Johnson City, TN

Meals on Wheels partners with human society to help feed pets too

By Lea Johnson
 4 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Meals on Wheels , a non-profit organization, has been providing hot meals to seniors and people with low income. The organization has decided to extend its services by providing food for the pets of people who receive meals.

They partnered with the Appalachian Highlands Humane Society to create the Pet Pals Program.

“You don’t realize how many people are stuck at home and, you know, they can’t get out, all of them are disabled,” said Pandora Abbott, a nutrition coordinator for Meals on Wheels. “They can’t get in the car and go do things, so their pet is their company.”

The Pet Pals Program has the ability to provide these services with the help of the humane society and donations from the community.

The program is in need of dog food, cat food, kitty litter, and treats. If you want to donate to the Pet Pals food drive, you can call Pandora Abbott at 423-461-8221.

