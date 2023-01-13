New crossing signs added to Birney Ave
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New pedestrian crossing signs have been added to Birney Ave in Moosic.
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New pedestrian crossing signs have been added to Birney Ave in Moosic.

It comes after three pedestrians were killed in the duration of a year on the busy road.
Borough Officials tell Eyewitness News that this is the first step of many that should be taken to avoid another tragic incident on Birney Ave.
