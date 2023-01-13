Murder warrants issued for Alabama teens in killing of man in MS Coast casino parking lot

Warrants for the arrest of two Mobile, Alabama area men have been issued in connection to the fatal shooting of Nicholaus Craig outside of the Scarlet Pearl Casino in September.

Darius Dewayne Rowser Jr., 19, of Mobile, and 18-year-old Karmelo Cortez Morris Derks, of Pritchard, are each charged with first degree murder.

Craig, of California, was found in the parking lot on Sept. 21. He was slumped over the wheel of his Dodge Challenger suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

The suspected vehicle used by the suspects, a Nissan Altima, had been stolen a week before the shooting and was found a day after burned behind an apartment in Pritchard.

The Gulfport Field Office of the FBI assisted multiple agencies in the investigation, including the Mobile Police Department’s Intelligence and Homicide units, and helped identify the two suspects.

The pair are being held at the Mobile County Metro Jail on unrelated charges. A detainer has been placed on both pending extraditions to Mississippi to answer for the charges, according to the D’Iberville Police Department.

Craig was 36 and on his way to see family in Mobile when he was shot in what the police call a “random and apparent robbery attempt.”

Both men will be held without bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.