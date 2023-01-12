Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Hall of Famer Jack Morris coming to Flint in February
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - Former Tiger pitcher and four-time World Series champion Jack Morris will be at Foutch's Strike Zone on February 4th for their "Hot Stove Night." The event is The Greater Flint Area Baseball and Softball Association annual fundraiser to support the Broome and Whaley Park improvements. The...
abc12.com
HS Boys Hoops - Saginaw vs. Arthur Hill
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the last matchups between Saginaw High and Arthur Hill before the two schools merge was an instant classic. Elijae “EJ” Parker was the hero for Saginaw, hitting a reverse layup to give the Trojans the lead with 3.9 seconds remaining. Saginaw won,...
WNEM
Saginaw native making a statement in boxing
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. The child vaccination rates were at a low 94 percent in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, but have dropped to 93 percent during the last academic school year. Bay Metro: Bridge tolls would take a toll on bottom...
More Good News For Michigan Football
Michigan continues to get good news when it comes to its roster and personnel.
At $3.7M, This Linden Lakeside Dream Has 2 Pools & Indoor Basketball Court
Imagine if someone built a house with so many extraordinary details that you'd never want to leave. There just may be such a place in Genesee County and for $3.7 million it can now be yours. Right now the most expensive home on the market in Genesee County is a...
abc12.com
MLK Event in Saginaw brings out people of all ages
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - In honor of Martin Luther King Junior Day, many events are happening right here in Mid-Michigan encouraging people to reflect on the principles of racial equality and nonviolent social change. "I still think it's a long way to go and until everything is 100 percent equal,...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores
DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed
You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
abc12.com
Saginaw hosts Unity March luncheon on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Monday was the 27th annual Unity March and luncheon in Saginaw. Many attendees, including members of Delta College's basketball programs, say America is making strides in the right direction. But they believe there is a long way to go to achieve equity and equality. Delta College...
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
fox2detroit.com
Mother, 2 sons found dead in overgrown park in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother and her two sons died over the weekend after taking refuge in an overgrown park in Pontiac. Multiple sources confirmed with FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack the Oakland County Sheriff's office is investigating the deaths, saying the mother was in the midst of a mental health crisis and was wandering from home to home and knocking on doors over the weekend looking for food.
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
'It stings': Royal Oak High School student dies after saving cousin from pond
A Royal Oak sophomore is being remembered as hero after he drowned trying to save someone who fell through a frozen pond.
abc12.com
Birch Run woman hospitalized after U.P. snowmobile crash
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Birch Run woman was hospitalized after police say she took a curve too fast on a snowmobile and crashed in some trees in the Upper Peninsula. The Alger County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Wendy Batterbee was riding east on Trail 8 near Shingleton around 9:30 a.m. Friday when she failed to negotiate a curve.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit has a new brunch place, and it is all about making it fast and easy
Delicious home cooking, served up fast and easy is what See You Tomorrow in Detroit is all about. The colorful restaurant is located on Detroit’s north end, on Woodward. “The owners, this was some of their comfort food as they were growing up,” explains Kitchen Manager Damon Cane. “So they decided to share this menu with the city.”
abc12.com
Only one bank left after Huntington closure on Flint's North Side
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Another business loss on Flint's North Side on Friday as a popular bank closes its doors. That bank is the The Huntington Branch at Clio and Pierson roads. It comes only months after the closure of the North Side's other Huntington branch on Ballenger Highway. And...
abc12.com
Michigan State Police clock driver at 113 mph on I-75 near Birch Run
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police pulled over a very fast driver along I-75 Monday morning. A trooper clocked someone at 113 mph along the northbound lanes near Birch Run. That's a 70 mph zone, putting this driver more than 40 mph over the limit. Troopers clocked another...
WILX-TV
Dashcam footage captures recovery of stolen truck in Howell
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The recovery of a stolen vehicle resulted in the arrests of two people Saturday in Howell. According to authorities, a Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy checked the registration of a 2023 Ram truck he saw on I-96, which revealed the truck was stolen out of Detroit in December.
UPMATTERS
Saginaw County woman injured from snowmobile crash in Shingleton
SHINGLETON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Alger County Sheriff’s Office released details of a snowmobile crash that happened around 9:30 Friday morning. A 911 call was placed for an incident on Trail #8 in Shingleton. The Alger County Sheriff’s Deputies, Alger County EMS and Alger County Rescue “21” responded to the scene.
