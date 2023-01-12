Read full article on original website
27 First News
Two accused in infant’s death extradited, in court Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The two suspects charged with murder for the death of an eight-month-old boy last week are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Franklin County court. The boy’s mother, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and her boyfriend, Kyrios Lobentit March Jr., 24, were arrested in New Straitsville,...
Neighbor feels trapped by violence after fatal east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot Monday afternoon in east Columbus. A police dispatcher said officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Hampton Road at 12:26 p.m. and found one person with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Saadiq J. Teague, 20, was pronounced dead at 12:33 […]
15-year-old crashes stolen vehicle into southeast Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It took a matter of seconds for a 15-year-old in a stolen Kia to nearly crumble a southeast Columbus home after crashing into it. “I was like, something is bad, maybe somebody is injured badly,” said homeowner Nancy Odhiambo. The Whitehall Division of Police said...
Ohio Mother and Her Boyfriend Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Her Infant Son: ‘Many Broken Bones’
'It's just not fair': Business owners mourn beloved manager killed in shooting at south Columbus McDonald's
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The community of Gahanna is mourning the loss of a beloved manager at the restaurant, Marlow’s Cheesesteaks after he was killed in a deadly shooting outside a south Columbus McDonald’s on Saturday. "It's just not fair, it's not right,” Shanika Sheppard, who owns Marlow’s...
Police: Stolen vehicle with 1-year-old inside found near Linden; baby unharmed
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police said a 1-year-old baby is safe after the vehicle they were in was stolen from the city’s north side Tuesday morning. Police said at least one person allegedly stole the vehicle with the child inside around 8:20 a.m. from the 2000 block of Strimple Avenue just east of Sinclair Avenue.
WSYX ABC6
Man shot, killed inside west Columbus Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead after a shooting inside a Kroger on the west side. The shooting happened near the 3600 block of Soldano Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene and found Paris Royal, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound inside...
WSYX ABC6
2 teens inside stolen car from Columbus arrested in Delaware County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two teenagers in Delaware County are facing charges after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. The traffic stop happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Orange Township. Deputies said they pulled over a vehicle...
Loaded guns found after fight involving at least 40 juveniles at Columbus mall
COLUMBUS — Two teenagers were arrested following a fight involving at least 40 juveniles at a Columbus mall Saturday night, according to our news partners at WBNS. The two 17-year-old boys were charged with aggravated riot and carrying concealed weapons. The boys had fully loaded handguns on them, according to WBNS.
614now.com
Police: Fight involving 40-50 juveniles breaks out at Easton
A pair of teenagers were arrested following a fight at Easton Town Center that included 40-50 individuals, police said. The fight occurred just before 8:40 on Jan. 14 on the first floor of Easton Town Center, according to Columbus Police. It’s currently unclear what led to the incident. While...
Two suspects turn themselves in for death of Columbus infant
Marion man sentenced to life in prison for raping 7-year-old girl
A Marion man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the rape of a 7-year-old girl.
74-year-old man dies in Marion County fire
LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Scioto Valley Fire District has opened an investigation after a 74-year-old man died during a fire Saturday evening in La Rue. On Saturday just before 8:30 p.m., fire crews were called to 17 South High Street after reports a two-story building was on fire with someone inside. With heavy […]
Springfield man charged with 2 felonies following pursuit on US-68
URBANA — A Springfield man has been charged with two felonies following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle on US-68 that began in Urbana and ended in Clark County late Saturday afternoon, according to Urbana Police. Isaac Chalender, 23, has been charged with two felonies, Theft of a Motor...
2 teens with handguns arrested after large fight at Ohio mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teens allegedly carrying fully loaded handguns were arrested after a fight involving more than 40 juveniles at an Ohio mall on Saturday, authorities said. The two 17-year-old boys were arrested after the fracas broke out on the first floor of Easton Town Center, according to...
NBC4 Columbus
Father speaks on loss after two suspects in custody for death of Columbus infant
Police search for robbery suspects accused of beating victim with a gun
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in finding two men accused in a November robbery at a southeast Columbus gas station. Police say on Nov. 9, 2022, the two suspects went inside a gas station store just before 11:30 p.m. at the 4200 block of Kimberly Parkway. Following […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – “Sovereign Citizens” Arrested after Gun Threats in Lancaster
Lancaster – A group of men have been arrested at gunpoint after a minor traffic accident turned into a fight and refusal to work with the police. According to a witness at the scene around 730 pm, a tow truck was driving on Main street in the area of Maple street when a vehicle hit the mirror of his truck and keep going. When the vehicle stopped at the light at the intersection of High and Main the man confronted the three men in the vehicle. Instead of exchanging information, the driver maced the man and took off.
Ohio family sues bars for wrongful death
The video above shows a press conference held by the family’s attorney regarding their lawsuit. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Short North business has been accused of acting negligently and recklessly when two of its employees fatally attacked a 37-year-old man outside its establishment. In a wrongful death lawsuit filed on Friday, the family of […]
WHIZ
Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.
10TV
