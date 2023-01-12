YouTube Star Alleges Extortion in Response to Sexual Misconduct Claims

HBO

Andrew Callaghan, host of the popular YouTube show Channel 5 and the recent HBO documentary This Place Rules , is reportedly “devastated” by the mounting allegations of sexual misconduct he’s currently facing.

In a statement to TMZ , the 25-year-old video journalist’s lawyer danced around claims that Callaghan pressured women into having sex with him—and alleged that one of his accusers reached out to ask for money before taking her claims public.

“Andrew is devastated that he is being accused of any type of physical or mental coercion against anyone,” the rep told TMZ. “Conversations about pressure and consent are extremely important and Andrew wants to have these conversations, so he can continue to learn and grow.”

This is the first time that Callaghan, whose work involves traveling across the country interviewing extremists and counter-cultural figures, has spoken publicly since the allegations went viral on TikTok early this week. The most visible claims were in several videos from one young woman, who detailed her claims of abuse at length; her TikTok account has since gone private. Other alleged victims chimed in across social media after the initial videos began picking up steam—and at least one collaborator , Tim Heidecker, a producer on This Place Rules , has said he will not work with Callaghan again in the future in light of the accusations.

However, TMZ also cited an anonymous legal representative for the filmmaker, claiming that the same TikTokker who made the initial allegations also came forward in an effort to extort Callaghan for money.

“While every dynamic is open to interpretation and proper communication is critical from all those involved, repeated requests for money should not be part of these conversations,” Callaghan’s rep added. “While even one concerned partner is too many, there are always multiple sides to a story.”

