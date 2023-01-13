Coast College will launch a free Career Coaching program for students during the Spring 2023 semester, aimed at teaching them how to network and build confidence, and eventually land jobs and internships. The College has partnered with Career Launch and invites students to apply to be part of one of four cohorts during February and March that will help connect them with local professionals to get a foot in the door in their chosen industry.

