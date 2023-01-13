Something that happens to a crumbling nation is the division of the people. Propaganda to spread hate and fear among the population. Political ties in their back office deals. Creating hate and distrust in our front liners and political figures. No national security. Devalue to the dollar. High crime, drug, and homeless population. Equality belitting masculinity.
Biden needs impeached, he had that crap for six years and took it as a VP, that has absolutely no authority on classified document to declassify. Unlike Trump that was president and had the ultimate authority to declassify documents at will! 🤷♂️
If Biden had these as a vice president and they never realized they were missing, could Obummer have had files too they don't know are missing? Not here to argue just asking.
Related
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Biden admin quietly reinstates 'overreaching' EPA rule potentially regulating 'puddles and ditches'
Top Democratic congresswoman has up to $1 million in fund tied to Cayman Islands
Judge Jeanine Pirro suspicious about timing of Biden scandal: Is this Dems trying to 'get Biden the hell out'?
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Asa Hutchinson warns impeachment against Biden officials must be based on 'wrongdoing,' not policies
White House to Jim Jordan, James Comer: Sorry, but you have to restart your oversight requests
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says 'it's hard to imagine' Pence 'getting by both Trump and DeSantis' in a GOP presidential primary
Trump responds to Biden classified document discovery, asks when FBI will raid his ‘many homes’
Biden 'annoyed' by complaints from Harris's husband over tough vice presidential assignments
Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Democrat suggests classified docs in Biden's home, office may have been 'planted' after second batch found
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
Biden builds taxpayer-funded wall around Delaware beach house despite opposing border barriers
Supreme Court justices issue scathing Title 42 dissent: 'We are a court of law'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Dems join GOP in vote to block Biden from selling strategic oil reserves to China
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materials
Fox Business
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 1806