Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis Ditches Netflix for New TV Show
Tom Ellis is best known for his role as the Devil in Lucifer, where the titular character leaves hell to open a club in Los Angeles. The actor has continued to work since the series' end in 2021, and he now stars in a new show with Emma Roberts. The Hulu series will be titled Second Wife and is created by Ellis' wife, screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer, who has worked on Fear the Walking Dead, Queen America, and Hulu's Tell Me Lies, Deadline reported. She took to Instagram to celebrate the news and wrote, "am so excited about this!!! It has been a passion project of mine for years. Grateful to my husband officialtomellis for convincing me to write it, and to hulu emmaroberts and kpreiss for being the dream team." Ellis also commented on the announcement, tweeting, "Well this is exciting!!!!! I love you MoppyOpps and I'm also incredibly fond of you RobertsEmma Belletristbooks Karahpreiss and hulu."
Popculture
Neil Patrick Harris' 'Uncoupled' Canceled at Netflix
The Netflix comedy series Uncoupled has been canceled by Netflix after just one season, according to a report by Variety. Cancellations have become quite common at Netflix, but this one struck many fans as particularly surprising because it was led by sitcom veteran Neil Patrick Harris. There are 8 episodes of the show in total, all available to stream on Netflix now.
Popculture
How Reese Witherspoon Feels About the 'Legally Blonde' Scene in 'Wednesday'
Reese Witherspoon appreciates Netflix's Wednesday's nod to her cult classic, Legally Blonde. In episode seven of the Jenna Ortega-led series, Wednesday goes on a date with Tyler Galpin. When they get to their destination, Tyler asks Wednesday her thoughts on scary movies. "Prepare to be horrified," he teases, as he presses play on the projector and Hoku's "Perfect Day" plays. Wednesday is not a fan. "That was torture. Thank you," Wednesday quips after the movie ends. Witherspoon, who starred as the beloved Elle Woods, caught wind and shared her thoughts in a TikTok video.
Popculture
Every TV Show and Movie Leaving Netflix This Week (January 16)
A fresh slate of content is rolling out on Netflix this week. Now half-way through the month, the streamer is putting a major dent in its list of incoming titles for January 2023, with 14 new additions set to stocked in the Netflix streaming library. Set to begin rolling out on Tuesday, this week's additions not only include things like the animated horror anthology series Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre and Season 2 of Bake Squad, but also what could be one of Netflix's biggest and most anticipated titles of the year, That '90s Show, the streamer's That '70s Show revival.
Popculture
'Law & Order: SVU': Christopher Meloni and Ice-T Have Hilarious Response to Feud Rumors
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars Ice-T and Christopher Meloni entertained fans on Monday, even though there is no new episode of the long-running series airing until Thursday. Meloni shared a screenshot of an email from the National Enquirer, claiming they were feuding. The actors had a hilarious response to the rumor.
Popculture
'Magnum P.I.' Making Steamy Changes Ahead of NBC Move
Magnum P.I. is making some changes for the shift from CBS to NBC, the cast and crew teased on Sunday. The new trailer features a shower scene with Magnum and Higgins, which is just a taste of the "sexier" new tone. The first four seasons of the new Magnum P.I. aired on CBS, but NBC said "Aloha" to the residents of Robin Masters' estate for the 20-episode fifth season.
Popculture
'GMA's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Reportedly Preparing for Legal Battle
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are reportedly preparing to sue if they are fired from Good Morning America because of their affair. The Daily Mail exposed their affair in Nov. 2022 after the two had been spotted on weekend getaways and trailed around New York City holding hands. Apparently, the co-anchors began seeing one another when they both left their respective spouses over the summer. Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, was reportedly blindsided and recently released a statement slamming Holmes for his lack of decorum in the way he's frolicking around with Robach, with Fiebig claiming he has little care for how their 9-year-old daughter may feel. He and Robach spent Christmas together and then vacationed in Miami with cocktails and kisses. The two have been off the air since about two weeks after the scandal broke, with network executives trying to figure out the best way to handle things. But now, with their fill-ins reportedly being tapped as permanent replacements, Robach and Holmes are gearing up for a lawsuit.
Popculture
Netflix Canceled 5 Shows Already in 2023
What is going on over on Netflix? The streaming service has announced five cancellations in 2023, and we're only just over two weeks into the year. Keep in mind, that doesn't even count the shows that Netflix has previously revealed to be ending, like Umbrella Academy and Firefly Lane. Among...
Comments / 0