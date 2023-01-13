ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Illini starting to click after back-to-back wins

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23H6qO_0kCxWtAt00

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After two back to back Big Ten wins, Illinois men’s basketball are finding their groove after a little holiday slump.

After a big win over Nebraska on the road, the Illini are preparing to take on Michigan State at home. While it’s a quick turnaround, the Illini started prepping for the Spartans right when they got back, but as head coach Brad Underwood says, when it comes down to each game, it doesn’t matter who they play, he just wants his team to focus on themselves.

“It’s about us,” Underwood said. “It’s simple. The game we overcomplicate sometimes we all can wallow in our pity if we’re not playing well or this or that or you’re not winning. It’s a long season. With 9 new guys we knew there would be ups and downs. It’s about playing for us. Playing for the guy to your right. The guy to your left and playing to win and we right on the board every game ‘play hard have fun.”

Illinois tip off at 8:00 p.m. Friday at the State Farm Center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Illinois women’s basketball moves up in AP Top 25

WCIA — The Illinois women’s basketball team moved up three spots to No. 21 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings released on Monday. The Illini (15-3, 5-2 B1G) are coming off a win at Minnesota on Sunday in the team’s lone game since the previous poll was released. A big week looms for first […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Italian guard Niccolo Moretti added to Illini roster

WCIA — Italian point guard Niccolo Moretti has enrolled at Illinois and is joining the team immediately as Illinois men’s basketball makes its second in-season addition of the season. The 6-foot-1 guard hails from Bologna, but arrives in Champaign from the NBA Global Academy in Australia. Moretti joins the team after fellow international Zacharie Perrin […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Do you beLieb?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCIA) — In episode 173 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s 78-60 win at Minnesota Monday night. Matthew Mayer scored his first career double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, leading the Illini to their fourth-straight win, putting them above .500 in Big Ten play for the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Johnny Newton, Keith Randolph Jr. returning in 2023

WCIA — The ‘Law Firm’ is returning in 2023. Illinois defensive lineman Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. both announced on Monday they are coming back to Champaign for another season this fall. It’s a big boost to the Illini defense, after both guys earned All-Big Ten accolades in 2022, helping Illinois to its best […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Offensive scheme change continues to propel Illini

WCIA — It was all smiles as time ticked down and Illinois made it three wins in a row on the season, and against the Spartans from Michigan State, on Friday night. The Illini held Sparty to 66 points, and none of those came from beyond the arc. It is the first time in 15 […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois takes down Michigan State to win third straight

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Dain Dainja scored a team high 20 points, Matthew Mayer added 19, with Terrence Shannon Jr. scoring 15 of his 17 points in the first half, to lead Illinois to a 75-66 win over Michigan State in front of an Orange Out State Farm Center crowd Friday night. After starting Big Ten […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Saturday - January 14, 2023

(25 News Now) - It was a busy day of big schools hoops at the Morton Basketball Shootout. The host Potters beat Bloomington 70-43. Also at the Shootout, Peoria Manual beat Pekin 69-44, Normal West beat East Peoria 57-53, and Washington topped Champaign Central 47-41. The ICAC Tournament wrapped up on Saturday night and it wrapped up with a state-ranked champion. Host Peoria Christian took down Class 1A No. 7 Illini Bluffs 56-42 to claim their second straight ICAC crown. Malachi Persinger led the way for the Chargers with 15. IB’s Hank Alvey led all scorers with 19 points.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Streakin’

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 172 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s third-straight win, taking down Michigan State 75-66 Friday night in front of an Orange Out State Farm Center crowd. Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Streakin-e1tg5a8
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois lands Italian point guard Niccolo’ Moretti

WCIA — Illinois didn’t waste long adding to its backcourt with Italian point guard Niccolo Moretti committing to the Illini on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2 international prospect is expected to enroll at Illinois for the second semester, according to a report from 247Sports’ Travis Branham. The move comes less than a week after Skyy Clark announced […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Garrett wins Athlete of the Week

BEMENT (WCIA) — Haley Garrett is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Cerro Gordo-Bement basketball player set the school record for points in a game at the Macon County tournament scoring 36 to lead the Broncos to a win. The senior is leading her team in points and rebounds this season, averaging 17.4 and […]
CERRO GORDO, IL
WCIA

HS scoreboard (1-12-23)

TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Check out highlights from the undefeated Tuscola girls basketball hosting Clinton, plus check out scores from games across Central Illinois. GIRLS BASKETBALL Tuscola 57, Clinton 49 Leroy 38, Athens 49 Chrisman 40, Schlarman 23 Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, Mahomet-Seymour 35 Bloomington 64, Danville 17 Bloomington Central Catholic 57, St. Thomas More 52 Watseka […]
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

Full Court Friday (1-13-23)

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Watch highlights and all the scores from Full Court Friday on January 13th including video wins from Prairie Central, St. Thomas More, Unity, Sacred Heart-Griffin, Pleasant Plains, New Berlin, plus Hoopeston Area and Armstrong-Potomac girls’ basketball pick up wins at the Vermilion County Tournament. BOYS’ BASKETBALL Okaw Valley 54, Arcola 29 Heritage […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Tuscola’s Chris Boyd signs with Arkansas State

TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Tuscola senior three-sport athlete Chris Boyd officially signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his track and field career with Arkansas State on Wednesday. Boyd will throw shot put, discus and possibly hammer throw for the Red Wolves, picking the school ahead of several opportunities, including a chance to throw at […]
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

Gabe Jacas named FWAA True Freshman All American

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois true freshman outside linebacker Gabe Jacas has been named to the Football Writers Association of America True Freshman All-American team. Jacas is the second Illini to be named an FWAA Freshman All American in the award’s history. He joins Akeem Spence, who back in 2010 was the first ever Illini true […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign hotel sees increase in guests with Theatre Fest, Illini Athletics

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — With the large number of people visiting Champaign-Urbana for Theatre Fest and Illini Athletics events, hotels are feeling the impact. Damian Thomas, an assistant general manager at the Marriott TownePlace, said it’s helping them bounce back after a smaller number of visitors during COVID. They’re sold out this weekend with five […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy