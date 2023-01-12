Police responded to a man assaulted in the head with a handgun Saturday afternoon in the 3500 block of South Edmonds Street near Columbia City neighborhood. When officers arrived just before 01:00 p.m., they contacted a 32-year-old man who reported he was walking to his residence when two males approached him from a vehicle located in an alley. One of these suspects threatened to shoot the victim and demanded for his phone. Both suspects pointed handguns at the victim as they walked closer to him. A third suspect remained in the vehicle.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO