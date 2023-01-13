Read full article on original website
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Rainstorm Cleanup, General Plan Committee
This week I’d like to recognize critical, often unsung members of our City team who perform a vital service during rainstorms: the Utilities Department crews that pump storm water and operate the tide valves on Balboa Island and the Peninsula. The valves, which were built in the 1970s to...
localocnews.com
Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce recognizes MemorialCare Medical Group Best Large Business
MemorialCare Medical Group received the “Best of Huntington Beach” Award for Best Large Business Category from the Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce. For more than 20 years, local community members vote for their favorite business, organization, event or person in various categories that serve the Huntington Beach Community.
localocnews.com
Long Beach Police Department investigating traffic fatality at PCH and Molino Avenue
On Dec. 18, 2022 at approximately 7:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue regarding an injury traffic collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located the driver of a motorcycle,...
localocnews.com
Sheriff’s Department Investigating Reported Homicide in San Juan
Authorities are investigating a homicide in San Juan Capistrano after a 30-year-old local man was found assaulted and sustaining traumatic injuries on Saturday, Jan. 14, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies at 5:21 p.m. were called to the 26000 block of Calle San Luis where the victim,...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 16, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 16, 2023:. Rain likely before 10am, then a chance of showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
localocnews.com
Come help clean up the beach this Saturday in Seal Beach
You’re invited to the Beach Cleanup in Seal Beach. When : SATURDAY, January 21, 2023; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Where : 1st Street Parking Lot (15 First Street) Pre-registration please! (Click here to pre-register.) We will provide: garden gloves, pickers, bags, and free parking (please ask!) Early notification...
localocnews.com
Cypress Council to hold public hearing on a request for a liquor license at a Lincoln Avenue sushi restaurant
Project: Conditional Use Permit No. 2023-01 – a request to permit the sale of beer and wine for an existing restaurant (Hiyori Sushi), located at 4720 Lincoln Avenue in the PC – Planned Community Zone. Applicant: Ms. Young Ju Lee of JJ Secret Foods Inc., 6651 Western Avenue,...
localocnews.com
Los Alamitos calls all artists to Weekend of Art
Make sure to save the date for Weekend of Art, a two-day visual and performing arts exhibition for all ages! Weekend of Art will be taking place on Friday, March 17 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 18 from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Los Alamitos Community Center (10911 Oak St., Los Alamitos)!
localocnews.com
An O.C. Deputy Public Defender was killed in Rosarito, Mexico while celebrating his wedding anniversary
Orange County’s Deputy Public Defender, attorney Elliot Blair, was killed in Rosarito, Mexico on Friday, Jan. 14. Blair and his wife Kim were celebrating their first wedding anniversary in Rosarito. Kim is also an O.C. Public Defender. Blair was in his early 30’s. Blair’s family claims that he...
localocnews.com
Learn more about Cypress’s exotic Snowy Owl visitor with owl researcher Denver Holt
Are you interested in learning about the snowy owl that has recently been residing in Cypress?. The Department of Fish and Wildlife, in partnership with the Sea and Sage Audubon Society, is hosting a community presentation at the Cypress Community Center on January 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. that will feature the founder and lead researcher of the Owl Research Institute, Denver Holt.
localocnews.com
Orange Coast College launches free career coaching program for students
Coast College will launch a free Career Coaching program for students during the Spring 2023 semester, aimed at teaching them how to network and build confidence, and eventually land jobs and internships. The College has partnered with Career Launch and invites students to apply to be part of one of four cohorts during February and March that will help connect them with local professionals to get a foot in the door in their chosen industry.
localocnews.com
An Irvine man was arrested for allegedly killing his father
The Irvine Police Department (IPD) arrested 24-year-old Irvine resident, Tyler Shipper, after his father was found deceased in the home they share. Yesterday morning, IPD officers and the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded to a residence on Windwood after receiving information that an adult male was injured. The reporting party (RP) came to check on his friend after the decedent did not show up for work. He encountered Shipper, who appeared disheveled and would not let him inside. The RP and Shipper called 9-1-1.
localocnews.com
Six OC boys basketball teams compete in MLK Dream Classic at St. John Bosco
Carlo Billings takes the court for Foothill during a game in December. (File Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Six Orange County high school boys basketball teams will take part in the MLK Dream Classic on Martin Luther King Day Monday, Jan. 16 at St. John Bosco. Foothill...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Foothill’s 15-game winning streak snapped by La Mirada at MLK Dream Classic
Foothill’s Isaiah Bernard puts up a shot over the defense of La Mirada’s Christopher Cuevas Monday night. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Foothill High School’s boys basketball team had its 15-game winning streak snapped as the Knights fell to La Mirada 53-50 Monday night at the MLK Dream Classic at St. John Bosco High School.
localocnews.com
Seven day local weather forecast for January 15 through January 21
Seven day local weather forecast for January 15 through January 21. Details for seven day local weather forecast for January 15 through January 21. Sunday: A slight chance of showers before 10am, then rain after 4pm. High near 60. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel races past Estancia and moves into tie for first place
Rafael Sermarini of Calvary Chapel out paces Jaedon Hose-Shea of Estancia on a fast break Friday night. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel High School’s boys basketball tearm defeated Estancia 53-37 in an Orange Coast League game Friday night and moved into a tie for first place with St. Margaret’s.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Sunny Hills remains undefeated with Freeway League victory over rival Troy
Sunny Hills’ Ethan Castro vies for the ball with Troy’s Brendan Lee and a teammate. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Soccer has a wide assortment of clever plays, most of which rarely work. But when they do …. Sunny Hills ran a play that was...
localocnews.com
Final scores and highlights for OC basketball on Monday night, Jan. 16
La Mirada 53, Foothill 50: CHECK BACK LATER FOR PHOTOS AND STORY. Orange Lutheran 56, Oak Park of Ventura 54: Orange Lutheran battled back from a nine point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to win. —Courtesy Jim McCormack. St. Margaret’s 69, Luezinger 67. Non-league. North...
localocnews.com
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of January 2023
We continue our popular feature of our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of January 2023!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
