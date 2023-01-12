ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27 First News

Two accused in infant’s death extradited, in court Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The two suspects charged with murder for the death of an eight-month-old boy last week are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Franklin County court. The boy’s mother, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and her boyfriend, Kyrios Lobentit March Jr., 24, were arrested in New Straitsville,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man shot, killed inside west Columbus Kroger

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead after a shooting inside a Kroger on the west side. The shooting happened near the 3600 block of Soldano Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene and found Paris Royal, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound inside...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 teens inside stolen car from Columbus arrested in Delaware County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two teenagers in Delaware County are facing charges after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. The traffic stop happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Orange Township. Deputies said they pulled over a vehicle...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
614now.com

Police: Fight involving 40-50 juveniles breaks out at Easton

A pair of teenagers were arrested following a fight at Easton Town Center that included 40-50 individuals, police said. The fight occurred just before 8:40 on Jan. 14 on the first floor of Easton Town Center, according to Columbus Police. It’s currently unclear what led to the incident. While...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus infant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman turned themselves into jail on Friday after being charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy. Kyrios March Jr., 24, and Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, came to the Perry County Jail on Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The pair was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

74-year-old man dies in Marion County fire

LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Scioto Valley Fire District has opened an investigation after a 74-year-old man died during a fire Saturday evening in La Rue. On Saturday just before 8:30 p.m., fire crews were called to 17 South High Street after reports a two-story building was on fire with someone inside. With heavy […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – “Sovereign Citizens” Arrested after Gun Threats in Lancaster

Lancaster – A group of men have been arrested at gunpoint after a minor traffic accident turned into a fight and refusal to work with the police. According to a witness at the scene around 730 pm, a tow truck was driving on Main street in the area of Maple street when a vehicle hit the mirror of his truck and keep going. When the vehicle stopped at the light at the intersection of High and Main the man confronted the three men in the vehicle. Instead of exchanging information, the driver maced the man and took off.
LANCASTER, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio family sues bars for wrongful death

The video above shows a press conference held by the family’s attorney regarding their lawsuit. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Short North business has been accused of acting negligently and recklessly when two of its employees fatally attacked a 37-year-old man outside its establishment. In a wrongful death lawsuit filed on Friday, the family of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.

Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy