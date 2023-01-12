Director James Cameron made a surprise appearance during the Television Critic Association conference today to take a break from the world of Avatar to instead talk about National Geographic. The network's explorer-at-large announced that, for Earth Day, he's bringing two new Secrets of installments to the table with Secrets of the Bees and Secrets of the Penguins. He also revealed that this year's special, Secrets of the Elephants, will have Thor: Love and Thunder's Natalie Portman lending her voice as the narrator when it releases on April 21. On top of everything, Cameron offered a big reveal for Titanic fans - the first look at his upcoming documentary special Titanic: 25 Years Later.

