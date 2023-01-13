Read full article on original website
Shutthe Frontdoor
3d ago
with the Chicagoans coming into this area, they are keeping the same mentality as if they were still in the city. You don't see or hear anything. it's sad and scary.
Reply
4
shabvxhajankahdv
3d ago
Illinois trash coming into Indiana. Word of advice if you want to move to a better area for a better life, leave your old ways behind.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Was Adopted, Tortured, And A Jane Doe For Years Until Her Siblings Told Authorities They Helped Dispose Of Her BodyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGary, IN
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersSchererville, IN
Pannell Promoted to Vice President at DMSBuilding Indiana BusinessCrown Point, IN
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Chicago police: Suspect broke window of bar after using homophobic slurs toward man and woman
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a man who allegedly used homophobic language against two people and then used a hammer to break the window of a nearby business they went into. On Monday, around 5:40 p.m., police say a man and woman were exiting their vehicle when an...
Oak Brook home ransacked by burglars while teen girl hides inside; 1 in custody held on $1.5M bond
Several homes in an Oak Brook neighborhood have been targeted for home invasions recently, but in the latest a teen girl was inside when the burglars struck.
Restaurant in Rogers Park targeted in suspected homophobic attack
A restaurant in Rogers Park was targeted Monday evening in an alleged homophobic attack that left the front door glass shattered and sent some customers ducking for cover.
Remains of missing Downers Grove woman Cheyann Klus, missing since 2017, positively ID'd
The Cook County Sheriff's Office said they have positively identified the remains of a woman from Downers Grove who has been missing for more than five years.
String of robberies and carjackings has South Side seniors concerned
CHICAGO — Concerns over the safety of senior citizens in Calumet Heights and South Deering have grown after at least a dozen robberies and carjackings that happened in the neighborhoods over a week ago. According to police — in each instance — a group of offenders approach the victims while armed with handguns and demanded […]
Des Plaines teen fatally shot on street identified
DES PLAINES, Ill. - Des Plaines police are looking for at least three suspects who gunned down a teenage boy in front of his home Sunday night. Police are calling it an isolated incident that happened on a busy residential street. A neighbor’s security camera shows the first police cars...
Man dies, woman arrested after fight in Benton Harbor apartment
Gerald Harper, 65, was found seriously hurt on the 3rd floor of 300 River Terrace high-rise apartments on January 10.
22 WSBT
University Park Mall assault victim speaks out
Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
WGNtv.com
41-year-old woman dies following South Side shooting
CHICAGO — A woman died following a shooting on the South Side Sunday night. Just after 5:15 p.m., police responded to the 6200 block of South Michigan on the report of a shooting. Police said a 41-year-old woman was shot in the neck and chest. She was transported to...
fox32chicago.com
South Side crime: Man found fatally shot in car
CHICAGO - A man was found unresponsive inside a car on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the 54-year-old victim was found shot in the chest and right shoulder in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:45 a.m. in Chatham. He was transported to University of Chicago...
Burglars have hit 5 garages on the same block in Chicago
Police said the suspect(s) force open a side door on garages along 500 East 60th Street in Woodlawn and take stuff. Between December 29 at 9:30 a.m. and December 30 at 8:15 a.m. Between December 29 at 1:00 p.m. and December 30 at 8:30 a.m. Between January 3 at 6:00...
Man fatally shot while standing at South Side bus stop: police
CHICAGO — A man is dead after being shot while standing at a bus stop on the city’s South Side early Monday morning. According to police, a 20-year-old man was standing near a stop at the 100 block of West 87th Street around 12:28 a.m. when a man in a gray dodge exited the car […]
CPD: Man shot multiple times, killed in Chatham
CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is investigating after a man was shot several times and killed in the Chatham neighborhood late Sunday morning. According to police, The shooting happened in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:40 a.m. in the Sixth District. Officers said they responded to a call of a person […]
CPD officer shot, paralyzed while breaking up bar fight thanks community for support
It's been just over six months since Golden, a 6-year-veteran of the Chicago police department was paralyzed, after being shot in the back following a bar fight prosecutors said he was trying to break up.
1 Injured in Park Forest Shooting
Police were investigating Sunday after one person was injured in a shooting in south suburban Park Forest, authorities said. In a Facebook post at around 4:48 p.m., the Park Forest Police Department said it was investigating a shooting that took place in the 100 block of Warwick Street near Westwood Court. Authorities said at least one person was shot and taken to a trauma center in critical condition.
Illinois State Police: Man charged after crash in Chicago killed his passenger
CHICAGO — A man is facing charges after state police said he was intoxicated when he got into a crash that killed his passenger Tuesday in Chicago. The crash happened around 12:50 a.m. on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Cermak Road. According to a news release, Illinois State Police said Christopher Lewis, 27, of Chicago, […]
3-year-old boy, 23-year-old man shot after gun man was handling discharged: police
CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy and 23-year-old man were injured when a gun the man was holding discharged, striking them both. Police said the shooting happened around 12 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of South Stewart in the Englewood neighborhood. According to police, the man was handling a handgun when […]
fox32chicago.com
Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines
DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
95.3 MNC
Three people arrested on drug, weapons, resisting charges after police chase in South Bend
More illegally possessed firearms and illegal drugs were taken off the streets of South Bend after traffic stop. It was around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, when an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation near Lawndale and California Avenues. As the officer tried to make the traffic...
WNDU
Chicago man arrested after driving 125 mph on Indiana Toll Road while intoxicated
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 25-year-old Chicago man was arrested on Sunday morning after police say he drove 125 mph on the Indiana Toll Road while he was drunk. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, one of its deputies was parked in a median near the 48-mile marker of the toll road around midnight when a passenger vehicle that was heading west passed by him at an incredibly high rate of speed.
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4