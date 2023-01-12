T-Pain, Slim Thug and more to perform at 'Tailgate Time Machine'

The Hot Chick and Boondocks are gearing up for a huge weekend of sports in the Valley and are back bigger and better with their second annual block party beginning Wednesday, Feb. 8 going through Sunday, Feb. 12.

Scottsdale’s largest outdoor party will be stacked with a line-up of special guests, ready to transport you back to the early 2000s, a press release stated. The ‘Tailgate Time Machine’ event will feature headliner and two-time Grammy winner and 12-time Grammy nominee, T-Pain performing on Friday, Feb. 10.

The nostalgia doesn’t stop there, with 2000’s mega stars Baby Bash, Paul Wall and Slim Thug also set to take the stage on Thursday, Feb. 9. The block party will have everything you need to catch all the biggest events in the Valley including 80 TVs and two big LED screens to ensure you don’t miss a thing.

Individual day tickets start at $129 and three-day passes are $299. For single-day tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/the-hot-chick-and-boondocks-58553031063. Three-day passes are available here .

For information, visit https://www.thehotchickaz.com/events.