FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Winter Home Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Rochester, NY Home In Tip-top ConditionKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Rochester Institute of Technology is the poorest town in New York.Raj guleriaRochester, NY
Troopers arrest 15-year-old driving stolen vehicle following brief pursuit
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester, N.Y. - New York State Police arrested a teen following a brief chase Monday afternoon. Troopers attempted to stop someone driving a stolen vehicle in Rochester around 3:15 p.m. The driver took off, eventually crashing on Avenue A near Gladys Street. That driver, a 15-year-old,...
Police investigating hit-and-run on Hudson Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — A hit-and-run crash on the city's north side is under investigation. Police said a 45-year-old woman was driving north on Hudson Avenue near Berlin Street around 8:50 a.m. Monday when another vehicle struck hers from behind. The impact caused the victim to crash into a tree,...
Police investigating hit-and-run in Gates
Gates, N.Y. — Police are asking for help as they investigate a hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road. A vehicle hit a pedestrian near the Westside Family YMCA around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. Police said the vehicle, which appeared to be a light-colored SUV, was heading north from Buffalo Road toward Route...
29-year-old woman stabbed during robbery on Lyell Avenue
A 29-year-old Rochester woman was stabbed in the lower body last night in the area of Lyell Avenue and Avery Street around 1:45 AM. Police investigation found that the victim was engaging in illegal activities with the male perpetrator, who then produced a knife and demanded property from the victim. At some point during the altercation, the victim was stabbed in the lower body before the suspect fled the area.
Slain Burger King employee remembered with memorial outside restaurant
Rochester, N.Y. — Customers passed a memorial Monday as the drove up to Burger King on Lyell Avenue. It's in memory of Sideic Robinson, 19, an employee who was shot and killed while leaving work Saturday night. "It’s not like he was out dealing drugs on corner or anything...
Teen employee dies after shooting inside Burger King in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man is dead following a shooting inside a Burger King in the City of Rochester on Saturday night. Rochester Police say they responded to the location on Lyell Avenue around 7:40 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Once there, officers found the...
Man taken to hospital after hit-and-run in the Town of Huron
Wayne County, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run collision on Ridge Road in the Town of Huron. Around 1:00 a.m. it was reported that there was a person laying in the roadway that appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. The victim was...
New Year, New Pet with Verona Street Animal Shelter
Rochester, NY — The new year means a fresh start, and it might just be the perfect time to adopt a pet!. From dogs and cats to everything in between, Verona Street Animal Shelter has just what you need if you are looking to ring in the new year with a new best furry friend.
Bright Spot: Making spirits bright for veteran families
Ontario County, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on the Ontario Women's Republican Club. They brightened the lives of three veterans' families this holiday season, with donations of presents, gift cards, and groceries. It was all made possible through various fundraising events held throughout the year. The women expressed...
A little ice early Tuesday morning
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It was nice to see a little sunshine today, but an approaching storm system from the Central Plains will change our weather fortune heading into Tuesday. Clouds will gradually increase tonight ahead of that storm system in WNY. By early Tuesday morning some light rain will...
'We are fighting for the soul of our nation': Rochester celebrates MLK Day
Rochester, N.Y. — The Greater Rochester Martin Luther King Jr. Commission held the first in-person MLK Day Community Celebration in three years Monday morning at the Eastman Theatre. The theme of the event was "The Dream is Not Dead: Democracy is Alive." U.S. Ambassador At-Large Suzan Johnson Cook, goddaughter...
Bill Gray's Iceplex hosts Empire State Cup Tournament
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Annual Empire State Cup youth hockey tournament took place this weekend at Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex. The tournament brought in over 2,000 ice hockey players and family members into Monroe County. 68 teams completed in the three-day event representing several states and even the province...
A sunny start to the work week
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We ended the weekend with a little sunshine in WNY and it looks like the start of the work week will continue that trend. Drier air will continue to slowly move over WNY tonight and that will slowly erode the cloud cover. Heading into Monday we'll...
When do we see some sunshine this weekend?
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's been a while since the Sun has made an appearance in the sky over WNY. This isn't unusual for January as it's typically one of our cloudiest months of the year. Average sunshine for any given day is only historically around 32%. For those looking for a little sunshine, it looks like Sunday will start to trend in a sunnier direction over WNY.
Nazareth hosts MLK Day commemoration; group of students and staff make civil rights trip
Pittsford, N.Y. - Students at Nazareth College are going the extra mile to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On the holiday that celebrates the civil rights leader's birthday, the school holds a public program where guest speakers talk about MLK and the importance of his work in today's world.
Bishop Kearney hockey players bring home Bronze
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Members of Bishop Kearney Selects girls hockey team are back in Rochester Monday night, after winning bronze in Sweden. Seven players were selected to go to the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship and play with Team USA. On Monday night, their family and friends gathered...
MLK event aims to promote peace and leadership among Rochester's youth
Rochester, N.Y. — Dozens of kids filled the seats at Save Rochester's youth summit Monday. The event aimed to promote peace and leadership — a dream Martin Luther King Jr. once had. "Today is so important to keep Dr. King's legacy alive, especially for the younger generation who...
