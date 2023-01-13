ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, IN

Comments / 4

Shutthe Frontdoor
3d ago

with the Chicagoans coming into this area, they are keeping the same mentality as if they were still in the city. You don't see or hear anything. it's sad and scary.

Reply
4
shabvxhajankahdv
3d ago

Illinois trash coming into Indiana. Word of advice if you want to move to a better area for a better life, leave your old ways behind.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

String of robberies and carjackings has South Side seniors concerned

CHICAGO — Concerns over the safety of senior citizens in Calumet Heights and South Deering have grown after at least a dozen robberies and carjackings that happened in the neighborhoods over a week ago. According to police — in each instance — a group of offenders approach the victims while armed with handguns and demanded […]
CHICAGO, IL
22 WSBT

University Park Mall assault victim speaks out

Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WGNtv.com

41-year-old woman dies following South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A woman died following a shooting on the South Side Sunday night. Just after 5:15 p.m., police responded to the 6200 block of South Michigan on the report of a shooting. Police said a 41-year-old woman was shot in the neck and chest. She was transported to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side crime: Man found fatally shot in car

CHICAGO - A man was found unresponsive inside a car on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the 54-year-old victim was found shot in the chest and right shoulder in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:45 a.m. in Chatham. He was transported to University of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD: Man shot multiple times, killed in Chatham

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is investigating after a man was shot several times and killed in the Chatham neighborhood late Sunday morning. According to police, The shooting happened in the 400 block of East 82nd Street around 11:40 a.m. in the Sixth District. Officers said they responded to a call of a person […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Injured in Park Forest Shooting

Police were investigating Sunday after one person was injured in a shooting in south suburban Park Forest, authorities said. In a Facebook post at around 4:48 p.m., the Park Forest Police Department said it was investigating a shooting that took place in the 100 block of Warwick Street near Westwood Court. Authorities said at least one person was shot and taken to a trauma center in critical condition.
PARK FOREST, IL
fox32chicago.com

Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Illinois - Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday. Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.
DES PLAINES, IL
WNDU

Chicago man arrested after driving 125 mph on Indiana Toll Road while intoxicated

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 25-year-old Chicago man was arrested on Sunday morning after police say he drove 125 mph on the Indiana Toll Road while he was drunk. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, one of its deputies was parked in a median near the 48-mile marker of the toll road around midnight when a passenger vehicle that was heading west passed by him at an incredibly high rate of speed.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy