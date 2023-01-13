Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get ColderThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
NHL Job Ad Causes National Outrage, DeSantis Gets InvolvedToni KorazaFort Lauderdale, FL
Florida’s Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly “Woke” Approach to RecruitmentToby HazlewoodFlorida State
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
Related
Miami football QB coach Frank Ponce returning to Appalachian State
Manny Navarro of The Athletic reported on Monday afternoon that quarterback coach Frank Ponce is leaving the Miami football program to return to Appalachian State as the offensive coordinator. Ponce was the co-offensive coordinator and QB coach at Appalachian State from 2013-18 and in 2021. Ponce and offensive coordinator Josh...
Miami football adds red zone threat and adept blocker TE Cam McCormick
The Miami football program added their seventh transfer of the 2022-23 offseason with Oregon tight end Cam McCormick. McCormick is highly regarded as a blocker and red zone threat as he enters his eighth season of college football. In 2022 McCormick had 10 receptions for 66 yards and three touchdowns.
Podcast: The latest on the Cormani McClain saga, Miami lands a transfer tight end, and more
In the latest episode of Through The Smoke, there is plenty of talent acquisition talk to address. What is the latest on Cormani McClain? Are there other targets to know at the high school level in the 2023 class?. Who are the remaining transfer portal targets to know?. What do...
Miami Hurricanes News: McClain Drama, Hoops loses at NC State
After being committed to the Miami Hurricanes football program for over two months, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain appears to be on the verge of flipping to Colorado. More drama emerged on Saturday with McClain claiming he was in Tampa when pictures came out of him in Colorado. The Miami basketball...
"Miami Heat: The Pros, Cons, and Insanely Rich History of Living in the Magic City"
Miami, Florida: where the sun shines, the drinks flow, and the drama never ends. This tropical paradise has it all: beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and rich cultural history. But before you pack your bags and move to the Magic City, there are a few things you should know.
FAU takeaways: Frantic comeback extends Owls' winning streak
The weather chilled in Boca Raton but Florida Atlantic's basketball squad remained blazing hot Saturday as it continues to garner national attention. A late second-half rally repelled a big scare from North Texas before a record and raucous crowd at Baldwin Arena. The streak lives — now at 15 games,...
Coral Springs Charter’s Zach Stewart Makes College Pick
Coral Springs Charter Zach Stewart is officially committed to playing college football next year at Worcester State University in Massachusetts. Stewart wanted to play college football and said its the greatest feeling knowing that he had reached his goal. “I met with Coach Peloquin in March, and I really liked...
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get Colder
It’s no secret that the weather has been mighty chilly in Florida these past few days, but temps still aren’t approaching all-time lows – at least not yet. On Saturday morning, Miami dipped to 48 degrees. Fort Lauderdale sunk to 46. Was either of those record cold temps for the Sunshine State?
wlrn.org
Sundial: From marching with Martin Luther King Jr. to preserving Miami's Black History
Dorothy Jenkins Fields had no idea how her life would change the day she went looking for books written by Black people about Black people. She was the first and the only Black faculty member at the all-white Myrtle Grove Middle School in 1974. She marched with Martin Luther King...
wild941.com
Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches
A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
Florida man uses stapler in attempt to rob Publix
MIAMI, Fla. [WFLA] — A Florida man is behind bars after he tried to rob a Publix in Miami with a stapler. Patrick Abbott, 31, entered the Publix on Biscayne Boulevard, gave an employee a note stating he had a gun, and told her to put money in a bag.
Miami, the city with "most inflation" in the United States
Nationwide inflation in the United States eased at the end of last year, but the South Florida city of Miami, home to millions of Cuban émigrés, remains the worst and is at the top of the list of large cities with the highest inflation.
tourcounsel.com
The Falls | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
The Falls mall is southwest of Miami and has more than 100 stores. It is worth visiting if you are in the area as there is a bit of everything and it is one of the most beautiful malls in Miami to walk around and go shopping. Open since 1980, this open-air shopping center in Miami has Macy's department store as its anchor store. There is much more as there are also brands like Michael Kors, Lucky Brand and Sephora makeup store.
islandernews.com
Ready, Set… Bounce! World’s largest bounce house now bouncing in Miami
If you like big events–and even bigger bounce houses–stick around to find out the record-breaking structure now set to delight kids of ll ages in Miami through January. The Big Bounce America, creator of the world’s only Guinness-certified world record holder of The World’s Largest Bounce House, will be bouncing into Miami for three consecutive weekends this month. through Sunday, January 29th at Ives Estate Park.
speedonthewater.com
Szolack Taking Delivery Of New Cigarette 42 Auroris After Miami Boat Show
Perhaps best-known in the performance boating community as a collector of fine Skater Powerboats catamarans—and he still owns two as well as one MTI cat—Ron Szolack also has owned a slew of center consoles from Cigarette Racing Team. Not only does Szolack, who spend summers in Michigan and winters in South Florida, currently own a 2018 model-year 42 Huntress GTO Reserve, he has a new 42 Auroris coming.
flkeysnews.com
How cold will Florida get as the temperatures plunge this week? What the forecast says
Cold as Christmas in the middle of January. That’s the forecast for Miami Sunday morning when the low is expected to be 45 degrees — same as it was on Christmas morning, said Larry Kelly, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “So we’ll see how it goes as...
CNBC
The condo king of Miami bets his new Fisher Island luxury project can weather a recession
"Condo king of Miami" Jorge Perez and his Related Group are behind the 10-story, 50-unit Fisher Island project that boasts a sell-out price of $1.2 billion. Units start at $15 million. The building will also have its own mega-yacht slip. Sales just started last month. "Almost 30% of the units...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Broward County
Lakes are fascinating and full of lovely animals. Some lakes are very deep, surpassing 100 feet. They are everywhere, including Broward County. There are 32 lakes in Broward County, Florida. But which ones are the deepest? Keep reading to discover the deepest lake in Broward County. Where is Broward County?
Broward Schools Superintendent's fate hangs in the balance
FORT LAUDERDALE - The fate of embattled Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright hangs in the balance. On Wednesday, the Broward School Board will look at hiring a firm to search for a new superintendent.On January 24th, Cartwright will update the board on her action plan. She was given 90 days last year to prove herself.On that day, the School Board could vote on whether she stays. Some members of the board have expressed doubt about her leadership style. "I've seen too much, I've heard too much and I know too much," said new board member Torey Alston in December.The school...
Florida man claims $1 million prize from Publix ticket
A Miami man claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery Friday.
Comments / 0