Filmmaker shares what happened when he met America's Most Inbred Family: "Like a Scene out of Deliverance"
A documentary filmmaker, Mark Laita, has revealed that America’s most inbred family, the Whittakers, have no education, live in grunginess, and are ‘like a scene out of Deliverance’.
Gina Lollobrigida, Italian film legend dubbed "the most beautiful woman in the world," dies at 95
Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida, who achieved international stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed "the most beautiful woman in the world" after the title of one of her movies, died in Rome on Monday, her agent said. She was 95. The agent, Paola Comin, didn't provide details. Lollobrigida had...
Prince Harry book reignites conversation about monarchy's connection to slave trade
In his record-breaking book “Spare,” Prince Harry addresses his family's historical connection to slavery, acknowledging that the monarchy rests upon wealth generated by "exploited workers and thuggery, annexation and enslaved people." Holly Williams reports that while members of the British royal family have expressed sorrow about their links to slavery, there has never been an official apology, and activists like Esther Stanford-Xosei are actively calling for reparations.
CBS Presents "Harry: The Interview"
Prince Harry reveals new secrets about his rift with the royal family, the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and his marriage to Meghan Markle. He reads portions of his new book, "Spare," and details issues that have haunted him, including seeing horrific images of the crash scene where Diana died, the explosive fight with his brother, Prince William, and more in ITV's "Harry: The Interview," presented by CBS.
