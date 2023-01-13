Albany Man Admits Sharing Child Porn Depicting 10-Year-Old

Jonathan Waters, age 38, pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge in Albany County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Photo Credit: Albany County District Attorney

A man from the region is facing years in prison after admitting that he shared sexually explicit images of a child.

Jonathan Waters, age 38, of Albany, pleaded guilty to one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Albany County Court.

Prosecutors said Waters possessed a video depicting a 10-year-old child engaging in sexual acts. He later uploaded the video to a peer-to-peer file sharing service.

Waters now faces up to three years in prison followed by ten years of post-release supervision when he’s sentenced on Thursday, March 9.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

