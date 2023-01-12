ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyril, OK

KOCO

Search for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield now a recovery effort, OSBI says

CYRIL, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement is officially searching for Athena Brownfield's remains and the search is considered a recovery operation. Athena Brownfield, 4, was reported missing around 2 p.m. on Jan. 10 after a mail carrier found her 5-year-old sister with no...
CYRIL, OK
KOCO

Investigators confirm how missing Cyril girl, her sister knew caregivers

CYRIL, Okla. — Investigators confirmed how a missing Cyril girl and her sister knew their caregivers. It was a grim, sad update on Monday. State investigators now said their search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield has changed from a rescue mission to a recovery effort. One of Athena’s caregivers...
CYRIL, OK
KOCO

Police respond to scene of possible shots fired in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — Police responded to a scene of possible shots fired Sunday in Norman. Officers responded to a scene near 12th Avenue Northeast and East Rock Creek Road where possible shots were fired. Police on the scene told KOCO 5 no one was injured. KOCO 5 expects an...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Authorities searching for inmate who walked away from OKC correctional center

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who walked away from an Oklahoma City correctional facility. Authorities announced that Jesse Tointigh, 22, walked away from the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center around 9 p.m. Sunday. After learning that Tointigh was missing, ODOC officials alerted police and area hospitals.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Search for Athena Brownfield now considered recovery operation: What we know

CYRIL, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement is officially searching for the remains of a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl and the search is considered a recovery operation. Below is what we know. The Victim. Athena Brownfield, 4, was reported missing the afternoon of Tuesday,...
CYRIL, OK
kswo.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Lawton’s east side; LPD investigating

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating after a disturbance in the northeast part of the city. According to LPD, officers were dispatched to the city’s northeast side around 5:12 a.m. for the disturbance. When they arrived, officials say they found a person with...
LAWTON, OK
News On 6

Pursuit Suspect Killed In Crash Near Downtown Oklahoma City

A suspect who led Oklahoma City Police across the city was killed after he crashed the truck he was suspected of stealing. The chase began when OCPD said the suspect stole a truck and fled from the scene. The chase came to an end when officers maneuvered into the stolen vehicle and caused it to roll into the median on Oklahoma City Boulevard near South Lee Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney said Tuesday afternoon that he got a call from the postal carrier stating there was a 5-year-old girl wandering around. He did not think the case was as serious. “First thing that goes through my mind, is you know kid...
CYRIL, OK
kswo.com

Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co

Grady Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Numerous law enforcement vehicles are searching the waters at a creek reservoir in Grady Co. We have reached out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for information, but haven’t heard back yet. This is a developing story, you can count on us to...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Person arrested after firing shots in Oklahoma City overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person has been arrested after firing several shots in Oklahoma City overnight. Around 3:20 a.m., Oklahoma City police said an officer was patrolling near the intersection of Lyrewood Lane and Wilshire Boulevard when another car approached. Police said the officer saw the muzzle flash and heard around three to four shots as the person fired shots into the air.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS DFW

Search continues for missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl; caretaker arrested

CYRIL, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) — The caretaker of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was arrested Thursday as the search entered its third day. Law enforcement officials have been looking for Athena Brownfield, of Cyril, since Tuesday, when the girl's 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering alone outside of her caretaker's home by a postal carrier at about 2 p.m. Alysia Adams, 31, was taken into custody on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) reported Thursday evening. Adams and her husband were caretakers for the two young girls, OSBI disclosed. Law enforcement officials initially referred to Athena as 3, but...
CYRIL, OK

