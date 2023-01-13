Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Fire Emblem Engage does what so many tactics games can’t
Through all of its iterations, the Fire Emblem series has always been about finding your people: the ones you trust, the ones you worry about, and the ones you just can’t seem to help, though that doesn’t stop you from trying. With Fire Emblem Engage, developer Intelligent Systems has put that process front and center. Almost everything ancillary is lying in heaps on the cutting room floor.
Polygon
Why you can’t trade cards in Marvel Snap
Tense battles. Tons of superheroes (and villains). Holographic cards that practically compel you to go oooh and ahhh and shiiiiny. For the most part, Marvel Snap has it all, except for one thing: You can’t trade cards with other players. To a degree, this makes sense. Marvel Snap, developed...
Polygon
The Last of Us creators had to make Pedro Pascal’s Joel softer than in the games
The Last of Us looks a lot like the video game that inspired it, but don’t mistake that for damning it with faint praise. The HBO series’ weathered apocalyptic look is often lifted straight from a game known for looking cinematic and full even at its most ruthless and brutal. Everything is captured with excruciating detail, including Joel, played now by Pedro Pascal. But in The Last of Us TV show, Joel isn’t quite the man he was — and that’s by design.
Polygon
Every The Last of Us Easter egg in the HBO show
HBO’s The Last of Us is a way to revisit the iconic and beloved video game of the same name — to revel in the ways it’s both unchanged and entirely different. For dedicated fans of the game, the appeal of The Last of Us is not necessarily in being surprised by twists and turns of the story; rather, it’s to see the franchise in a new light, picking out the little details that point back to the original media.
Polygon
Should you look up the ending of The Last of Us?
Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us may be one of gaming’s biggest blockbusters, but it’s safe to say that HBO’s The Last of Us TV series introduced the zombie epic’s acclaimed, contentious story to a whole new audience. And at least some of that audience is wondering: “How does this all end?”
Polygon
An obsessive gamer’s guide to chronic pain peripherals
Two years ago, I seriously hurt my back. I’ve always been prone to injury; I inherited hyperflexible joints from my mom. Now I’ve inherited the back pain, too. Recovery has been a nonlinear process that has involved radically altering the way I live my life, with the help of a physical therapist I’m fortunate to have found. I now live by a common chronic pain axiom called “spoon theory.” Every day, I have a number of “spoons” at my disposal — a measurement of my energy, where each spoon signifies the ability to do one task. Sometimes I wake up with few spoons to spare. Sometimes I overspend my spoons and must live for weeks in recovery, with no spoons at all.
Comments / 0