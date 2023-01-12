ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 8

Watchman
4d ago

They weren’t in such desperate condition obvious from the tonnage of trash. When will the elected fools see what we see…..the homeless prefer that lifestyle and are merrily taking advantage of the excessive generosity here…..obvious by 60 tons……that’s right people….60 tons of waste….WTF !

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Small children home alone at time of deadly fire, officials say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after two small children were killed in a house fire Friday morning. Officials tell News 13 on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at around 9:50 a.m. Rutherford County emergency responders were dispatched to a home along Bostic Sunshine Highway after a passerby reported seeing a structure on fire.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Volunteers mark King's holiday by bagging food for the needy

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — People in Hendersonville gathered in the spirit of helping others for the city's ninth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. About 150 volunteers from 10 churches and service groups gathered at St. James Episcopal Church Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, to fill bags with dried pinto beans and rice. The food will go to the Storehouse on Spartanburg Highway to be given to their clients.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Early traffic woes spark updates to Asheville’s trolley system, 1923-24

When it came to the issue of traffic, Asheville Mayor John H. Cathey did not mince words. “I would be willing to allow the Asheville Power and Lights company to operate their cars through the City Hall if it would stop the congestion on Pack Square,” he declared to members of the Civitan Club during a luncheon on Nov. 7, 1923.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Yancey Sheriff’s Office Now Certified Sensory Inclusive Location

Yancey County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with KultureCity to become Certified Sensory Inclusive. This new initiative aims to help our staff become more accepting and inclusive of people with invisible disabilities that include autism, PTSD, traumatic brain injury, Alzheimer’s and more. Every Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, as well...
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Fire destroys home, vehicles & camper, officials say

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire along Faith Baptist Church Road in Marion. Officials tell News 13 no one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The fire appears to have spread to multiple vehicles, including...
MARION, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A multi-band fundraiser was held Sunday at the Grey Eagle in an effort to raise funds to send some local middle schoolers to Washington, D.C. A handful of teachers from Asheville Middle School organized the event with the goal of having every student be able to attend the trip, regardless of their financial situation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Two young children die after being pulled from burning NC home

BOSTIC, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway into what caused a fire that claimed the lives of two young children in Rutherford County. Fire Marshal Frankie Hamrick said a fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m. on Friday when a passerby saw smoke coming from a home in the 100 block of Bostic Sunshine Highway.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Police seek information on suspects after break-in at Merrimon Avenue business

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Weaverville Police Department is seeking information on people involved in a breaking and entering of a business on Merrimon Avenue. Police say early Friday morning, Jan. 13, several people broke into General Equipment, located at 289 Merrimon Avenue, and stole multiple pieces of equipment, including chainsaws and generators.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
gotodestinations.com

Pizza-licious: The Best Pizza Spots in Asheville

Are you a pizza fanatic looking for the ultimate slice in Asheville? We’ve got the best pizza joint picks that will have you shouting “Mamma Mia!”. Whether you’re a traditionalist who craves a margherita or a daredevil who loves to try new and unusual toppings, we’ve got you covered if you are looking for the best pizza in Asheville!
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Buncombe Sheriff’s Spokesman Covers Up Protest

Asheville – On December 31st of last year at 9:10 p.m., Skyline News took to Facebook to report about a protest many have disputed took place, including the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. However, the Asheville City Police did confirm the protest took place by blocking the entrances to the Buncombe County Detention Center.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Four fugitives arrested on outstanding warrants in north Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four fugitives wanted on open warrants for unrelated crimes were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11 by Asheville Police Department detectives and officers. Detectives and officers were conducting crime prevention measures in north Asheville and took four people into custody at the same location, a spokesperson for APD said.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Bad news, good news: The Gospel According to Jerry

Less than 65 years before I was born, teaching a slave to read was punishable by flogging, jail or death in most Southern states. Even after emancipation, little was done to encourage the children of the former slaves to go to school. And despite various more recent efforts to address the achievement gap, the legacy of structural racism continues to be seen in our local schools today.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

NC college becomes first 'BearWise' recognized campus in the U.S.

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WLOS) — A college campus in North Carolina's high country has been officially recognized for taking proactive actions to avoid conflicts with bears. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) announced earlier in January that biologists with its department had recognized Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk as the first BearWise campus in the United States.
BANNER ELK, NC
FOX Carolina

DHEC: 3 people exposed to rabid fox in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed a rabid fox in Clemson. According to DHEC, the fox found near Sherman Street and Daniel Drive in Clemson tested positive for rabies on Jan. 12. The agency said three people were exposed and...
CLEMSON, SC

