deep to hold off North’s Cooper Krance (59.61). Meeting for the first time this season, Krance and LaBounty were neck-and-neck until LaBounty pulled in front for the final 25 yards. The pair were the only two under 1 minute and are both under a state cut midway through the season.

“Ethan’s breaststroke pullouts put him in the lead, so all the other swimmers could do was chase him,” said Ringeisen.

“It is always great to see our team leaders winning events at elite meets. Gage and Ethan were ready and broke out for clean water from the get-go in their races.”

North’s “A” relays had impressive showings, with the 200 medley finishing third. The team of Jonah Hoffman, Krance, Jack MacLeod and Justus Ray finished in 1:40.88 and dropped 2.33 seconds from their entry time. South’s team of Brendan Mattson, LaBounty, Noah Cochran and Alex Morelli followed in fourth (1:41.49). Century was sixth.

The Panthers’ 400 freestyle relay was fourth overall, touching the wall at 3:21.63 behind Hoffman, Niko Vinovich, Ray and Krance. South was sixth with Cochran, Noah Lind, Mattson and Boushee (3:24.32), while Century finished eighth.

The Panthers had the most top-10 finishes of the 1AA teams represented, including Hoffman (200 IM – fifth, 100 backstroke – sixth), Krance (100 breaststroke – second, 100 freestyle – seventh), Ray (50 freestyle – ninth, 100 backstroke – 10th), Niko Vinovich (100 butterfly – 10th) and Isaac Snaza (500 freestyle – eighth).

For the Cougars, Cochran (100 butterfly – 3rd, 50 freestyle – 10th) joined Boushee (200 freestyle - first, 100 freestyle – second) and LaBounty (100 breaststroke – first, 200 individual medley – third) in the top 10.

“Noah Cochran was on fire (swimming) the best untapered times of his career. He stays after practice every night to work on his technique and receive one-on-one coaching. His tempo and breakouts have greatly improved because of the extra work he puts in to improve,” said Ringeisen.

Lakeville North head coach Dan Schneider cited a few Panther swimmers with lifetime-best performances at the U of M, including Luke Hoffman in the 200 and 500 freestyle, Isaac Snaza in the 200 and 500 freestyle and Aaron Larkin in the 50 freestyle. Larkin also had a season best in the 100 backstroke, plus his split on the 400 freestyle relay was a lifetime best. Kellan Krance had an lifetime best in the 500 freestyle and an lifetime-best split on the 200 freestyle relay.

“Overall, I thought we had a very good meet (and) the team has continued to show improvement in every meet,” Schneider said. “I feel like we have progressed nicely to this point of the season considering all of the lost training days due to the weather.”

Adding to the point haul for North, sophomore Alex Byer finished fourth in the 11-dive competition with 362.25 points. It was Byer’s lifetime best score. He edged his training partner, South’s Porter Woodson, who was fifth with 345.00. Both Byer and Woodson are pushing their dive difficulties with an eye toward a repeat trip to state. Gideon Fish of Orono was first with 385.10, while Silas Wagstaff was Century’s top finisher in seventh with 291.70.

The other big storyline in diving was two newcomers. Breckin McGill, in his first year with the Cougars, finished 16th with 188.05 points while Caleb Baldeshwiler, North’s most recent addition, finished 19th with 128.30. McGill, still in seventh grade, and ninth-grader Baldeshwiler showed composure and are improving quickly.

For South, Alex Morelli swam his best times across the board, with his splits on the “A” medley relay and 200 freestyle relay, along with his open 50 and 100 freestyle events, being essential to South’s success.

Ringeisen said Alex Windfeldt and Brody Suby had big time drops in the 500 freestyle. Windfeldt cut more than 10 seconds and Suby cut more than seven. “It was great seeing them both be so successful,” said Ringeisen. “They both work hard in practice.”

The next showdown between the Section 1AA front-runners comes Saturday, January 14, when all three teams square off at Century Middle School for True Team sections. The winner advances to True Team state competition the following week.

Eagan ninth in Gold Division

Eagan competed in the Gold Division at the Maroon and Gold Invitational, scoring 192 points against a loaded field. Miggy San Jose pulled off two top-10 finishes, going 10th in both the 200 freestyle (1:48.71) and 100 backstroke (55.82). Derek Bang’O had a 10th-place finish in the 100 freestyle (50.11).

In diving, Owen Kipp soared to fourth place with 387.05 points while Stone Larson finished eighth with 318.70 and Jacob Campbell was ninth with 289.85. Paul Mathews of Omaha Creighton Prep won the competition with 450.45 points.

South improves to 4-0 in dual meets

The Cougars traveled to Apple Valley Jan. 6 and remained undefeated in South Suburban Conference dual meets. “The Apple Valley meet was an excellent opportunity to compete on back-to-back days as we need to at the state meet,” said Ringeisen.

Ringeisen saw some outstanding swims from Aiden Nguyen, third in the 200 freestyle (2:19.56); Isaac DeMaster, second in the 100 freestyle (56.52); and Carter Nesbitt, who had the third-fastest time in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.87).

Nguyen also won the junior varsity 500 freestyle. “Aiden’s club background makes him a valuable and versatile addition to the team this year,” said Ringeisen. “Carter Nesbitt’s performances at Apple Valley impressed me. He continues to cut time in his events and is battling for section lineup spots in several events.”

Owen Constine took second in diving, finishing with 101.80 points (six dives) for his highest finish of the season and a personal best.

Brendan Mattson had one of the toughest schedules of the meet, swimming into second behind Apple Valley’s Joven Langseth in the 500 freestyle (5:41.17), then turning around to anchor the 200 freestyle to the second-fastest finish and following with the 100 breaststroke (1:21.52) in a shortened version of a high school swimming Ironman challenge.

Ringeisen had high praise for two others. “First-year swimmer Nathan Hotchkiss was impressive, winning both the JV 200 free and placing second in the JV 500 free. Nathan has a great freestyle stroke and it was nice to see him swim confidently.”

Dylan Flottemesch added first-place finishes in the JV 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.

Apple Valley’s Langseth won the 500 freestyle (5:16.52) while Josh Lee won the 100 backstroke (1:00.62). Gabe Lenzen was second in the 200 freestyle (1:59.35) and 100 butterfly (1:00.60), while Dillon Amarabandu was second in the JV 100 freestyle with 1:07.76.

The Eagles also won the 400 freestyle relay ahead of two South squads, finishing in 3:38.62 to touch the wall nearly two seconds ahead. Bridger Cook, Lee, Gabe Lenzen and anchor Langseth dropped over 16 seconds from their seeded time for the final swim of the evening.

North 93, Burnsville 72

The Panthers moved to 2-2 with a victory over the Blaze on Jan. 6. The Panthers had strong swims from Oliver Snaza (200 freestyle – fourth), Liam Grange (200 IM – second, 100 freestyle – second) and Kellan Krance (100 butterfly – third). Davin Berg won the JV 50 freestyle.

Christo Vinovich finished just shy of his season-best six-dive total of 131.05, scoring 130 to finish third for North.

The North “B” 200 medley relay team of Parker Mann, Isaac Snaza, Tyler Hultgren and Lucas Hoffman took third (2:03.86), while the “B” 200 freestyle relay squad of Kellan Krance, Hultgren, Isaac Snaza and Carson Eppert were second to North’s “A” relay, touching in 1:47.84.

For the Blaze, Calvin Chluoy took the 100 freestyle in 1:02.46. Matthias Wong was second in the 200 freestyle (1:59.73) and Oliver Dineen finished third (2:23.19). Ben Edwards, Daniel Rojas and Jack Steglich went 3-4-5 in the 50 freestyle, while Rojas was second in the 100 butterfly (1:05.67).

Zander Boyko was second in diving with 146.45 points behind North’s Alex Byer (224.55).

The Blaze finished on a high note with an outstanding showing by their 400 freestyle relay. Edwards, Rojas, Steglich and Wong touched the wall in second after a great anchor swim from Wong pulled them within five seconds of the “A” North squad. Wong’s closing leg time of 52.82 was the fastest in the pool.

Rosemount, Eagan swim to a tie

Rosemount and Eagan tied in a Jan. 6 South Suburban Conference dual meet. Rosemount had a 3-0-1 conference record and Eagan was 2-1-1 going into this week’s action.

The Irish won all but three individual events and two of the three relays. Sullivan Labno and Quinlan Schroeder were 1-2 in the 200 individual medley, while Will Durfee and Labno were 1-2 in the 500 freestyle. Junior National qualifier Matthew Warweg won the 50 freestyle (22.76) and his signature event, the 100 backstroke (53.52). The backstroke time currently sits as the ninth-fastest in Minnesota. Schroeder was also first in the 100 breaststroke in 59.77, which is 11th-fastest in the state.

Lucas Gerten continued to shine, accumulating 300.65 points for the diving victory. The defending Class AA champion currently is No. 1 in Minnesota for six-dive points.

For the Wildcats, Miggy San Jose won the 200 freestyle (1:51.52) and Dobbin Chong won the 100 butterfly (56.73). Derek Bang’O took the 100 freestyle (50.49). Eagan’s 200 freestyle relay also came into the wall first, with San Jose, Braden Hegenbarth, Bang’O and Thomas Kehler touching in 1:32.91.

Prior Lake and Lakeville South, both 4-0, came into this week as the only unbeaten, untied teams in South Suburban dual meets.