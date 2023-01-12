Sheer was on the fashion menu at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards. Janelle Monáe turned up in a see-through black gown—custom Vera Wang—to the Jan. 15 event in Los Angeles. Janelle and stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn paired the bold look, which included hip cutouts, with Messika jewels while the Glass Onion star was honored with the SeeHer Award at the show. Co-star Kate Hudson presented the award, which recognizes an actor who advocates for gender equality and defies stereotypes in their work.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO