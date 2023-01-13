Two years ago, I seriously hurt my back. I’ve always been prone to injury; I inherited hyperflexible joints from my mom. Now I’ve inherited the back pain, too. Recovery has been a nonlinear process that has involved radically altering the way I live my life, with the help of a physical therapist I’m fortunate to have found. I now live by a common chronic pain axiom called “spoon theory.” Every day, I have a number of “spoons” at my disposal — a measurement of my energy, where each spoon signifies the ability to do one task. Sometimes I wake up with few spoons to spare. Sometimes I overspend my spoons and must live for weeks in recovery, with no spoons at all.

2 DAYS AGO