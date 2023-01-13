ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO SIGNAL GOING INTO A ROUNDABOUT?. I'm teaching my son to drive in Minnesota, it seems like a very daunting task watching him turn his signal on going into and then exiting the roundabout. In doing so, I ran into a few questions that I really couldn't answer; so I reached out to our listening area to find out what YOU think. The responses to my questions were mixed. The question is: Should you signal to enter and/or exit a roundabout?

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO