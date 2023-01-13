NYC budget proposal prioritizes public safety, affordable housing, clean streets

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled his proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 inside City Hall on Thursday.

The $103 billion budget prioritizes clean streets, affordable housing and public safety with $50.4 billion for the NYPD.

“I am not going to trade off public safety. We have to be safe,” Adams said during a press briefing.

The budget calls for $30.7 billion for the New York City Department of Education.

Adams cautioned that tough decisions were made for the next budget as city revenue slows down and costs continue to grow, saying “these are tough times.”

The mayor said the city will be committed to avoiding service cuts and layoffs of municipal employees.

