Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
The Media Is Lying About No One Predicting The California Floods; One Service DidSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food ExperiencesJoel EisenbergLos Angeles, CA
Related
localocnews.com
An Irvine man was arrested for allegedly killing his father
The Irvine Police Department (IPD) arrested 24-year-old Irvine resident, Tyler Shipper, after his father was found deceased in the home they share. Yesterday morning, IPD officers and the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded to a residence on Windwood after receiving information that an adult male was injured. The reporting party (RP) came to check on his friend after the decedent did not show up for work. He encountered Shipper, who appeared disheveled and would not let him inside. The RP and Shipper called 9-1-1.
localocnews.com
An O.C. Deputy Public Defender was killed in Rosarito, Mexico while celebrating his wedding anniversary
Orange County’s Deputy Public Defender, attorney Elliot Blair, was killed in Rosarito, Mexico on Friday, Jan. 14. Blair and his wife Kim were celebrating their first wedding anniversary in Rosarito. Kim is also an O.C. Public Defender. Blair was in his early 30’s. Blair’s family claims that he...
localocnews.com
Council to Review Pilot Trolley Route for Spring
As the City of San Clemente looks to expand public transportation options in town, the City Council on Tuesday night, Jan. 17, is expected to consider testing one of two potential trolley lines this spring—one connected to the Outlets at San Clemente, or another at the Municipal Pier. Within...
localocnews.com
How are Southern California reservoirs filling after all the rain?
Watching swift-water rescues from what are usually dry creek beds might lead you to wonder how Southern California above-ground water reservoirs are filling after weeks of one storm after another. (I say: keep ’em coming!) The answer, according to the latest information from the California Department of Water Resources:...
localocnews.com
Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce recognizes MemorialCare Medical Group Best Large Business
MemorialCare Medical Group received the “Best of Huntington Beach” Award for Best Large Business Category from the Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce. For more than 20 years, local community members vote for their favorite business, organization, event or person in various categories that serve the Huntington Beach Community.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 16, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 16, 2023:. Rain likely before 10am, then a chance of showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Rainstorm Cleanup, General Plan Committee
This week I’d like to recognize critical, often unsung members of our City team who perform a vital service during rainstorms: the Utilities Department crews that pump storm water and operate the tide valves on Balboa Island and the Peninsula. The valves, which were built in the 1970s to...
localocnews.com
Official GoFundMe page set up to help those affected by the winter storms
With support from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and Philanthropy California, the League of California Community Foundations (LCCF) has launched an official GoFundMe to help communities affected by the California winter storms. Through GoFundMe, the fund will allow individual donors to contribute for the first time to the California Disaster Relief, Recovery and Resilience Fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/california-flood-relief.
localocnews.com
Assembly Republicans call on Newsom to make water a priority
California Assembly Republicans are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to prioritize water storage, conveyance, and flood protection in the state budget. California has not built significant new water storage since the 1970s, despite its population nearly doubling during that time. “Providing water is a core function of government, and it’s...
localocnews.com
Come help clean up the beach this Saturday in Seal Beach
You’re invited to the Beach Cleanup in Seal Beach. When : SATURDAY, January 21, 2023; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where : 1st Street Parking Lot (15 First Street) Pre-registration please! (Click here to pre-register.) We will provide: garden gloves, pickers, bags, and free parking (please ask!) Early notification...
localocnews.com
Orange Coast College launches free career coaching program for students
Coast College will launch a free Career Coaching program for students during the Spring 2023 semester, aimed at teaching them how to network and build confidence, and eventually land jobs and internships. The College has partnered with Career Launch and invites students to apply to be part of one of four cohorts during February and March that will help connect them with local professionals to get a foot in the door in their chosen industry.
localocnews.com
Learn more about Cypress’s exotic Snowy Owl visitor with owl researcher Denver Holt
Are you interested in learning about the snowy owl that has recently been residing in Cypress?. The Department of Fish and Wildlife, in partnership with the Sea and Sage Audubon Society, is hosting a community presentation at the Cypress Community Center on January 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. that will feature the founder and lead researcher of the Owl Research Institute, Denver Holt.
localocnews.com
Governor Newsom proclaims Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2023
Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the State of California. The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:. More than 50 years after his passing, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s call to stand up against injustice and...
localocnews.com
Lakewood commemorates the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Dr. King was a champion in the struggle to achieve long overdue civil rights throughout our nation for African Americans, who in the 1950s and 1960s were still being denied those rights in many aspects of life in our country. But despite the most egregious of transgressions that he fought against, he always did so as a firm believer in the moral and political power of nonviolence.
localocnews.com
Seven day local weather forecast for January 15 through January 21
Seven day local weather forecast for January 15 through January 21. Details for seven day local weather forecast for January 15 through January 21. Sunday: A slight chance of showers before 10am, then rain after 4pm. High near 60. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
localocnews.com
Six OC boys basketball teams compete in MLK Dream Classic at St. John Bosco
Carlo Billings takes the court for Foothill during a game in December. (File Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Six Orange County high school boys basketball teams will take part in the MLK Dream Classic on Martin Luther King Day Monday, Jan. 16 at St. John Bosco. Foothill...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Sunny Hills remains undefeated with Freeway League victory over rival Troy
Sunny Hills’ Ethan Castro vies for the ball with Troy’s Brendan Lee and a teammate. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Soccer has a wide assortment of clever plays, most of which rarely work. But when they do …. Sunny Hills ran a play that was...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel races past Estancia and moves into tie for first place
Rafael Sermarini of Calvary Chapel out paces Jaedon Hose-Shea of Estancia on a fast break Friday night. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel High School’s boys basketball tearm defeated Estancia 53-37 in an Orange Coast League game Friday night and moved into a tie for first place with St. Margaret’s.
Comments / 0