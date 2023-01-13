ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moosic, PA

New crossing signs added to Birney Ave

By Emily Allegrucci
WBRE
 4 days ago

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New pedestrian crossing signs have been added to Birney Ave in Moosic.

It comes after three pedestrians were killed in the duration of a year on the busy road.

Two missing brothers found dead in Luzerne County reservoir

Borough Officials tell Eyewitness News that this is the first step of many that should be taken to avoid another tragic incident on Birney Ave.

