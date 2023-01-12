Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Owners of historic farm file complaint against development company
A Travis County judge has issued a temporary restraining order against a development company after property owners filed a complaint claiming the company crossed onto a historic farm. The land is the homestead of a freed slave who was also a major figure in the horse breeding industry. FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski has details.
Android Headlines
Samsung says its new chip factory in Texas will be ready this year
Samsung is reportedly on track to complete the construction of its $17 billion semiconductor factory in Texas this year. Located in the city of Taylor in Williamson County, it is the company’s second chip manufacturing plant in the US. The other factory is also located in Texas (Austin, Travis County) and has been operational since 1996. The new site is about 25 kilometers away from the existing one.
Historic Black-owned farm granted temporary injunction to stop developers on their land
The Travis County District Court granted an emergency temporary restraining order and injunction against AMTEX Housing – a California-based developer – for developing on the Alexander Farm – a Black-owned farmland that has been in the Alexander family for 175 years.
City leaders lay out priorities in anticipation of the largest proposed bond in Round Rock history
New amenities in Old Settlers Park is the largest project proposed for inclusion in the 2023 bond. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The largest bond proposal in Round Rock history is expected to come before city officials by February to meet a deadline for a May election. Under consideration are up to...
kagstv.com
Will property tax cuts also include appraisal reform?
AUSTIN, Texas — With a record budget surplus providing the foundation, lowering our property taxes is the talk of Austin, especially among Republican lawmakers. But State Rep. Craig Goldman says what that relief looks like remains an unanswered question. “We’re all in favor of giving property tax cuts. We...
Central Texas toll agency, Austin developer face off over crumbling road on former Motorola site
A landowner and developer claims a Central Texas transportation agency damaged a private road on its property while constructing the 183 Toll Road.
With displacements on rise, Austin funds tenant relocation support program
A city renter assistance program will support tenants facing relocation. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) After years of delay, Austin plans to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to assist lower- and middle-income tenants facing displacement this year. The support will come through the city's Tenant Relocation Program, set up years ago...
Round Rock neighborhood Lake Forest offers multiple amenities, proximity to retail centers
Lake Forest is a master-planned community located in southeast Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Lake Forest is a master-planned community situated between Gattis School Road and the Brushy Creek Regional Trail. It is located near shopping, dining and entertainment options in areas including Round Rock’s La Frontera and Pflugerville’s Stonehill retail centers.
Hays County commissioners to discuss ARPA funds, racial profiling report Jan. 17
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to receive five presentations from Ardurra regarding area nonprofits that may receive American Rescue Plan Act funds, of which the county received $44.7 million. The funding, known as Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery, is meant to help government entities recover from and aid in the response of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some E. coli testing options at Round Rock Environmental Services Lab could see $5 increases
Testing water samples at the city of Round Rock's Environmental Services Laboratory could see some increase in cost following actions of the City Council. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Testing water samples at the city of Round Rock's Environmental Services Laboratory could see some increase in cost following actions of the City...
Developer LV Collective closes on 48-story tower project on Rainey Street
Plans for the project include ground-level food and drink concepts; studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments; and several affordable units. (Rendering Courtesy LV Collective) LV Collective, an Austin-based real estate developer, announced finalizing a 48-story building coming to the Historic Rainey district in 2025. The new skyscraper, called Paseo, will...
fox7austin.com
Egg prices going up, local farmers trying to stay afloat
AUSTIN, Texas - Food prices are going up at the grocery stores and local farmers are doing what they can to stay afloat. "Farmers markets are starting to get either right in line or underneath the prices you're seeing at the groceries stores," says Will Vermillion, owner of Vermillion Farms.
Stonewall Warehouse owner sells ‘failing’ business, promises employees 2 weeks' pay following closure
Stonewall Warehouse closed Jan. 1 at 141 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Stonewall Warehouse, a staple and lone LGBTQ hot spot in San Marcos, closed abruptly Jan. 1 with no notice to staff, a move that raised eyebrows throughout the community. In an email to Community Impact,...
3 new businesses headed for Round Rock Premium Outlets
Three new businesses are set to open in the Round Rock Premium Outlets, per a representative of Simon Malls. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Three new businesses are set to open in the Round Rock Premium Outlets, per a representative of Simon Malls. Box Lunch, a specialty retailer offering licensed and unlicensed...
Seed + Root Salon expands to add services and mercantile in Northwest Austin
Seed Root Salon Spa Mercantile expanded the store and services mid-October and is located at the intersection of Jollyville Road and Taylor Draper Lane, Austin. (Courtesy Seed Root Salon) Seed + Root Salon Spa Mercantile, located at 11300 Jollyville Road, St. 4005, Austin, expanded its inner space in mid-October to...
Nomi Health to close COVID-19 testing site in Southwest Austin
Nomi Health is closing a COVID-19 testing site at the Austin ISD Burger Athletic Complex on Jan. 13. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Nomi Health is closing a COVID-19 testing site at the Austin ISD Burger Athletic Complex at 3200 Jones Road, Austin. The site opened in January 2022 and will have...
Walnut Creek Pub opens in North Austin with a streamlined menu and drinks
Walnut Creek Pub now serves a light menu and drinks. The owners Mathew Roth and Thao Phan will continue to smoke meats on special occasions. (Courtesy Matthew Roth/Walnut Creek Pub) Walnut Creek Pub opened Jan. 4 at 11806 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin. The restaurant space used to be Smokin Beauty...
Mexican restaurant La Popular brings second American location to Austin
La Popular offers authentic Mexican food, such as tacos, quesadillas and tostados. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Taqueria La Popular is opening in Lantana Place at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Bldg. 5, Ste. 100, Austin. La Popular is based in Mexico City and first opened in 2013. The first U.S. location is now...
Hays County partners with Hill Country Conservancy, La Cima to preserve land amid growth, development
Hays County has acquired the 1,068-acre Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve to ensure it is protected from future development. (Courtesy Hays County) Hays County announced Jan. 11 that it has partnered with the Hill Country Conservancy and La Cima to acquire Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve, an easement that will protect and preserve the 1,068 acres of land from future development as growth within the county and throughout the region continues. The land is located next to Purgatory Creek Natural Area and the Hays County Regional Habitat Conservation Plan adjacent to and within La Cima.
tourcounsel.com
Tanger Outlets | Outlet mall in San Marcos, Texas
Tanger Outlets has plenty of brands to suit all tastes. In this mall you can find everything you need at a good price. The point is open every day from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm (pandemic hours) and offers discounts of up to 70% on the normal sale price. As...
