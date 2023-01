No. 16 Auburn will look to continue its winning ways on Wednesday when it opposes LSU in Baton Rouge, La. Jaylin Williams scored 15 of his season-high 21 points in the first half on Saturday, helping Auburn (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) post its third straight victory, a 69-63 win over visiting Mississippi State.

