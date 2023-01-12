Read full article on original website
Related
From Anya Taylor-Joy to Janelle Monáe, See the Sheer Style Statements at the Critics' Choice Awards
Sheer was on the fashion menu at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards. Janelle Monáe turned up in a see-through black gown—custom Vera Wang—to the Jan. 15 event in Los Angeles. Janelle and stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn paired the bold look, which included hip cutouts, with Messika jewels while the Glass Onion star was honored with the SeeHer Award at the show. Co-star Kate Hudson presented the award, which recognizes an actor who advocates for gender equality and defies stereotypes in their work.
Critics Choice Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List
And we have the winners. The 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 15, hosted by Chelsea Handler at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, honored the past year's biggest TV and movies,...
E! News
231K+
Followers
59K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0