An Irvine man was arrested for allegedly killing his father

The Irvine Police Department (IPD) arrested 24-year-old Irvine resident, Tyler Shipper, after his father was found deceased in the home they share. Yesterday morning, IPD officers and the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded to a residence on Windwood after receiving information that an adult male was injured. The reporting party (RP) came to check on his friend after the decedent did not show up for work. He encountered Shipper, who appeared disheveled and would not let him inside. The RP and Shipper called 9-1-1.
IRVINE, CA
Council to Review Pilot Trolley Route for Spring

As the City of San Clemente looks to expand public transportation options in town, the City Council on Tuesday night, Jan. 17, is expected to consider testing one of two potential trolley lines this spring—one connected to the Outlets at San Clemente, or another at the Municipal Pier. Within...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
How are Southern California reservoirs filling after all the rain?

Watching swift-water rescues from what are usually dry creek beds might lead you to wonder how Southern California above-ground water reservoirs are filling after weeks of one storm after another. (I say: keep ’em coming!) The answer, according to the latest information from the California Department of Water Resources:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 16, 2023

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 16, 2023:. Rain likely before 10am, then a chance of showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Official GoFundMe page set up to help those affected by the winter storms

With support from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and Philanthropy California, the League of California Community Foundations (LCCF) has launched an official GoFundMe to help communities affected by the California winter storms. Through GoFundMe, the fund will allow individual donors to contribute for the first time to the California Disaster Relief, Recovery and Resilience Fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/california-flood-relief.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Assembly Republicans call on Newsom to make water a priority

California Assembly Republicans are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to prioritize water storage, conveyance, and flood protection in the state budget. California has not built significant new water storage since the 1970s, despite its population nearly doubling during that time. “Providing water is a core function of government, and it’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Come help clean up the beach this Saturday in Seal Beach

You’re invited to the Beach Cleanup in Seal Beach. When : SATURDAY, January 21, 2023; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where : 1st Street Parking Lot (15 First Street) Pre-registration please! (Click here to pre-register.) We will provide: garden gloves, pickers, bags, and free parking (please ask!) Early notification...
SEAL BEACH, CA
Orange Coast College launches free career coaching program for students

Coast College will launch a free Career Coaching program for students during the Spring 2023 semester, aimed at teaching them how to network and build confidence, and eventually land jobs and internships. The College has partnered with Career Launch and invites students to apply to be part of one of four cohorts during February and March that will help connect them with local professionals to get a foot in the door in their chosen industry.
COSTA MESA, CA
Learn more about Cypress’s exotic Snowy Owl visitor with owl researcher Denver Holt

Are you interested in learning about the snowy owl that has recently been residing in Cypress?. The Department of Fish and Wildlife, in partnership with the Sea and Sage Audubon Society, is hosting a community presentation at the Cypress Community Center on January 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. that will feature the founder and lead researcher of the Owl Research Institute, Denver Holt.
CYPRESS, CA
Governor Newsom proclaims Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2023

Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the State of California. The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:. More than 50 years after his passing, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s call to stand up against injustice and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lakewood commemorates the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr. King was a champion in the struggle to achieve long overdue civil rights throughout our nation for African Americans, who in the 1950s and 1960s were still being denied those rights in many aspects of life in our country. But despite the most egregious of transgressions that he fought against, he always did so as a firm believer in the moral and political power of nonviolence.
LAKEWOOD, CA
Seven day local weather forecast for January 15 through January 21

Seven day local weather forecast for January 15 through January 21. Details for seven day local weather forecast for January 15 through January 21. Sunday: A slight chance of showers before 10am, then rain after 4pm. High near 60. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA

