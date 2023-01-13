Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Controversial Nightlife In The ‘90s

During a recent interview, actress Gwyneth Paltrow admitted that drug use was rampant in New York in the 1990s. This was a time before cell phones with cameras and social media. She admitted that many people were out at bars doing cocaine without getting caught.

She explained, “It was great, talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught. You could just be at a bar having fun, dance on the table.” She added, “There were no camera phones, especially in New York, there were no paparazzi. You could stumble out of a bar and go home with some rando and no one would know.”

Gwyneth Paltrow talks about doing drugs in the ‘90s before social media

Gwyneth admitted to doing drugs in the past and even shared the opinion that some psychedelic drugs can have their place in the wellness world. She believes in psychedelic drugs and says how they impact addiction will be the “next big thing in wellness.”

She also revealed that she experimented with MDMA in Mexico with her now-husband Brad Falchuk. According to the National Institutes of Health, “MDMA is a synthetic drug that acts as a stimulant and hallucinogen. It produces an energizing effect, distortions in time and perception, and enhanced enjoyment from sensory experiences. It has also been described as an entactogen—a drug that can increase self-awareness and empathy.”

What do you think about drug use in the ‘90s compared to today?