ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

A Fashion Felony! Jen Shah's Future Prison Wardrobe Revealed As She Trades In Luxury Duds For 6.5-Year Sentence

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FjPRY_0kCxVgyt00
bravo

Jen Shah is getting ready to say goodbye to Prada and hello to prison garb!

The fashionista's new wardrobe has been revealed as The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star prepares to report to Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, on February 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAeMq_0kCxVgyt00
@jenshah/instagram

According to the jail's commissary shopping list obtained by Radar , Shah — who is set to serve six and a half years for running a fraudulent telemarketing scheme — will trade in her fur stoles and designer handbags for $1.10 shower shoes, a $21 sports bra, underwear sets ranging from $6.50 to $9.10 and thermal shirts and pants under $10.

MEREDITH MARKS DISHES ON FOLLOWING YOUR PASSION, AUTHENTIC FRIENDSHIPS & NAVIGATING 'RHOSLC' DRAMA

If the embattled reality star wants to splurge on a sweatshirt and sweatpants combo, the full ensemble could run Shah anywhere between $10.40 to a whooping $26 from her commissary budget. Upon arrival, she will be made to wear customary attire, which includes "khaki pants" and a "khaki shirt."

Life behind bars may be difficult for the Bravo star since she won't be allowed conjugal visits with husband Sharrieff "Coach" Shah . "A handshake, embrace, or kiss, as a greeting or farewell, is permitted within the limits of acceptable conduct upon arrival and departure of visitors," the rule guide of the minimum security facility read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IwBpb_0kCxVgyt00
bravo

"Other physical contact is prohibited and will be deemed just cause for termination of the visit," the regulations explained. "When the visit is terminated due to unacceptable conduct, the concerned inmate may receive disciplinary action."

LISA BARLOW & WHITNEY ROSE FEEL BRAVOCON IS A 'FULL CIRCLE' MOMENT FOR 'THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nOpcU_0kCxVgyt00
Bravo

On Friday, January 6, U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein , sentenced Shah to six and a half years behind bars and five years probation for wire fraud in relation to her decade-long telemarketing scheme which targeted the elderly and vulnerable.

"I am deeply sorry for what I've done. My actions hurt innocent people," the mother-of-two said while addressing the packed New York City courtroom.

“With today’s sentence, Jennifer Shah finally faces the consequences of the many years she spent targeting vulnerable, elderly victims," Damian Williams , U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, stated following the sentence. "These individuals were lured in by false promises of financial security, but in reality, Shah and her co-conspirators defrauded them out of their savings and left them with nothing to show for it."

NBC News obtained the statement from Williams.

Comments / 14

Leslie Guthrie
3d ago

She’s in for the shock of her life just wish I could see it. I’m sure she’s going to throw a big ole fit. Sorry not sorry. Too funny,

Reply(1)
6
Yilmaz Neale
4d ago

While she. doing her time maybe she change her attitude towards people and how she talks to them. BECAUSE HOW YOY TREAT PEOPLE NO MATTER WHO YOU ARE AND WHERE YOU ARE ON THE SCALES OF LIFE!!!!

Reply
2
The Redhead is Right
3d ago

And she’s going to get fatter as she sits in her cell, eating HoneyBuns, using her commissary money provided by her current/ex husband. She deserves nothing for over six years. Can’t wait to see her ‘exiting prison’ pix.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
In Touch Weekly

RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Is a ‘Complete Mess’ Following Prison Sentencing: ‘She Doesn’t Want to Go’

Time is running out. Former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is a “complete mess” as she awaits a 6.5-year prison sentence beginning on February 17, 2023. “Jen’s been a complete wreck since the sentencing. She doesn’t want to go to prison, and she still hasn’t wrapped her head around it. She can’t stop sobbing,” the insider tells Life & Style. “Her husband, Sharrieff, is constantly by her side, trying to help her keep it together. She’s a complete mess.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RadarOnline

Soon-To-Be Sentenced Jen Shah Accuses 'RHOSLC' Costar Whitney Rose Of Having Ties To Capitol Rioter, Ignites WAR With Lisa Barlow

Jen Shah is awaiting her prison sentence for pleading guilty to wire fraud, but she still has time to drag her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costar Whitney Rose — talk about priorities! Shah went in on Whitney, accusing her of having ties to one of the January 6, 2021 capitol rioters; however, Lisa Barlow reminded fans that Jen's hands aren't clean, and she brought the receipts to prove it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Instead of soaking up her last memories at home before being sentenced, which will ironically take place on January 6, Shah took to social media to unload...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
OK! Magazine

Andy Cohen Breaks Silence On Jen Shah's Sentencing, Says He Hopes To Sit Down With 'RHOSLC' Star 'In Front Of Cameras'

Andy Cohen spoke out for the first time since Jen Shah was sentenced to six-and-a-half years behind bars. During the Monday, January 9, episode of Radio Andy, the Bravo boss reacted to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's punishment for her role in the nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted elderly and vulnerable people, which she ran for nearly a decade."If you read the victim impact report it was pretty stunning," Cohen began, before dropping a major bombshell for any reality television fan. ANDY COHEN FEELS BRAVOCON BRINGS FANS 'TOGETHER' DESPITE DIVISIVE SOCIAL MEDIA ATMOSPHERE"I'm hoping to go talk...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Reality Tea

