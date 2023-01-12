ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpic

Oregon Women call for urgency after WSU loss

It was another split weekend on the hardwood for Oregon Women's Basketball as the Ducks beat Washington but fell to Washington State in a controversial overtime loss. but a big game from Chance Gray landed her the PAC-12 freshman of the week none the less. It was a tough pill...
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Oregon women's basketball falls in overtime to Washington State

EUGENE, Ore. — After taking down the Huskies on Friday, the Oregon women's basketball team came into Sunday's game against Washington State hungry for a weekend sweep. But the Cougars were also looking for a weekend road sweep after taking down the Beavers on Friday. WSU came out crimson...
PULLMAN, WA
kpic

Oregon State men squander early lead in loss to Arizona State

CORVALLIS, Ore. — In a 12-point loss to No. 9 Arizona on Thursday, the Oregon State men’s basketball team showed signs of hope. The Beavers kept it competitive late and three freshmen - Michael Ratai, Tyler Bilodeau and Jordan Pope - combined for 50 points. Oregon State seemed...
CORVALLIS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy