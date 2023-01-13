Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Lancaster County homeowners report big property valuation increases
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Property valuations in Lancaster County have gone up again. Many people received notices that their home’s valuation has increased significantly. In some cases, the valuation rose by anywhere from $50,000 to more than $100,000. Melanie Dawkins, a Realtor at Nebraska Realty, said she’s seen...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Public Power District to study sites for new nuclear plant in Nebraska
OMAHA — Nebraska is taking another step into the as-yet uncertain future of nuclear power. On Friday, the Nebraska Public Power District announced that it would undertake a study of potential locations for a small modular reactor, thanks to funding from the Legislature. The study will be funded through $1 million in federal dollars awarded to NPPD by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
WOWT
Omaha housing market is slowing down
There are several things to do in Omaha on MLK Jr. Day. Accumulating snow may impact the Wednesday evening commute. Wednesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. Accumulating snowfall is becoming more likely and could impact the evening commute. Check back for updates. Rain showers Monday, snow chances mid-week.
WOWT
New bill pushes to give tenants more rights in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s called the Residential Tenant Clean Slate Act and it’s designed to give renters more rights so their past does not drag them down. LB-175 stipulates that if you meet certain requirements, the state of Nebraska would seal your records when it comes to previous evictions. State Sen. George Dungan, a former public defender, introduced it.
WOWT
Nebraska State Parks to be featured in Discovery Channel series
A historic Omaha newspaper is set to receive federal grant money to put toward a $1.1 million project -- and educate the next generation of journalists.
WOWT
Authorities searching for missing Omaha inmate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Corrections is searching for an inmate who allegedly escaped from the Omaha Community Corrections Center Sunday. Authorities say 25-year-old Troy Hollins tampered with his electronic monitor Sunday evening. It was removed near Community Corrections. The Omaha Corrections Center has a lower custody level, allowing inmates...
WOWT
North Omaha commemorates MLK Day with eye on economic improvement
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Black Men United teamed up with Big Mama’s Kitchen to celebrate at The Highlander on North 30th Street. Big Mama believed that simply sharing a meal could change the world. “When I see the dining room full of...
klkntv.com
Free lunch for every Nebraska student proposed as 1 in 7 lack stable access to food
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As we repeatedly saw throughout the pandemic, many children rely on schools to get enough to eat. That’s one of the reasons a new bill introduced in Nebraska this legislative session is getting national attention. The Hunger-Free Schools Act would provide free breakfast and...
doniphanherald.com
Man, child and puppy fine after 'mud rescue' at Omaha's Standing Bear Lake
OMAHA -- Omaha firefighters rescued a man Sunday at Standing Bear Lake after he became stuck waist-deep in mud while trying to rescue his dog from the muck. Rescue workers also helped a child who apparently also was trying to help the stuck puppy. The man had become enmired near...
doniphanherald.com
Nearly 20-mile ice jam on Missouri River poses risks through winter
OMAHA — From satellite images, the surprisingly long ice jam on the Missouri River looks like a sinewy white snake separating Nebraska and Iowa, poised over those downstream. The serpentine ribbon forms among farm fields near Blencoe, Iowa, curves west toward Blair, loops east around DeSoto Bend National Wildlife...
WOWT
Omaha house fire displaces 2, causes nearly $30,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire displaced two people Monday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a home near Iowa Street and Minne Lusa Blvd at 12:34 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived they found a small fire in a basement bedroom. The fire was...
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurants scramble to keep up with rising egg prices
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Diners and cafes in Lincoln have been coming up with unique ways to fight the rising price of eggs. From dipping into personal funds to using egg alternatives, business owners continue to find ways to serve meals at affordable prices. Hi-Way Diner owner Scott Walker...
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: The calm before the winter storm...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you have errands to run or groceries to get, Tuesday is the day to get it done as the weather will head in the wrong direction as we head into the day on Wednesday with snow, ice, and wind leading to a day where travel will be difficult, and your time will be better spent staying indoors than trying to venture outside.
WOWT
North Omaha Church hopeful for community donations to replace broken furnaces
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, Clair Memorial United Methodist Church has been known as a helping hand. However, they’ve been having problems with their furnaces. “So, we have six furnaces in this building and the parts are no longer being made,” Reverend Portia Cavitt said. Cavitt is...
WOWT
WARNING: Man allegedly exposes two victims in Papillion
Omaha middle and high schoolers came together to amplify Martin Luther King's voice through a new lens.
kiwaradio.com
State stocks five lakes with thousands of cold-water loving rainbow trout
Statewide Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high.
WOWT
Omaha church in need of new furnaces
The Nebraska State Patrol has made seizing fentanyl a priority.
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol says seizing fentanyl a priority
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska law enforcement has been busy seizing fentanyl as it continues to sweep its way across the country. In the last week, two Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills. Lt. Eric Kauffman with NSP says he thinks...
WOWT
Bellevue Police arrest fugitive out of South Dakota
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was arrested on several charges after allegedly running from police. According to the Bellevue Police Department, at 9:26 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a Walmart near 15th and Cornhusker Road in an effort to find a suspect wanted out of South Dakota. Police...
WOWT
Nebraska, Iowa leaders pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local and state officials took time to note Martin Luther King Jr. Day, some paying tribute through recognition of those in the community; others taking a moment to note the words of King himself. Here in Omaha on Friday, officials paid tribute to those serving our...