Counterfeit Bags And Jewelry Found At Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah’s Home When Raided By Feds

Well this is simply shahking news. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City future inmate Jen Shah has had a very bad, no good year. She started out strong but it looks like she’s going to possibly end in a tiny room with no view. The Bravolebrity was detained in March 2021 on suspicion of defrauding […] The post Counterfeit Bags And Jewelry Found At Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah’s Home When Raided By Feds appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Hollywood Gossip

Jen Shah is a "Sobbing Wreck" Ahead of Prison Sentence

In the wake of Jen Shah receiving a 6.5 year sentence, she is bracing herself. Obviously, things could have been a lot worse. Her crimes caused real harm to people. The The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has a little over one month before she must report to prison.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
OK! Magazine

Julie Chrisley Admits She Fears Being 'Separated' From Husband Todd 'Forever' Ahead Of Prison Sentence

Julie Chrisley is getting real about her fears regarding the future. Just days before she and husband Todd Chrisley are due to report to their respective Florida prisons to serve their combined 19 years behind bars, the Chrisley Knows Best matriarch shared her concerns over the couple's new normal."There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated," Julie said on the latest "Chrisley Confessions" podcast while speaking to her son Chase Chrisley's fiancée, Emmy Medders, after she and Todd were sentenced in November for fraud and tax evasion. "But there’s a difference between my husband and I...
FLORIDA STATE
urbanbellemag.com

Todd Tucker is Accused of Clashing with Tamar Braxton During Recent Concert

RHOA fans have been guessing which Atlanta housewife may have recently clashed with Tamar Braxton. Tamar Braxton made headlines recently due to some comments she made on social media. She actually made some interesting accusations hours ago on Instagram Story. She alleged that a certain “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her husband came for her recently. While she didn’t name any names, Tamar accused the couple of “threatening” her. And she said they have “real beef” because the housewife’s husband “stepped” to her. To no surprise, Tamar’s comments had a lot of RHOA fans trying to piece together clues to determine just who Tamar was referring to in her Instagram Story. Interestingly enough, blogger Ken Barbie guessed that Tamar may have been making accusations about Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker.
RadarOnline

'You Cannot Imagine How Vindictive He Can Be': Inside Todd Chrisley's Dark & Twisted Divorce From First Wife As He Gears Up For Prison

Todd Chrisley's first wife, Teresa Terry, knew as she walked down the aisle in 1990 that their shotgun wedding — when she was just 19 and he was 21 — wasn't the best idea. In shocking divorce documents, the soon-to-be imprisoned Chrisley Knows Best star's teenage bride admitted that she had no idea of the alleged violence and terror that was to come, RadarOnline.com has learned.By 1994, the high school sweethearts, who are parents to Lindsie and Kyle, had devolved into acrimonious spouses allegedly thanks to Todd's iron fist."He likes to control his environment," Teresa claimed. "I had two small...
Maya Devi

Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
ARIZONA STATE
RadarOnline

SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death

Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Jen Shah Throws Lavish Dinner Party in Wake of Lengthy Prison Sentence

Late last week, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison for her role in orchestrating an evil fraud scheme. As Shah admitted to this past July, she lied to an endless array of elderly victims about potential business opportunities in order to steal their financial information.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RadarOnline

Man Who Accused Todd Chrisley Of Secret Affair Going After Reality Star’s Wife Julie For $167k As Stars Prepare For Prison

Todd Chrisley’s male ex-business partner, who accused the reality star of having an affair with him, has gone to court to collect $167k owed by Julie Chrisley, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mark Braddock filed a court case against Julie in Nashville court. In his petition, Mark said he was awarded $112k in 2014 as part of a legal battle involving Julie. However, he said the amount has increased with interest to $167k In 2012, Julie and Chrisley Asset Management filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Mark for alleged terroristic threats,...
NASHVILLE, TN
New York Post

Jeff Bezos girlfriend Lauren Sanchez shows off her assets in Aspen

Baby, it’s bold out there. Jeff Bezos and his buxom girlfriend Lauren Sanchez descended on Colorado this week, and she put on a sartorial show in an array of outrageous curve-hugging, revealing outfits — looking like a prototype for the real trophy wives of Aspen. Even on the slopes, Sanchez, 53, dared to bare, skiing in a jacket unzipped as low as the temperatures to showcase her ample cleavage. “To borrow from the movie ‘Frozen,’ the cold never bothered her anyways,” on-air style and trend expert Brittney Levine quipped to The Post. “Some of us would have worn a turtleneck.” Levine said Sanchez...
ASPEN, CO
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
RadarOnline

Lisa Rinna Trashes Ex-'RHOBH' Co-Stars After Ditching Reality Series, Labels Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke Real-Life Villains

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Lisa Rinna revealed her unfiltered thoughts on her former co-stars in a no-holds-barred interview following her departure from the show after eight seasons, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rinna left no stone unturned, calling out Lisa Vanderpump, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke after announcing that she would be bidding farewell to her role as a longtime cast member on the hit Bravo series. Rinna joined during Season 5 in 2014, having remained on the show for 8 seasons in total.When asked about her relationship with the Pump Rules star, Rinna didn't mince words, revealing "there's zero there."...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

183K+
Followers
6K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy