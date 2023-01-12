Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Renton Police: Officers pursued suspected DUI driver to I-405, SR-169 interchange
RENTON, Wash. - Renton Police say a massive police presence at the I-405/SR-169 interchange last weekend was due to a DUI pursuit. Authorities say several police agencies were pursuing a suspect for driving under the influence around 9:41 p.m. Saturday. The pursuit began near SeaTac, and officers followed until the car crashed at the off-ramp to SR-169.
q13fox.com
Third teen shot in Tacoma in less than a week
TACOMA, Wash. - A teen was injured Sunday night in a shooting in Tacoma, police said. Before 5:45 p.m., officers closed North Pearl Street between North 44th Street and North 42nd Street for a shooting investigation. Police said a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His...
q13fox.com
16-year-old boy critically injured in Tacoma shooting, no suspects identified
TACOMA, Wash. - Three children have been shot in just four days in Tacoma, at least one of them fatally. Tacoma Police say a 16-year-old boy is facing life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Sunday afternoon. "We were just getting cleaned up around the house, and it started to shake...
q13fox.com
No new details following trio of Seattle shootings leaves locals on edge
SEATTLE - Outside Rainier Teriyaki, incense burns near the doors of the restaurant. The store is closed. Flowers and sympathy cards are accumulating at the door, where patrons walked through with regularity just days earlier. "I’ve known them for 10-plus years," a nearby business owner said, noting when she first...
Police: Man arrested for pistol-whipping woman, fleeing Seattle officers
SEATTLE — A man was arrested for multiple crimes stemming from an attack on a woman near Seattle’s Licton Springs neighborhood on Sunday, according to Seattle police. A woman called 911 and said a man had threatened to kill her and pistol-whipped her with a handgun in the 9700 block of Evanston Avenue North.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Homeless stranger brutally attacked man in downtown Seattle, victim says
Casey moved to Seattle five years ago to help care for his mother. After being brutally attacked in downtown Seattle by a homeless man, Casey is the one who now needs to be cared for. The 32-year-old hopped off the bus one Thursday morning on Third Avenue in downtown Seattle,...
q13fox.com
Everett Police: Suspect in custody for shooting charged with 2nd shooting
EVERETT, Wash. - A suspect already in Everett Police custody for a shooting has been charged in connection to another shooting just a day prior. The suspect, who has not been identified by authorities, has been in the Snohomish County Jail since his arrest on Dec. 15, 2022, in connection to a shooting near 37th and Smith Ave in Everett. He is being held on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
q13fox.com
Teenager arrested, charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old in Tacoma last Thursday. Tacoma Police announced Monday they charged the teenager with first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The victim, a 14-year-old boy named Xaviar, was shot and killed near...
Fatal shooting at Mount Baker restaurant Saturday
Police are looking for multiple suspects in the shooting death of a man at a Mount Baker restaurant. KIRO 7 tv reports the shooting happened at the Rainier Teriyaki restaurant in the 3300 block of Rainier Avenue South Saturday evening. Police report multiple suspects entered the restaurant and shot the...
q13fox.com
SPD: Man killed in attempted robbery, three suspects on the run
SEATTLE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday night. Officers were called to responded to Rainier Avenue S and S Byron St around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday. Chief Adrian Diaz was on the ground after the shooting, and said officers were on scene within...
q13fox.com
Auburn Police seek man suspected of trying to abduct barista
AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn Police need help identifying a man suspected of trying to abduct a barista early Monday morning. Surveillance video captured the man roll up to a coffee stand window and order something. When the victim went to hand cash back to him, he is seen grabbing her arm and pulling, then appears to try and zip-tie her arm.
Seattle, Washington
Five Arrested in Friday Afternoon Narcotics Operation Downtown
Officers arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a narcotics operation Downtown on Friday afternoon. Throughout the afternoon, police observed multiple suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street between 1st and 3rd Avenue, and around Pike Street between 2nd and 4th Avenue. After witnessing the transactions, officers arrested each suspect for possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute.
q13fox.com
Person pulled from vehicle following three-car crash in University Place
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - A person had to be rescued from their vehicle following a three-car collision in University Place Monday evening. West Pierce Firefighters said the crash happened at 67th Ave and Cirque Dr around 8 p.m. The crash trapped a person inside their car, and firefighters had to...
q13fox.com
Gold Bar hostage victim shares details of her scary night with a gunman
GOLD BAR, Wash. - It’s been roughly a week since an employee at Gold Bar Family Grocer was held hostage. That employee, Tami Ball, was wrapping up her shift on Jan. 9 in a backroom office when a man burst in the door without pants. At first, she thought it was a confused older man looking for a bathroom. Eventually, she spotted a gun in his shaking hands.
q13fox.com
DOCS: Renton shooting spree suspect stated he 'does not like Black people', all victims were Black
Renton shooting spree suspect 'doesn't like Black people', court documents. RENTON, Wash. - A King County Sheriff's Sergeant arrested a suspect accused of a seemingly-random shooting spree that injured three people in Thursday afternoon including two in Renton and one in SeaTac. Although a clear motive has not yet been identified, newly obtained court documents reveal that the suspect identified as 32-year-old Mamadou A. Diallo made statements to detectives that he "does not like Black people", and all the victims were Black men. The King County Sheriff's Office Superform submitted to prosecutors lists Diallo as a Black man living in SeaTac.
q13fox.com
Caught on Camera: Attempted abduction in Auburn
Surveillance video captured the man roll up to a coffee stand window and order something. When the victim went to hand cash back to him, he is seen grabbing her arm and pulling, then appears to try and zip-tie her arm.
Seattle, Washington
Man Assaulted With Gun in Attempted Armed Robbery Near Columbia City Neighborhood
Police responded to a man assaulted in the head with a handgun Saturday afternoon in the 3500 block of South Edmonds Street near Columbia City neighborhood. When officers arrived just before 01:00 p.m., they contacted a 32-year-old man who reported he was walking to his residence when two males approached him from a vehicle located in an alley. One of these suspects threatened to shoot the victim and demanded for his phone. Both suspects pointed handguns at the victim as they walked closer to him. A third suspect remained in the vehicle.
q13fox.com
Traffic Alert: Pedestrian killed in crash on I-405 in Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. - Southbound I-405 in Bothell is closed Tuesday morning because of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding said the crash happened just north of State Route 527 after 4 a.m. Six vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved in the crash. Troopers at...
q13fox.com
3 people shot in apparent random shooting through Renton, SeaTac
Police say the suspect, who is in custody, fired at random three separate times in Renton and SeaTac, hitting three people. Two of those victims have life-threatening injuries.
Seattle, Washington
Man Struck with Hammer in Downtown Robbery
A man was seriously wounded Friday afternoon after he was struck in the head with a hammer in a robbery in downtown Seattle. Police arrested the suspect near the scene of the incident. Around 2:15 p.m., the suspect approached the victim at 4th Avenue and Pike Street, struck him in...
