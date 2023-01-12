ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Bayonne defeats East Orange - MLK Hoops Classic

Tatyanna Watson scored 10 points to lead Bayonne past East Orange 53-16 in the MLK Hoops Classic at County Prep High School in Jersey City and improve to 12-2. Bayonne took control early, leading 16-2 in the first quarter before sporting a 24-point lead at halftime. Bayonne also played strong defense, holding East Orange (0-9) to single digits each quarter.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Jefferson over Roxbury - Boys basketball recap

Jake Studnick and Jason Eisele each scored 14 points to lead Jefferson in a 59-26 win over Roxbury, in Succasunna. Jefferson (8-2) led 28-10 at the half. Connor Patton netted seven points for the Gaels (3-7). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
JEFFERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Wood-Ridge defeats Bergen Charter - Boys basketball recap

Owen Caprio scored 25 points while Ryan Lagrasta had 24 to propel Wood-Ridge past Bergen Charter 69-56 in Hackensack. Wood-Ridge (4-9) jumped out to a 21-13 lead in the first quarter before Bergen Charter (2-10) cut it to a five-point game at halftime. However, Wood-Ridge took back control in the third outscoring Wood-Ridge 21-7 en route to the 13-point victory.
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Hanover Park over St. Elizabeth - Girls basketball recap

Alyssa Alfano scored a season-high 21 points, just three off her career-high, and Hanover Park held on for a 51-48 win over St. Elizabeth in Morristown. Alfano had seven field goals and made 7-of-9 attempts from the foul line. She helped the visitors take command with a 22-15 run in the third quarter to build a seven-point lead, and they withstood a late comeback bid by St. Elizabeth.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 11 St. Rose defeats Patrick School - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Hodge led the way for St. Rose, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 53-49 victory over Patrick School in Belmar. With the win, St. Rose improved to 13-0. It was a back-and-forth game as Patrick School (8-10) took a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter before St. Rose led by one point at halftime. Patrick School went back ahead 42-39 in the third before St. Rose came up big down the stretch and outscored it 14-7 in the fourth.
BELMAR, NJ
NJ.com

McNair over Johnson - Boys basketball recap

Julian Caldejon scored a team-high 19 points as McNair extended its winning streak to three with a 52-42 victory over Johnson in the MLK Hoops Classic at County Prep High School in Jersey City. Juztine Concepcion hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 points for McNair, which improved to 6-4. Thomas...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

East Brunswick over J.P. Stevens - Boys basketball recap

Mike Mikulka led four players in double figures with 20 points and East Brunswick used a big fourth quarter to defeat J.P. Stevens 79-74 in East Brunswick. The game was tied at 52 entering the final period before the hosts used a 27-22 advantage in the quarter to pull away and improve to 3-10.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Piscataway defeats Sayreville - Girls basketball recap

Autumn John scored 15 points and eight rebounds to lead Piscataway past Sayreville 48-15 in Parlin. Piscataway (3-8) took control from the jump as it held Sayreville to just two points in the first quarter before taking a 21-8 lead into halftime. Piscataway continued to roll in the second half outscoring Sayreville 27-7.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

South Plainfield defeats New Providence - Boys basketball recap

Tareak Williams had 22 points and eight assists to lead South Plainfield past New Providence in South Plainfield. New Providence (9-3) took a 10-9 lead after the first quarter before South Plainfield (11-2) sported a one-point advantage at halftime. South Plainfield did just enough in the second half to come away with the win as it outscored New Providence 31-27.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

American History defeats Weequahic - Girls basketball recap

Inaya Williams had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to help lift American history over Weequahic 52-19 in Newark. American History (5-4) took control early as it led 32-11 at halftime before outscoring Weequahic 20-8 in the second half. American History held Weequahic (0-11) to single digits each quarter.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

West Side over American History - Boys basketball recap

Brandon Rodriquez posted 27 points, with four rebounds and four steals to lead West Side in a 67-62 home win over American History in Newark. West Side (3-7) led 34-25 at the half. Keyshawn Knowlin-Cherry added on 15 points to the win, while Shadee Brooks tallied eight points and 10...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Ridgefield Park over Lyndhurst - Girls basketball recap

Michelene Miles posted 14 points and seven rebounds to lead Ridgefield Park in a 46-41 win over Lyndhurst in Ridgefield Park. Nadia Otuyelu posted a double-double for Ridgefield Park (8-5) with 10 points, 14 boards, six assists, five steals and four blocks. Asya Akar led Lyndhurst (8-5) with 21 points...
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Newtown (CT) defeats Park Ridge - Girls basketball recap

Despite Allie Shenloogian recording a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds, Newtown (CT) came away with a 46-28 win against Park Ridge in Park Ridge. Newtown (CT) rolled out to a 17-7 lead in the first quarter before sporting a 15-point advantage into the break. Newton (CT) continued to roll in the second half outscoring Park Ridge 23-18.
PARK RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Ice Hockey: Results and links for Mon., Jan. 16

No. 5 Princeton Day at No. 7 Gloucester Catholic, 3:30. Northern Highlands 11, Paramus Catholic 0 - Box Score. West Windsor-Plainsboro South 5, Toms River North 3 - Box Score. Christian Brothers 6, LaSalle Academy (RI) 1 - Box Score. Delbarton 7, Fairfield Prep (CT) 2 - Box Score. Chatham...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
236K+
Followers
140K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy