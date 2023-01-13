Effective: 2023-01-17 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and parts of central, northwest, and southern Vermont. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light wintry mix will develop during the afternoon to evening hours today and continue overnight before tapering to scattered rain and snow showers during the day on Wednesday.

CLINTON COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO