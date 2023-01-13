ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

Sheriff’s Department Investigating Reported Homicide in San Juan

Authorities are investigating a homicide in San Juan Capistrano after a 30-year-old local man was found assaulted and sustaining traumatic injuries on Saturday, Jan. 14, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies at 5:21 p.m. were called to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis where the victim,...
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 16, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 16, 2023:. Rain likely before 10am, then a chance of showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Come help clean up the beach this Saturday in Seal Beach

You’re invited to the Beach Cleanup in Seal Beach. When : SATURDAY, January 21, 2023; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where : 1st Street Parking Lot (15 First Street) Pre-registration please! (Click here to pre-register.) We will provide: garden gloves, pickers, bags, and free parking (please ask!) Early notification...
SEAL BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Council to Review Pilot Trolley Route for Spring

As the City of San Clemente looks to expand public transportation options in town, the City Council on Tuesday night, Jan. 17, is expected to consider testing one of two potential trolley lines this spring—one connected to the Outlets at San Clemente, or another at the Municipal Pier. Within...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Learn more about Cypress’s exotic Snowy Owl visitor with owl researcher Denver Holt

Are you interested in learning about the snowy owl that has recently been residing in Cypress?. The Department of Fish and Wildlife, in partnership with the Sea and Sage Audubon Society, is hosting a community presentation at the Cypress Community Center on January 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. that will feature the founder and lead researcher of the Owl Research Institute, Denver Holt.
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

Los Alamitos calls all artists to Weekend of Art

Make sure to save the date for Weekend of Art, a two-day visual and performing arts exhibition for all ages! Weekend of Art will be taking place on Friday, March 17 from ﻿5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 18 from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Los Alamitos Community Center (10911 Oak St., Los Alamitos)!
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Orange Coast College launches free career coaching program for students

Coast College will launch a free Career Coaching program for students during the Spring 2023 semester, aimed at teaching them how to network and build confidence, and eventually land jobs and internships. The College has partnered with Career Launch and invites students to apply to be part of one of four cohorts during February and March that will help connect them with local professionals to get a foot in the door in their chosen industry.
COSTA MESA, CA
localocnews.com

Lakewood commemorates the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr. King was a champion in the struggle to achieve long overdue civil rights throughout our nation for African Americans, who in the 1950s and 1960s were still being denied those rights in many aspects of life in our country. But despite the most egregious of transgressions that he fought against, he always did so as a firm believer in the moral and political power of nonviolence.
LAKEWOOD, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Foothill’s 15-game winning streak snapped by La Mirada at MLK Dream Classic

Foothill’s Isaiah Bernard puts up a shot over the defense of La Mirada’s Christopher Cuevas Monday night. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Foothill High School’s boys basketball team had its 15-game winning streak snapped as the Knights fell to La Mirada 53-50 Monday night at the MLK Dream Classic at St. John Bosco High School.
LA MIRADA, CA
localocnews.com

Final scores and highlights for OC basketball on Monday night, Jan. 16

La Mirada 53, Foothill 50: CHECK BACK LATER FOR PHOTOS AND STORY. Orange Lutheran 56, Oak Park of Ventura 54: Orange Lutheran battled back from a nine point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to win. —Courtesy Jim McCormack. St. Margaret’s 69, Luezinger 67. Non-league. North...
ORANGE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy