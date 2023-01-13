Local non-profit puts focus on north Charlotte food desert with help from United Way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There are homes and apartments, but not much else off of Statesville Avenue, just north of Uptown Charlotte.

“We need basic things. We need access to food, we are a food desert. We don’t have basic amenities like a bank,” said Melissa Gaston.

That need helped drive Melissa to start the ‘North End Community Coalition.’ It’s a nonprofit that’s focused on the neighborhoods surrounding Camp North End.

“It’s a game changer,” said Melissa.

Now, they’re part of a focused effort from the United Way of Greater Charlotte.

“In some cases, (small nonprofits) have been doing the work for a long time but haven’t had access to the resources United Way can provide,” said Laura Yates Clark, the president of United Way of Greater Charlotte.

In a crowded room full of people, officials with United Way announced they’re investing 16 million dollars into the Charlotte area for 2023.

“We’ve got housing challenges, we’ve got mental health challenges, we’ve got education challenges,” said Yates Clark.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

In 2023, 132 various neighborhoods and grassroots organizations will be receiving grants from the United Way- including Melissa’s non-profit.

“A 100 thousand dollars? Nope,” laughed Melissa.

They will be receiving $100,000, it’s the largest grant the ‘North End Community Coalition’ has ever received.

“So, I think the changes that are coming can be good changes, I just want to make sure the changes that are happening are inclusive,” said Melissa.

And while there’s a ways to go, there are plenty of signs of the good to come.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.