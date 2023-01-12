Read full article on original website
Britney Spears Leaves LA Restaurant After Patrons Allegedly Refuse to Stop Recording Her: REPORT
Britney Spears left a restaurant this weekend after fellow patrons continued to record videos and take photos of the pop star while she attempted to enjoy a meal, according to reports. On Friday (Jan. 13), the music icon was spotted out to eat at JOEY restaurant in the Woodland Hills...
Austin Butler Says He'd 'Cry Every Night' After Mom's Death: 'Never Experienced Pain Like That Before'
Austin Butler is looking back at the difficult time he had grieving his mother while going back to work. During The Hollywood Reporter's new Actor Roundtable discussion, the Elvis actor, 31, opened up about the death of his mom Lori, who died of cancer in 2014 when he was 23. Butler recalled questioning his acting career during that time period and the emotional experience he had making MTV's The Shannara Chronicles while missing his late mother.
Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video
Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
Selena Gomez shuts down body-shamers: ‘I’m a little bit big right now’
Selena Gomez said she’s “a little bit big right now” — and she doesn’t care. The “Only Murders in the Building” actress shut down body-shamers on social media after she attended the 2023 Golden Globes in a strapless Valentino gown. “I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays,” the Rare Beauty founder said in an Instagram Live after the award show this week. “Right?” Gomez said as she turned to her little sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey, 9, in the background. “But we don’t care,” she added, as the pair burst into laughter. The former Disney...
Kids TV star looks almost unrecognisable 21 years after her debut - but can you guess who it is?
21 years on from her Balamory debut, the actress has ditched her famous bob, and now sports long red tresses - but can you guess who it is?
Miley Cyrus' “Flowers” Lyrics Reveal She’s Done With Liam Hemsworth For Good
Miley Cyrus is doing just fine by herself. The two-time Grammy nominee unleashed her new single “Flowers” on Jan. 13 after weeks of teasing, marking the first release from her upcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, out March 10. The track is a post-breakup, self-empowerment anthem that fans suspect is aimed at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth because of the lyrics and because she released it on his 33rd birthday. A deeper dive into its accompanying video also reveals just how far Cyrus has come on her journey of healing and independence.
'Call Me Kat' Star Mayim Bialik Assures Fans That Leslie Jordan's Character Will "Live Forever"
Several months after the death of actor, comedian, and beloved internet personality Leslie Jordan, FOX's Call Me Kat will bid farewell to the star. Ahead of the farewell episode, the series titular star Mayim Bialik spoke with Entertainment Weekly regarding the series planned exit for Jordan's character. According to Bialik,...
Ryan Reynolds Is Narrating A New Nature Series & Blake Lively Interrupted His Promo (VIDEO)
Ryan Reynolds will be narrating a new nature series and, of course, Blake Lively got involved with the promo for it by interrupting her husband!. On January 13, 2023, it was announced that National Geographic's Underdogs has been given the green light and it's an "unconventional" series telling the stories of the natural world's underdogs.
Kim Kardashian Shares Son Saint West's Note for the Tooth Fairy
Watch: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Saint West's 7th Birthday. On Jan. 14, Kim Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Stories that her son Saint West, 7, "lost his 1st tooth!" She shared a note he wrote, in which he asked if he could "please have Robux" instead of money, referring to the virtual currency of the popular gaming app Roblox.
Shakira props up ‘life-size witch doll’ on balcony over former mother-in-law’s home
Shakira is said to have propped up a “life-sized witch doll” looking down on her former mother-in-law’s home.The Columbian singer reportedly set up the doll on the balcony of her Spanish home within view of footballer Gerard Pique’s mum.Montserrat Bernabeu noticed the creepy figure on the Barcelona terrace, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.It is the latest in a series of headline-grabbing events to come in the aftermath of the couple’s break-up.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shakira song mocking ex Gerard Pique breaks YouTube recordShakira song mocking ex Gerard Pique breaks YouTube recordShakira takes dig at ex Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend in cutting lyrics
Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Eric’ From Abi Morgan, Sister (EXCLUSIVE)
Benedict Cumberbatch is in final talks to star in the Netflix limited series “Eric,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The six-episode series was originally announced in November 2021. Set in 1980’s New York, the show would see Cumberbatch star as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America’s most popular children’s show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way...
Gerard Pique trolls Shakira following her diss track comments about his car
Shakira may have released a very public diss track about her ex Gerard Piqué, but the Spanish footballer is returning the favor by flaunting the same car Shakira disses in her song. Last week, the Colombian singer released a song alongside DJ Bizarapp where she calls out Piqué, 35, and his new relationship with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti. Shakira, 45, does not make Piqué sound good in her song. She alludes to his 2019 tax fraud conviction and how he traded in his nice things for more budget-friendly items. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThis includes trading a...
James Cameron Shares 'Titanic' Anniversary Clip and Announces More 'Secrets of' Series
Director James Cameron made a surprise appearance during the Television Critic Association conference today to take a break from the world of Avatar to instead talk about National Geographic. The network's explorer-at-large announced that, for Earth Day, he's bringing two new Secrets of installments to the table with Secrets of the Bees and Secrets of the Penguins. He also revealed that this year's special, Secrets of the Elephants, will have Thor: Love and Thunder's Natalie Portman lending her voice as the narrator when it releases on April 21. On top of everything, Cameron offered a big reveal for Titanic fans - the first look at his upcoming documentary special Titanic: 25 Years Later.
Machine Gun Kelly Claps Back at Critics of His Style
Watch: Machine Gun Kelly Shares RARE Family Photo With His Mom & Daughter. Machine Gun Kelly wants fans to know that when it comes his style—he's always at his best. The "Bloody Valentine" musician—who recently wore a silver jacquard Dolce & Gabbana suit, complete with bejeweled full finger rings and matching eyeshadow to the brand's show at Milan Fashion Week—had a message for critics who had negative comments about his recent eye-catching look.
‘Happy Birthday Liam Hemsworth’: Fans react to Miley Cyrus’ new single ‘Flowers’
Miley Cyrus is back with her new single “Flowers”. The anticipated release shows Cyrus overcoming a failed relationship, where she sings: “I can love me better than you can”.While Cyrus has not confirmed who the song is about, fans strongly believe that her lyrics relate to her relationship with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.Cyrus, who dated Hemsworth on and off for over 10 years, released the new single on his birthday.Fans are convinced the track is directed at Hemsworth, with one commenting: “Wow, @MileyCyrus really hates Liam Hemsworth eh? #Flowers.”In the new song, which celebrates self-love, Cyrus sings: “We were...
Anya Taylor-Joy and Janelle Monáe Rock Sheer Looks at Critics' Choice
Sheer was on the fashion menu at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards. Janelle Monáe turned up in a see-through black gown—custom Vera Wang—to the Jan. 15 event in Los Angeles. Janelle and stylist...
A comic about wearing makeup goes from truthful to weird in 4 panels.
This article originally appeared on 05.28.15Even though I don't wear very much makeup, every few days or so SOMEONE... (friends, family, internet strangers) ...will weigh in on why I "don't need makeup."
