New crossing signs added to Birney Ave

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New pedestrian crossing signs have been added to Birney Ave in Moosic.

It comes after three pedestrians were killed in the duration of a year on the busy road.

Borough Officials tell Eyewitness News that this is the first step of many that should be taken to avoid another tragic incident on Birney Ave.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.