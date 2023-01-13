Read full article on original website
Filmmaker shares what happened when he met America's Most Inbred Family: "Like a Scene out of Deliverance"
A documentary filmmaker, Mark Laita, has revealed that America’s most inbred family, the Whittakers, have no education, live in grunginess, and are ‘like a scene out of Deliverance’.
Who Watches Iron Man? Previewing ‘The Invincible Iron Man’ #2
“IRON MAN VS. IRONHEART! The assassination attempts on Tony’s life continue as a familiar foe returns to take him down. It’ll be up to Iron Man and Ironheart to stop him…but what secret is Riri Williams harboring from Tony? And will this change their relationship forever?”
War In A Heartbeat: Previewing ‘The Flash’ #791
The heroes are split after the alien speedsters known as the Fraction smashed into Central City, and must attempt to fend off attacks while trying to formulate a plan. But there’s no time for the heroes to take a breather, as besides the speedsters, Miss Murder is also hunting the team–and she has speed hounds…”
Bridesmaid Gets Kicked Out of Wedding for Wearing the Wrong Dress
Bride praised for refusing to give in to bridesmaid’s demands. A bride has received an outpouring of support from online readers after she refused to give in to her bridesmaid’s demands at her wedding.
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
We had some great interviews this week from Liam Sharp on The ICE-Cast Live…. … to the writers of TCM Underground from Rachel Bellwoar. Rachel also interviewed writer Amy Chu, and artist Soo Lee about their new graphic novel, Carmilla: The First Vampire (here). Frank Martin’s TV Reviews prove essential...
Mary Marvel Is Looking For Darla In ‘The New Champion Of Shazam!’ #4 Preview
While Mary was focusing on her duties as the new Shazam, her now-powerless little sister struck out on her own to help solve the mystery of the missing persons in their city. Now it’s up to our hero to find the true villain before everyone is lost for good. Little does she know, the key to saving the day awaits her at Fawcett Community College with her mysterious mentor, Dr. G! You won’t want to miss this shocking finale!”
Spirit Animals Attack! Previewing ‘Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ #4
“SAY IT AIN’T SO, SPIDEY! Spending some time in L.A., Spider-Man has discovered a mysterious and powerful relic that has awakened something that threatens to consume him! With his subconscious at a crossroads, will Spidey have what it takes to resist or will he be lost to a waking nightmare forever?”
Previewing ‘Black Adam’ #7 And The Dark Crisis
“Malik White — now the super-powered Bolt — has contracted the same mysterious plague that killed Black Adam! However, Black Adam has vanished under mysterious circumstances, leaving our new hero alone, dying, and trapped by the Mirror Master! The Black Adam series catches up to Dark Crisis in this pivotal issue!”
Superboy Unchained- Previewing ‘Titans United: Bloodpact’ #5
“Superboy in chains. Donna Troy on the warpath. Beast Boy in the thrall of Brother Blood. Can Nightwing, Starfire, and Robin keep the Titans together long enough to save Raven from the spell that has transformed her into a vengeful god? A sacrifice must be made.”. Titans United: Bloodpact #5...
Silence Is Golden: Previewing ‘Batgirls’ #14 All-Silent Issue
“This is a special all-silent issue of Batgirls featuring Cassandra Cain as she mourns her bestie, Steph Brown Batgirl, who was kidnapped by her own dad! If Cass doesn’t act fast, she might lose Steph forever…so it’s a good thing she has a single clue about where Cluemaster might’ve taken Steph from when Cass was still body-swapped with her…”
It’s An Iffy Start For ‘Velma’ In Debut Episode
Reboots and re-imaginings of classic franchises are still the rage these days, leading to even more niche and edgy programs for an adult-oriented audience. HBO Max had great success with giving Harley Quinn her own raunchy show. Now it seems that Velma of Scooby-Doo: Where Are You? fame is getting the same treatment with Velma. Right off the bat, there are some indicators that might turn Scooby-Doo fans off from the jump. For one, Scooby-Doo is barely in it — if he’s even in it at all. Instead, it’s an origin story of sorts that puts Velma (Mindy Kaling) front and center.
TV Review: ‘National Treasure’ Season 1, Episode 5
So far, National Treasure: Edge of History has more or less been an entertaining endeavor. It showcases a group of young adults solving riddles and looking for clues all in the name of a big treasure at the end of the search. Also, it has just enough sprinkling of family drama and danger to make the show both fun and suspenseful. Nevertheless, there does appear to be something missing. The sense of adventure featured in the movies just doesn’t seem to be present in the show. This is most likely due to the fact that a lot of the clues are leading the protagonists to places average people can find in everyday life instead of, say, an ancient cave system.
Advance Review: Contestants Take A Quick Breather In `Nature’s Labyrinth’ #3
And you thought you needed a break. Imagine being a character in Nature’s Labyrinth, where other contestants as well as the island you are trapped on are all trying to kill you. Halfway through the limited series, and there have already been a number of beheadings, shootings and a particularly gruesome face dragging. Think of it as Survivor. Literally.
Supergirl And The Monkey Prince Take Down Ultra-Humanite ‘Monkey Prince’ #10 Preview
“Sound the alarm bells and bow at his feet, because the legendary Monkey King is finally released from the Phantom Zone! And what timing this is, when the first thing Monkey King senses is that his oldest foe-turned-friend-turned-??? was also just released from his own captivity…Nezha! But most importantly…does Monkey King sense his own son, Monkey Prince, and does he even know of Monkey Prince’s existence? Find out here, along with the secret origin of Marcus Sun and why he is the Monkey Prince!”
An Interview With Writer Anthony Stokes About ‘Intrusive Thoughts’
Writer Anthony Stokes is one of the creative talents of the successful Kickstarter comic series Decay (2021-Present). He is currently writing a second series with the title Intrusive Thoughts (2023-Present). It is currently in pre-launch on Kickstarter. Intrusive Thoughts is the primary topic and reason for this interview with Stokes. A secondary topic is mental health.
Doing That Hero Thing: Reviewing ‘Captain America: Symbol Of Truth’ #9
Things in Mohannda have taken an unearthly turn in ‘Captain America: Symbol of Truth’ #9 as the shield-carrying hero and his allies fight back against the White Wolf’s increasingly growing plans for domination. An action-packed issue that continues to move the story forward while reaching back to mix in elements from Captain America stories of the past decade. A fast-paced and exciting series continues to fire on all cylinders.
House Of X: Previewing This Week’s ‘X-Men’ Comic Books
“TRAPPED IN THE DARK WEB! When Jean Grey returned from the dead, Scott Summers left his wife and child to be with her. The fact that she was revealed to be a clone of Jean didn’t make her feel any better. Maybe the cold sting of revenge can?”. Immortal...
‘That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime The Movie: Scarlet Bond’ English Speaking Territories And Mexico Theatrical Release Dates
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond will be receiving a theatrical release in English speaking territories along with Mexico. Recently, Crunchyroll revealed the dates for the popular fantasy adventure. January 19 in Australia. January 20 in the United States and Canada. January 26 in...
‘Season: A Letter To The Future’ Releases A Story Trailer
The developers over at Scavengers Studio have released a CG story trailer for their upcoming title, Season: A Letter to the Future. While the first trailer focused solely on the protagonist, this latest trailer shows off some of the other characters players will meet in the game. With SEASON, players...
Hot New Anime To Look Out For In 2023
Another year means another year of great anime. So whether you’re a long time otaku or are interested in diving into anime for the first time, here are some shows you should look out for this year. NieR: Automata. Based on the hit video game, NieR: Automata takes place...
