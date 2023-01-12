ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland Zoo reopening date moved back due to 'massive' sinkhole

By Andrew Fortin-Caldera, Oakland Zoo
 4 days ago

Oakland Zoo will be closed until at least early February due to delays in repairs to a large sinkhole that developed due to a recent series of storms.

The zoo announced on New Year's Day that the park would initially be closed until Tuesday because of the impassable sinkhole , which developed due to a collapsed culvert located under the vehicle entrance to the park at Golf Links Road.

However, Oakland Zoo officials said on Thursday afternoon that the repairs to the approximately 10 feet wide and 10 feet deep hole "[had] unfortunately been delayed," and the park was set to remain closed through early February while the necessary reconstruction of the park entrance was conducted.

Oakland Zoo remains closed while we repair the massive sinkhole damage caused by recent storms. Completing the reconstruction has unfortunately been delayed. We're working closely w/City of Oakland & have been advised that construction will be completed early February. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/yJLK98PGmL — Oakland Zoo (@oakzoo) January 12, 2023

Zoo officials said the animals remained safe and cared for during the extreme weather and the extended closure of the park.

"While closed, Zoo staff will continue to be onsite to take care of the animals, provide maintenance needs, and conduct clean-ups from damage caused by the rain," officials said.

The zoo also announced that an update on the planned extension of Glowfari, the park's outdoor winter experience, would be provided by Jan. 26.

A wave of thunderstorms brought heavy rain, hail and whipping winds to the Bay Area over the past two weeks, causing widespread damage and injuries .

San Francisco, CA
