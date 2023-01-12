Read full article on original website
Search for missing Cyril girl now considered a recovery operation
Investigators say they are now concentrating the search on finding Athena Brownfield's remains. She was reported missing January 10th.
Search for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield now a recovery effort, OSBI says
CYRIL, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement is officially searching for Athena Brownfield's remains and the search is considered a recovery operation. Athena Brownfield, 4, was reported missing around 2 p.m. on Jan. 10 after a mail carrier found her 5-year-old sister with no...
Investigators confirm how missing Cyril girl, her sister knew caregivers
CYRIL, Okla. — Investigators confirmed how a missing Cyril girl and her sister knew their caregivers. It was a grim, sad update on Monday. State investigators now said their search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield has changed from a rescue mission to a recovery effort. One of Athena’s caregivers...
OSBI investigators revisit home of missing 4-year-old in Cyril Sunday
The search continues for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield who disappeared from Cyril earlier this week. Sunday morning, authorities revisited a site they’ve searched before.
Authorities search for group of suspects on crime spree in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for a group of suspects on a crime spree in Oklahoma City. OKC police shared a new video of attempted burglaries across the metro. A group of suspects on the run after burglarizing and targeting marijuana grows. Police said that is not their...
Police respond to scene of possible shots fired in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — Police responded to a scene of possible shots fired Sunday in Norman. Officers responded to a scene near 12th Avenue Northeast and East Rock Creek Road where possible shots were fired. Police on the scene told KOCO 5 no one was injured. KOCO 5 expects an...
Authorities searching for inmate who walked away from OKC correctional center
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who walked away from an Oklahoma City correctional facility. Authorities announced that Jesse Tointigh, 22, walked away from the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center around 9 p.m. Sunday. After learning that Tointigh was missing, ODOC officials alerted police and area hospitals.
Investigators Searching For Missing 4-Year-Old Near Caregivers' Home In Rush Springs
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is searching for a missing 4-year-old girl in the area near a home that belonged the caregivers in Rush Springs. Property records showed that a home in the area belonged to the caregivers of Athena Brownfield. Both caregivers, Ivon and Alysia Adams, were arrested...
First on KOCO 5: Video shows court appearance of man connected to missing 4-year-old girl
A male caregiver for a missing 4-year-old girl in Cyril is facing charges of murder in the first degree and child neglect. Ivon Adams appeared in court for the first time Friday in Arizona, days after a search began for Athena Brownfield. “So it looks like you have a warrant...
Court documents: Man in custody amid Cyril girl search arrested on 'pending homicide charges'
CYRIL, Okla. — Newly obtained court documents say the man arrested amid the investigation into the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was taken into custody due to an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder and child neglect. Authorities announced Friday that Ivon Adams was arrested Thursday in Phoenix and booked...
Police: Food delivery driver accused of taking package
Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they are investigating a bizarre porch theft in the metro.
Search for Athena Brownfield now considered recovery operation: What we know
CYRIL, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said law enforcement is officially searching for the remains of a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl and the search is considered a recovery operation. Below is what we know. The Victim. Athena Brownfield, 4, was reported missing the afternoon of Tuesday,...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Lawton’s east side; LPD investigating
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating after a disturbance in the northeast part of the city. According to LPD, officers were dispatched to the city’s northeast side around 5:12 a.m. for the disturbance. When they arrived, officials say they found a person with...
Suspect dies after pursuit in stolen vehicle ends in crash near downtown OKC, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect died after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Monday afternoon near downtown Oklahoma City. Police said that between noon and 1 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle around Northwest 63rd Street and MacArthur Boulevard that they learned had been reported stolen. Notes indicated that the person in the stolen vehicle could be armed.
OKC family wants more charges brought on a man that allegedly caused a deadly crash
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A family is wanting charges raised to manslaughter on a driver after he allegedly killed a motorcyclist last August. Clifton Howard, 66, died while riding his motorcycle last fall. Police said Miguel Cabral, a 20-year-old driver, pulled in front of Howard, causing the crash. Cabral...
Pursuit Suspect Killed In Crash Near Downtown Oklahoma City
A suspect who led Oklahoma City Police across the city was killed after he crashed the truck he was suspected of stealing. The chase began when OCPD said the suspect stole a truck and fled from the scene. The chase came to an end when officers maneuvered into the stolen vehicle and caused it to roll into the median on Oklahoma City Boulevard near South Lee Avenue.
Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney said Tuesday afternoon that he got a call from the postal carrier stating there was a 5-year-old girl wandering around. He did not think the case was as serious. “First thing that goes through my mind, is you know kid...
Heavy police presence at a creek reservoir in Grady Co
Grady Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Numerous law enforcement vehicles are searching the waters at a creek reservoir in Grady Co. We have reached out to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for information, but haven’t heard back yet. This is a developing story, you can count on us to...
Person arrested after firing shots in Oklahoma City overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person has been arrested after firing several shots in Oklahoma City overnight. Around 3:20 a.m., Oklahoma City police said an officer was patrolling near the intersection of Lyrewood Lane and Wilshire Boulevard when another car approached. Police said the officer saw the muzzle flash and heard around three to four shots as the person fired shots into the air.
Search continues for missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl; caretaker arrested
CYRIL, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) — The caretaker of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was arrested Thursday as the search entered its third day. Law enforcement officials have been looking for Athena Brownfield, of Cyril, since Tuesday, when the girl's 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering alone outside of her caretaker's home by a postal carrier at about 2 p.m. Alysia Adams, 31, was taken into custody on two counts of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) reported Thursday evening. Adams and her husband were caretakers for the two young girls, OSBI disclosed. Law enforcement officials initially referred to Athena as 3, but...
