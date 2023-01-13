Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Eastern Washington Man Charged in 'Negligence' Death of 14-Month-Old Daughter
A 27-year-old Spokane man has been charged in the death of his 14-month-old daughter after police allege a dresser fell on the girl while she and the man's 2-year-old son were locked in the children's bedroom for more than 16 hours without food or water. Ryan J. Beamis made his...
pullmanradio.com
Former Downtown Pullman Businessman Accused Of Child Molestation Set To Stand Trial Starting Tuesday
The former downtown Pullman businessman accused of molesting a young girl is set to stand trial starting on Tuesday. 52 year old Victor Hudak faces felony 1st degree child molestation in Whitman County Superior Court. Hudak was arrested by Pullman Police in July after he allegedly grabbed an 11 year old girl on her buttocks. The alleged victim and her 6 year old step sister told police that Hudak approached them at a park and molested the girl while trying to help her climb a tree. The girls recognized Hudak as “Vic” from the downtown music store and quickly told their parents what happened. Hudak allegedly admitted to Pullman Officers that he is attracted to young girls and that his inappropriate interactions with young females have been “out of control.”
Woman killed in Boone murder investigation in July identified
SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who was killed near Boone and Cedar in July has been identified. The Spokane County Medical Examiner says 30-year-old Stephanie Stine died from asphyxia due to strangulation. The medical examiner determined the cause of death as a homicide. Stine’s boyfriend — 29-year-old Corbin J. Hood — reported his girlfriend’s death in July. Spokane Police have...
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman police believe was killed by boyfriend in Spokane identified by medical examiner
SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who police believe was killed by her boyfriend in July has been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner. The medical examiner identified 30-year-old Stephanie Stine as the victim of a homicide that happened on West Boone in Spokane on July 24. According to...
Law enforcement, fire crews responding to serious crash involving three people in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Three people have been taken to the hospital after being extricated from a serious car crash on South Craig Road and West McFarlane Road in Airway Heights. According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), the incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. and was a high-velocity,...
Road rage killer sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting woman at Spokane intersection
SPOKANE, Wash.—Family members of a woman who was killed in a 2021 road rage incident addressed her killer at the Spokane County Courthouse before he was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Thursday morning. “We’re never going to get our Erika back, but we do need justice,” said Yvonne Reiner, the mother of Erika Kienas, as she fought through tears during a victim impact statement in front of Judge Annette Plese’s courtroom. “She was a good soul.” ...
FOX 28 Spokane
Bonner County Sheriff’s Office warns smart watch users after multiple unintentional 911 calls
SANDPOINT, Idaho – The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office has put out a warning regarding your smartwatch and faulty 911 calls. The sheriff’s office said that some smart watches have fall detection features, which calls 911. They said they’ve seen a dramatic increase in these calls. On...
Spokane Police Arrest Father in Connection to Death of 14-Month-Old Daughter
SPOKANE - A Spokane man has been arrested for second-degree manslaughter in connection to the 2021 death of his 14-month-old daughter. According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), on July 3, 2021, officers with the SPD responded to the 3000 block of E. 30th Ave regarding a 14-month-old female child that was not breathing. Medics quickly arrived on scene, however the child was pronounced deceased.
theelectricgf.com
Washington man admits trafficking fentanyl in Great Falls
A Spokane, Wash., man admitted to trafficking charges Jan. 11 after law enforcement found hundreds of fentanyl pills in a vehicle in which he was a passenger in Great Falls, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Yevgeniy Rudnitskiy, 34, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances in federal...
WSP: Semi-truck crashes trying to avoid cat on SR 195 south of Colfax
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says a semi-truck crashed trying to swerve away from a cat in the road. WSP the crash happened Sunday night at around 10 minutes before 9 p.m. on SR 195 near Prune Orchard Road, which is three miles south of Colfax in Whitman County. WSP says the driver was going south on SR...
KREM
Drive-by shootings in Spokane increased in 2022
By April 2022, Spokane police had responded to more than 40 shootings. In total, there were 166 shootings, a 10% increase.
Pedestrian V.S. Vehicle Accident in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY - At approximately 6 p.m. a vehicle versus pedestrian accident was reported to Washington State Police (WSP). The crash occurred near the intersection of Pines Rd and Boone Ave in Spokane Valley. According to WSP the pedestrian has serious injuries. The collision blocked both southbound lanes of Pines...
Father arrested in 14-month-old girl's death at Spokane apartment
SPOKANE, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child neglect and may be disturbing. Reader discretion is advised. The father of a 14-month-old girl who was found dead in 2021 was arrested Thursday in connection to her death. According to court documents, the 14-month-old and a 2-year-old boy were locked inside a room in a Spokane apartment for nearly 16 hours on the day of the toddler's death.
Police: Spokane man charged in ‘negligence’ death of 14-month-old daughter who was locked in bedroom without food or water
SPOKANE, Wash.—A 27-year-old Spokane man has been charged in the death of his 14-month-old daughter after police allege a dresser fell on the girl while she and the man’s 2-year-old son were locked in the children’s bedroom for more than 16 hours without food or water. Ryan J. Beamis made his first appearance in Spokane County Superior Court Friday on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter for the girl’s death in 2021 at a South Hill apartment. Court Commissioner John Stine released Beamis on his own recognizance,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Three people transported to hospital after serious-injury crash in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – Three people have been transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle, serious-injury crash on Craig Road at McFarlane Road in Airway Heights. According to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Shafer, one person is in critical condition and two people are in serious condition. According to SFD,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington State Patrol identifies person injured in vehicle versus pedestrian crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol has identified the person injured after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 14. 35-year-old Joshua Schwabe was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash. We do not have an update on their condition. Currently the driver,...
KHQ Right Now
Whitman County sheriff's deputies seize fentanyl, heroin and meth from Spokane woman
COLFAX, Washington — More than 1,500 fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin and half a pound of methamphetamine were taken from a Spokane woman by deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) this week as part of a car theft investigation. According to WCSO, 30-year-old Nicole Simmons was...
KXLY
Law enforcement responds to online threat made towards North Pines Middle School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Law enforcement responded to North Pines Middle School on Monday after a potential threat to safety was made on social media, the school said. The Central Valley School District’s director of school safety was made aware of the threat, and law enforcement was called to North Pines.
Three injured in crash near Craig Road in Airway Heights area
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. —Both directions of Craig Road at McFarlane Road in the Airway Heights area were closed due to a serious crash on Monday. Power lines fell as a result of the crash. The Spokane Fire Department says one person sustained major injuries, and two other had moderate injuries. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
FOX 28 Spokane
Driver in custody for DUI in overnight Liberty Lake rollover
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – Just after midnight on Jan. 13, a rollover crash was reported next to an apartment in Liberty Lake. Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to the scene near south Liberty Lake Rd. and east Inlet Dr. The driver was impaired and taken into custody, with no injuries reported.
Comments / 0