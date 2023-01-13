ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Miami football QB coach Frank Ponce returning to Appalachian State

Manny Navarro of The Athletic reported on Monday afternoon that quarterback coach Frank Ponce is leaving the Miami football program to return to Appalachian State as the offensive coordinator. Ponce was the co-offensive coordinator and QB coach at Appalachian State from 2013-18 and in 2021. Ponce and offensive coordinator Josh...
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Charter’s Zach Stewart Makes College Pick

Coral Springs Charter Zach Stewart is officially committed to playing college football next year at Worcester State University in Massachusetts. Stewart wanted to play college football and said its the greatest feeling knowing that he had reached his goal. “I met with Coach Peloquin in March, and I really liked...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
wild941.com

Giant Items Popping Up On Florida Beaches

A conservation group in Miami is making a statement. They have placed enlarged cigarette butt statues in the sand on Miami Beach. The display encourages people to pay attention to the new law that bans smoking on several Florida beaches. According to the director of Florida Conservation at Ocean Conservancy, “Cigarette butts may be small, but they have a lasting, harmful effect on our wildlife and ocean.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
tourcounsel.com

The Falls | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida

The Falls mall is southwest of Miami and has more than 100 stores. It is worth visiting if you are in the area as there is a bit of everything and it is one of the most beautiful malls in Miami to walk around and go shopping. Open since 1980, this open-air shopping center in Miami has Macy's department store as its anchor store. There is much more as there are also brands like Michael Kors, Lucky Brand and Sephora makeup store.
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Ready, Set… Bounce! World’s largest bounce house now bouncing in Miami

If you like big events–and even bigger bounce houses–stick around to find out the record-breaking structure now set to delight kids of ll ages in Miami through January. The Big Bounce America, creator of the world’s only Guinness-certified world record holder of The World’s Largest Bounce House, will be bouncing into Miami for three consecutive weekends this month. through Sunday, January 29th at Ives Estate Park.
MIAMI, FL
speedonthewater.com

Szolack Taking Delivery Of New Cigarette 42 Auroris After Miami Boat Show

Perhaps best-known in the performance boating community as a collector of fine Skater Powerboats catamarans—and he still owns two as well as one MTI cat—Ron Szolack also has owned a slew of center consoles from Cigarette Racing Team. Not only does Szolack, who spend summers in Michigan and winters in South Florida, currently own a 2018 model-year 42 Huntress GTO Reserve, he has a new 42 Auroris coming.
MIAMI, FL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Broward County

Lakes are fascinating and full of lovely animals. Some lakes are very deep, surpassing 100 feet. They are everywhere, including Broward County. There are 32 lakes in Broward County, Florida. But which ones are the deepest? Keep reading to discover the deepest lake in Broward County. Where is Broward County?
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Broward Schools Superintendent's fate hangs in the balance

FORT LAUDERDALE - The fate of embattled Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright hangs in the balance. On Wednesday, the Broward School Board will look at hiring a firm to search for a new superintendent.On January 24th, Cartwright will update the board on her action plan. She was given 90 days last year to prove herself.On that day, the School Board could vote on whether she stays. Some members of the board have expressed doubt about her leadership style. "I've seen too much, I've heard too much and I know too much," said new board member Torey Alston in December.The school...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy