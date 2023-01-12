Lancaster – A group of men have been arrested at gunpoint after a minor traffic accident turned into a fight and refusal to work with the police. According to a witness at the scene around 730 pm, a tow truck was driving on Main street in the area of Maple street when a vehicle hit the mirror of his truck and keep going. When the vehicle stopped at the light at the intersection of High and Main the man confronted the three men in the vehicle. Instead of exchanging information, the driver maced the man and took off.

LANCASTER, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO