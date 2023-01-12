Read full article on original website
UofL student volunteers help The Hope Buss as part of MLK Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Volunteers from the University of Louisville helped The Hope Buss clean as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The volunteers said the Hope Buss serves roughly 50 people every day to help the homeless get back on their feet. One of the UofL students talked about...
Students at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary honor his legacy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A tribute for an American icon. Students at Martin Luther King Junior Elementary School honored their namesake today. The school is the only one in Louisville named after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., so they wanted to celebrate his life. On top of learning things about...
Mayor hosts tree planting event at Shawnee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greenberg and other city officials hosted a service tree planting event on Monday as part of MLK Day. Representative Morgan McGarvey and Louisville Parks and Recreation Community volunteers were present for the event held at Shawnee Park near The Dirt Bowl. Greenberg shared how he...
JCPS letter sent to families of students in 22 schools after employee tests positive for Mpox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to some Jefferson County Public School families after a district employee tested positive for Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox). The letter was sent home to families and staff members of 22 schools, notifying them that the employee who “sometimes visits the...
Carmichael’s Kids bookstore closed after extensive water damage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A children’s bookstore in Louisville on Bardstown Road is closed indefinitely after severe flooding caused extensive water damage. “We’re so sad to share that we are closed indefinitely due to extensive water damage,” Carmichael’s Kids said in a Facebook post. “We’re doing all we can to get back up and running, but much of that is out of our control and we don’t have a clear timeframe. We’ll share here when we’re able to reopen.
Louisville lawmaker wants state to allow red light cameras
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year in 2022, 119 people died on Louisville’s roads. Of those deaths, a quarter of them were pedestrians. Now, a lawmaker wants the state to legalize traffic cameras to help improve traffic safety. State Representative Rachel Roarx (D-Louisville) can name the spots she’d like...
Complete closure on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tuesday morning commuters in Louisville should be aware of a complete closure on Interstate 264 West at mile marker 22.2 in the Brownsboro Road area. The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that the collision involved a semitruck and passenger vehicle. Injuries have been reported and all eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down.
UPDATE: 1 dead in crash on I-264 West in Brownsboro Road area
UPDATE: The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that man has died from the collision on I-264 West in the Brownsboro Road area. Officers were called to the crash on Tuesday shortly before 8 a.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a passenger vehicle traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed and lost control. The vehicle then crossed over the median and hit a westbound semitruck head-on.
UPDATE: Man dead after Muhlenberg County oil well explosion
(WEHT) - Crews with the Greenville Fire Department are on the scene of an oil well explosion in the 2300 block of KY-853.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Louisville insurance company says being preventative is key to avoid busted pipes. Updated: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST. Daugherty Insurance, a local insurance company, gave some advice to follow to avoid...
LMPD investigates overnight shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating two separate overnight shootings that happened in the Shawnee and Portland neighborhood. Saturday night around 10:57 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of River Park Drive. Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old shot.
Owensboro Shoney’s closing its doors for good
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The only Shoney’s restaurant in Owensboro is permanently closing, owners say. According to the Owensboro Times, the restaurant will close after it runs out on food on or before January 16. Eyewitness News spoke with workers Sunday afternoon and they gave us a notice of closure. It reads: “To Whom It […]
Overnight shooting in Portland neighborhood sends 2 men to the hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An overnight shooting in the Portland neighborhood sent two men to the hospital Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Northwestern Parkway on a report of a shooting. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said two men were found with gunshot wounds. They...
LMDC holds graduation ceremony for ‘Alternatives to Criminal Thinking’ program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A graduation ceremony for LMDC’s newest program is helping inmates look forward to life after their release. Emmanuel Howard, who graduated on Saturday as part of the first class for the Alternatives to Criminal Thinking program, spoke about how the program has impacted him. “It...
‘Public school dollars have to go to public schools’: Beshear backs charter school lawsuit
Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday he supports a lawsuit filed against House Bill 9 — the charter school bill that creates a funding mechanism and will bring a pilot charter school to Northern Kentucky and Louisville. Speaking at his Thursday press conference, Beshear spoke in favor of the lawsuit...
Stens Corporation Leaving Jasper
Jasper- The Stens Corporation has announced they will be moving their corporate headquarters from. Arrowhead Engineering, who Stens joined in 2016, made the announcement on Monday, January 16th. The group recently announced the opening of a 54,000 square foot warehouse in Portland, Tennessee. According to a release, 400 full-time jobs will be created within the company in July of 2023.
LMPD makes arrests after 600 round shooting at Louisville apartment complex
Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg’s declaration of a violent crime emergency is real. Bullitt County Public School students, staff and families now have an easy way to anonymously search for a mental health provider custom matched to their needs.
All lanes blocked on I-264 West after crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-264 West after a crash happened Sunday afternoon. TRIMARC reported the crash at 12:17 p.m. at mile marker 11.5 just past I-65. At least two cars were involved in the crash. Lanes are estimated to be closed for an hour.
14-year-old shot, killed in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Around 3 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Brentwood Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 14-year-old shot. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell...
Family, friends remember Jeremiah “Ekoe” Buckner during visitation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, the Spirit Filled New Life Church Ministries held a visitation for Jeremiah “Ekoe” Buckner, who was shot and killed on Jan. 3. Buckner, better known as “Ekoe Alexanda” was known for his music and his values. He was one of the four founding members of the Louisville a cappella group Linkin’ Bridge.
