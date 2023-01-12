Read full article on original website
Rhinelander Woman's Club celebrates 125 years in the community
125 years ago on January 11, a group of Rhinelander women got together. The wives of the founders of the city of Rhinelander were determined to help the community. “Their mission statement was to enhance the lives of residents of Rhinelander right from the beginning," said Historian and Former Club President Cindy Goll.
Rhinelander School District to hold a snowshoe clinic
RHINELANDER - If you've never had a chance to snowshoe before, the Rhinelander School District is giving you the chance to try something new. The School District of Rhinelander Community Education Program will be hosting a Snowshoe Clinic for the community on Sunday, January 29. The class will be $10...
The Hiker Box opens new shop to store more inventory
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Eagle River has another new store added to its downtown but the name may sound familiar. The Hiker Box opened its doors to the public this past Wednesday after a year long process, due to over crowding at the original location. Co-owner Jessica Allen says this will make a difference for the outdoor retail hiking gear store. "We always wanted to live in Eagle River and have a store in Eagle River," said Jessica Allen. "Our current location on Wall Street has proven that people want this out door gear, we just ran out of space there so we thought the market is here so we just need a space where we can show it off," she said.
Oneida Co. Sheriff's Office responded to many accidents on Monday
UPDATE 4:03 p.m. - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office responded to many accidents on Monday, that's according to Captain Tyler Young. Captain Young told Newswatch 12 that there were 19 accidents on Monday, a majority of them were on town roads. Highway 8 and Rifle Rd. was also closed this...
BP gas station in Tripoli catches fire Monday morning
TRIPOLI (WJFW) - No one was injured after the BP station in Tripoli caught fire early Monday morning. Just after 4 a.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Communications Center Dispatched dispatched the Tomahawk Fire Department to the BP Station on Highway 8 just west of Willow Rd. Automatic mutual aid...
Wisconsin Windigo takes down Minnesota Wilderness to complete series sweep
EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Wisconsin Windigo have been hot lately, winning their previous three games before their home game against the Minnesota Wilderness on Saturday. Their previous game in the series against the Wilderness saw the Windigo shutout Minnesota, winning that game at home by a score of 3-0. The Windigo wanted to win their contest against the Wilderness on Saturday because this game would complete the series sweep and because it's their last home game until February 9th against Anchorage.
Antigo takes down Crandon in Northern Lakes-Great Northern Conference battle
CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both Antigo and Crandon boys basketball needed a win on Saturday after both suffering losses the previous night. The Red Robins were coming off of a loss to Northland Pines in Eagle River, while the Cardinals were trying to bounce back from a home loss to Pacelli. Antigo was 1-11 coming into their contest, with their only win being against Tomahawk on January 6th in Tomahawk. Crandon, on the other hand, was 2-8 on the season. The added bonus for this matchup? It was a crossover battle between the Great Northern Conference and Northern Lakes Conference, so bragging rights were on the line.
Rhinelander takes down Jeffers (MI.) to win East/Merrill tournament
Merrill, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander boys hockey took down Medford 8-1 in the first round of the East/Merrill tournament to reach the finals on Saturday where they took on Jeffers (MI.). The Hodags are in a great place right now in the Great Northern Conference standings. They are currently in a three-way tie for second place with six points, trailing Lakeland Union by only two points. The Hodags held an impressive 8-2 record before their contest with Jeffers on Saturday.
