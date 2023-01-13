Illini starting to click after back-to-back wins

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After two back to back Big Ten wins, Illinois men’s basketball are finding their groove after a little holiday slump.

After a big win over Nebraska on the road, the Illini are preparing to take on Michigan State at home. While it’s a quick turnaround, the Illini started prepping for the Spartans right when they got back, but as head coach Brad Underwood says, when it comes down to each game, it doesn’t matter who they play, he just wants his team to focus on themselves.

“It’s about us,” Underwood said. “It’s simple. The game we overcomplicate sometimes we all can wallow in our pity if we’re not playing well or this or that or you’re not winning. It’s a long season. With 9 new guys we knew there would be ups and downs. It’s about playing for us. Playing for the guy to your right. The guy to your left and playing to win and we right on the board every game ‘play hard have fun.”

Illinois tip off at 8:00 p.m. Friday at the State Farm Center.

