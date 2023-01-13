ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WLUC

Noquemanon Ski Marathon looks for more volunteers

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Noquemanon Ski Marathon is looking for more volunteers before race day. Race Coordinator Nicole Swenson encouraged members of the community to assist with the marathon. “We are looking for citizens to give us some time and some of their expertise to volunteer for the race,”...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Travel website names Marquette a top town to visit in the winter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TheTravel.com, a website about “Travel inspiration to the most interesting places on earth,” has named Marquette as a top town to visit during the winter. Author Mia Sims described Marquette as “the perfect winter destination for outdoor adventures.”. This came as no surprise...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

906 Restyle launches website

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A retail store in Marquette has launched a new website. 906 Restyle is a clothing store that buys and sells women’s new and gently used clothing, shoes, accessories and housewares. The store’s owner says the new website will help them reach new customers and continue...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Yoga comes to Down Wind Sports in Munising

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Down Wind Sports in Munising will be hosting Yoop Dog Yoga on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. The Yoga class will be open to all ages and skill levels. Angela Miller, the owner of Yoop Dog Yoga, says yoga provides a much needed rest in a busy world.
MUNISING, MI
WLUC

Michigan Ice Fest offering Ice Climbing Tours in Munising

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - At Down Wind Sports in Munising, Michigan Ice Fest is offering lessons to people interested in ice climbing. Lessons include learning how to use equipment, as well as a guided climb. Emily Gantner, a Michigan Ice Fest guide, says that ice climbing is more about technique...
MUNISING, MI
WLUC

UPCROSS hosts fat tire bike race at Negaunee ski complex

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - People got outside in the cold to participate in a biking competition. UPCROSS held a fat tire race at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex in Negaunee on Sunday. This is the organization’s first race in their series in the next coming weeks. Participants could race in a short or long version of the course.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Escanaba man killed in US-2 crash

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba man was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon on US-2 after another driver had a tire blow out. According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at 12:34 p.m. to US-2 in Bayview just south of S. Hill Rd. for a crash between two pickup trucks.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Michigan Tech hockey falls against St. Thomas, NMU Men's basketball downs the Huskies and NMU women's basketball comes up short, NMU Swim and Dive beat UWSP

Friday Night Fever: Michigan Tech Hockey beats St. Thomas, Houghton Hockey edges out Brother Rice. Michigan Tech Hockey beats St. Thomas, Houghton Hockey edges out Brother Rice, and HS Boys and Girls Hoops from around the U.P. Shane Richardson joins NMU as new head football coach. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

United Sportsmen Inc. hosts Gun and Knife Show

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - United Sportsmen Inc. hosted the USI Gun and Knife Show in Iron Mountain this weekend. People gathered from all around to buy, sell, and trade their guns. More than 45 vendors sold guns, ammo, knives, and accessories. The show started Friday and ended Saturday. Organizers...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Northern Michigan women’s basketball comes up short against #21 Michigan Tech

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU women’s basketball team (10-6, 5-2) came up short against the No. 21 Michigan Tech Huskies (14-3, 6-1) on Saturday at the Berry, falling 69-56. Makaylee Kuhn led all scorers with 24 points on 10-17 shooting. The ‘Cats never led in the contest and trailed by as many as 15. Despite getting the deficit to six points in the fourth quarter, NMU could not stop the Huskies when needed. Mackenzie Holzwart also had an efficient offensive display with 16 points. The Huskies had four in double figures led by Ellie Mackay with 19 points. NMU went 21-55 (38.2%) from the floor while MTU was 26-54 (48.1%).
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Wildcat men’s basketball downs the Huskies

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - Dylan Kuehl had a 19-point, 17-rebound double-double, and Max Bjorklund led the attack with 22 points to help the Northern Michigan men’s basketball team (14-3, 6-1) win its eighth straight, knocking off Michigan Tech (4-12, 1-6) with a 90-65 victory. Dylan Kuehl went 8-10...
MARQUETTE, MI

