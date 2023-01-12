Read full article on original website
Watchman
4d ago
They weren’t in such desperate condition obvious from the tonnage of trash. When will the elected fools see what we see…..the homeless prefer that lifestyle and are merrily taking advantage of the excessive generosity here…..obvious by 60 tons……that’s right people….60 tons of waste….WTF !
WLOS.com
Small children home alone at time of deadly fire, officials say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after two small children were killed in a house fire Friday morning. Officials tell News 13 on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at around 9:50 a.m. Rutherford County emergency responders were dispatched to a home along Bostic Sunshine Highway after a passerby reported seeing a structure on fire.
WLOS.com
Volunteers mark King's holiday by bagging food for the needy
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — People in Hendersonville gathered in the spirit of helping others for the city's ninth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. About 150 volunteers from 10 churches and service groups gathered at St. James Episcopal Church Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, to fill bags with dried pinto beans and rice. The food will go to the Storehouse on Spartanburg Highway to be given to their clients.
WLOS.com
Amid increased hospitalization numbers, getting specialized care can be tricky
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina hospitals have been dealing with higher admissions with the recent increase in respiratory illnesses such as pneumonia, flu, RSV and COVID-19. Pardee UNC Health Care CMO Dr. Greg McCarty said the high number of admissions with respiratory illnesses is typical for this time of year.
Mountain Xpress
Early traffic woes spark updates to Asheville’s trolley system, 1923-24
When it came to the issue of traffic, Asheville Mayor John H. Cathey did not mince words. “I would be willing to allow the Asheville Power and Lights company to operate their cars through the City Hall if it would stop the congestion on Pack Square,” he declared to members of the Civitan Club during a luncheon on Nov. 7, 1923.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey Sheriff’s Office Now Certified Sensory Inclusive Location
Yancey County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with KultureCity to become Certified Sensory Inclusive. This new initiative aims to help our staff become more accepting and inclusive of people with invisible disabilities that include autism, PTSD, traumatic brain injury, Alzheimer’s and more. Every Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, as well...
WLOS.com
Take part in week-long community 'Puzzlefest' while supporting rescue mission's sock drive
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — Mills River Presbyterian Church is hosting its annual Puzzlefest this week, which kicked off Sunday, Jan. 15. The week-long event features all things puzzles. The public is welcome to stop by any time from now until Jan. 21 to piece together their own creation...
WLOS.com
Fire destroys home, vehicles & camper, officials say
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire along Faith Baptist Church Road in Marion. Officials tell News 13 no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire appears to have spread to multiple vehicles, including...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A multi-band fundraiser was held Sunday at the Grey Eagle in an effort to raise funds to send some local middle schoolers to Washington, D.C. A handful of teachers from Asheville Middle School organized the event with the goal of having every student be able to attend the trip, regardless of their financial situation.
FOX Carolina
Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home
BOSTIC, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway into what caused a fire that claimed the lives of two young children in Rutherford County. Fire Marshal Frankie Hamrick said a fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m. on Friday when a passerby saw smoke coming from a home in the 100 block of Bostic Sunshine Highway.
WLOS.com
Shooting suspect wanted after escaping police via grocery store emergency exit
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Polk County authorities are searching for their suspect after a shooting last week. Authorities say on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at approximately 7:15 p.m. dispatchers received a 911 call from a victim who reported that he was being shot at by a pursuing vehicle in the area of Lynn Road.
WLOS.com
Police seek information on suspects after break-in at Merrimon Avenue business
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Weaverville Police Department is seeking information on people involved in a breaking and entering of a business on Merrimon Avenue. Police say early Friday morning, Jan. 13, several people broke into General Equipment, located at 289 Merrimon Avenue, and stole multiple pieces of equipment, including chainsaws and generators.
gotodestinations.com
Pizza-licious: The Best Pizza Spots in Asheville
Are you a pizza fanatic looking for the ultimate slice in Asheville? We’ve got the best pizza joint picks that will have you shouting “Mamma Mia!”. Whether you’re a traditionalist who craves a margherita or a daredevil who loves to try new and unusual toppings, we’ve got you covered if you are looking for the best pizza in Asheville!
FOX Carolina
Family loses everything after multi-family structure fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire officials say one child is injured after an explosion caused a structure fire Tuesday. The Glendale Fire Department says they responded to a possible residential fire in a triplex style structure located on the 600 block of Zion Hill Rd. Upon arrival -...
tribpapers.com
Buncombe Sheriff’s Spokesman Covers Up Protest
Asheville – On December 31st of last year at 9:10 p.m., Skyline News took to Facebook to report about a protest many have disputed took place, including the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. However, the Asheville City Police did confirm the protest took place by blocking the entrances to the Buncombe County Detention Center.
WLOS.com
Four fugitives arrested on outstanding warrants in north Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four fugitives wanted on open warrants for unrelated crimes were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11 by Asheville Police Department detectives and officers. Detectives and officers were conducting crime prevention measures in north Asheville and took four people into custody at the same location, a spokesperson for APD said.
Mountain Xpress
Bad news, good news: The Gospel According to Jerry
Less than 65 years before I was born, teaching a slave to read was punishable by flogging, jail or death in most Southern states. Even after emancipation, little was done to encourage the children of the former slaves to go to school. And despite various more recent efforts to address the achievement gap, the legacy of structural racism continues to be seen in our local schools today.
WLOS.com
NC college becomes first 'BearWise' recognized campus in the U.S.
BANNER ELK, N.C. (WLOS) — A college campus in North Carolina's high country has been officially recognized for taking proactive actions to avoid conflicts with bears. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) announced earlier in January that biologists with its department had recognized Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk as the first BearWise campus in the United States.
wfft.com
A 'damming' situation: 130-year-old dam leaking; holding back tons of toxic waste from river
GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) -- Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people in Greenwood and Laurens counties. But just over an hour upstream in Greenville County, the 130-year-old Conestee Dam is crumbling and cracking day by day, according to experts, holding back millions of tons of chemicals and raw sewage.
FOX Carolina
DHEC: 3 people exposed to rabid fox in Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed a rabid fox in Clemson. According to DHEC, the fox found near Sherman Street and Daniel Drive in Clemson tested positive for rabies on Jan. 12. The agency said three people were exposed and...
WLOS.com
Mobile home 'total loss' after fire breaks out overnight, no injuries reported
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials in McDowell County say a mobile home went up in flames overnight, with others in danger as well. The Marion Fire Department reports firefighters from multiple departments responded to a reported structure fire in the area of Jacktown and Christoper roads in the early morning hours of Jan. 16.
Comments / 8