Spokane County, WA

pullmanradio.com

Former Downtown Pullman Businessman Accused Of Child Molestation Set To Stand Trial Starting Tuesday

The former downtown Pullman businessman accused of molesting a young girl is set to stand trial starting on Tuesday. 52 year old Victor Hudak faces felony 1st degree child molestation in Whitman County Superior Court. Hudak was arrested by Pullman Police in July after he allegedly grabbed an 11 year old girl on her buttocks. The alleged victim and her 6 year old step sister told police that Hudak approached them at a park and molested the girl while trying to help her climb a tree. The girls recognized Hudak as “Vic” from the downtown music store and quickly told their parents what happened. Hudak allegedly admitted to Pullman Officers that he is attracted to young girls and that his inappropriate interactions with young females have been “out of control.”
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman killed in Boone murder investigation in July identified

SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who was killed near Boone and Cedar in July has been identified. The Spokane County Medical Examiner says 30-year-old Stephanie Stine died from asphyxia due to strangulation. The medical examiner determined the cause of death as a homicide. Stine’s boyfriend — 29-year-old Corbin J. Hood — reported his girlfriend’s death in July. Spokane Police have...
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Road rage killer sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting woman at Spokane intersection

SPOKANE, Wash.—Family members of a woman who was killed in a 2021 road rage incident addressed her killer at the Spokane County Courthouse before he was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Thursday morning. “We’re never going to get our Erika back, but we do need justice,” said Yvonne Reiner, the mother of Erika Kienas, as she fought through tears during a victim impact statement in front of Judge Annette Plese’s courtroom. “She was a good soul.” ...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Spokane Police Arrest Father in Connection to Death of 14-Month-Old Daughter

SPOKANE - A Spokane man has been arrested for second-degree manslaughter in connection to the 2021 death of his 14-month-old daughter. According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), on July 3, 2021, officers with the SPD responded to the 3000 block of E. 30th Ave regarding a 14-month-old female child that was not breathing. Medics quickly arrived on scene, however the child was pronounced deceased.
SPOKANE, WA
theelectricgf.com

Washington man admits trafficking fentanyl in Great Falls

A Spokane, Wash., man admitted to trafficking charges Jan. 11 after law enforcement found hundreds of fentanyl pills in a vehicle in which he was a passenger in Great Falls, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Yevgeniy Rudnitskiy, 34, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in federal...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Big Country News

Pedestrian V.S. Vehicle Accident in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY - At approximately 6 p.m. a vehicle versus pedestrian accident was reported to Washington State Police (WSP). The crash occurred near the intersection of Pines Rd and Boone Ave in Spokane Valley. According to WSP the pedestrian has serious injuries. The collision blocked both southbound lanes of Pines...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Father arrested in 14-month-old girl's death at Spokane apartment

SPOKANE, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child neglect and may be disturbing. Reader discretion is advised. The father of a 14-month-old girl who was found dead in 2021 was arrested Thursday in connection to her death. According to court documents, the 14-month-old and a 2-year-old boy were locked inside a room in a Spokane apartment for nearly 16 hours on the day of the toddler's death.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Police: Spokane man charged in ‘negligence’ death of 14-month-old daughter who was locked in bedroom without food or water

SPOKANE, Wash.—A 27-year-old Spokane man has been charged in the death of his 14-month-old daughter after police allege a dresser fell on the girl while she and the man’s 2-year-old son were locked in the children’s bedroom for more than 16 hours without food or water. Ryan J. Beamis made his first appearance in Spokane County Superior Court Friday on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter for the girl’s death in 2021 at a South Hill apartment. Court Commissioner John Stine released Beamis on his own recognizance,...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Driver in custody for DUI in overnight Liberty Lake rollover

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – Just after midnight on Jan. 13, a rollover crash was reported next to an apartment in Liberty Lake. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to the scene near south Liberty Lake Rd. and east Inlet Dr. The driver was impaired and taken into custody, with no injuries reported.
LIBERTY LAKE, WA

