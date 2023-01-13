Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon's Best-Selling Percussion Massage Gun Is 73% Off Right Now
Remember, your warmup and recovery are just as important as your workout.
Stay Hydrated in 2023 With Major Deals On Hydro Flask, CamelBak, & More on Amazon Right Now
Whether 2023 means a new fitness routine, just getting back to your old one after a short holiday pause, or going all in on healthy habits for your New Year’s resolutions, a recent study from the National Institutes of Health highlighted something that we should all be working on right now: hydration.According to the study published in the journal eBioMedicine, the impact of daily hydration can have a much more profound impact on your health that just clear skin and healthy blood pressure. Researchers found that adults who did not drink enough water over 30 years were more likely to...
Timing of Meals for Diabetes
When it comes to diabetes, it’s not just what you eat that’s important in controlling your blood sugar, but also when you eat.
Why Nasal Congestion Happens—And How to Treat It
Depending on what’s causing your stuffy nose, there are at-home, over-the-counter, and prescription remedies available as treatment.
Cold Plunging Is All Over TikTok—But Is It Safe?
Cold water immersion promises to cure depression and help you focus, but there’s little reliable research on the subject.
Everyone's Raving About This Electric Standing Desk—And It's Over $100 Off Right Now
Say goodbye to hunched shoulders, chronic back pain, and too much sitting in 2023.
What Causes Migraine?
Research on the exact cause of migraine is ongoing. But, changes in the brain, hormones, and genetics may contribute to the onset of symptoms.
Health
44K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Live your best life now with http://Health.com: Get the scoop on fitness, food, beauty, & more!
Comments / 0