altoday.com
Kay Ivey reflects on past four years
On Monday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was sworn in for her second full term as Governor of the State. “Folks, standing here four years ago, I could never have imagined what was to come, but I am certain we came out stronger because of you, the good people of Alabama,” Ivey said.
altoday.com
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission moves forward with reviewing applications
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) met on Thursday to review applications from business owners looking to join the new Alabama cannabis industry. The deadline to submit an application to the Commission was December 30. While 607 groups and individuals requested application forms, only 94 turned in a completed application to the AMCC by the deadline.
altoday.com
Kay Ivey sworn in for her second full term
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and other state constitutional officers will be sworn in today in Montgomery. Gov. Ivey, Attorney General Steve Marshall, Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth, and Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate will be sworn in for their second term. Secretary of State Wes Allen and State Auditor Andrew Sorrell will be sworn in for their first terms. State Treasurer Young Boozer returns for another term.
altoday.com
Alabama leaders survey storm damage
Governor Kay Ivey, U.S. Senator Katie Boyd Britt, and Congressmembers Terri Sewell and Barry Moore surveyed the storm damage in Central Alabama, following Thursday’s devastating tornados. “I surveyed yesterday’s tornado damage in Selma with Mayor [James] Perkins, @SenKatieBritt & @RepTerriSewell, and it is extensive. We are working on the...
altoday.com
FEMA Deputy Administrator to visit storm ravaged areas
On Tuesday, FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks will be in Alabama to meet with state and local officials about the ongoing response and recovery efforts following the devastating tornadoes that swept across the state last week. Hooks will travel to Autauga and Dallas counties to survey the devastation caused...
altoday.com
Today is Robert E. Lee Day
Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s birthday is on January 19, but it is celebrated by the State of Alabama today. Robert E. Lee Day has been an official state holiday in Alabama since sometime in the late 1800s. Lee was the most renowned general of the Confederacy in the Civil War.
