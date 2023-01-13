Read full article on original website
Noquemanon Ski Marathon looks for more volunteers
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Noquemanon Ski Marathon is looking for more volunteers before race day. Race Coordinator Nicole Swenson encouraged members of the community to assist with the marathon. “We are looking for citizens to give us some time and some of their expertise to volunteer for the race,”...
American Legion Post 444 tackles hunger with ‘Da Yooper SOUPer Bowl’
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - American Legion Post 444 is looking for food donations. “Da Yooper SOUPer Bowl” is the first ever food drive looking to tackle hunger in the local community and restock the food pantry for St. Vincent Depaul in L’Anse, Michigan. Vice Commander at Legion Post...
Travel website names Marquette a top town to visit in the winter
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TheTravel.com, a website about “Travel inspiration to the most interesting places on earth,” has named Marquette as a top town to visit during the winter. Author Mia Sims described Marquette as “the perfect winter destination for outdoor adventures.”. This came as no surprise...
906 Restyle launches website
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A retail store in Marquette has launched a new website. 906 Restyle is a clothing store that buys and sells women’s new and gently used clothing, shoes, accessories and housewares. The store’s owner says the new website will help them reach new customers and continue...
Yoga comes to Down Wind Sports in Munising
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Down Wind Sports in Munising will be hosting Yoop Dog Yoga on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. The Yoga class will be open to all ages and skill levels. Angela Miller, the owner of Yoop Dog Yoga, says yoga provides a much needed rest in a busy world.
Gwinn Area Public Schools Board approves new HVAC system for Gwinn Middle & High School
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn Middle & High School will soon be getting a new HVAC system. The school district’s board of education approved a bid of $1,600,000 from United Contractors to install new internal ventilators, external ventilators and other new HVAC components at a meeting on Monday.
Shane Richardson looks ahead to season as Wildcats’ new football coach
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Shane Richardson, the new NMU football coach says it starts with culture. Richardson sat down with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson to talk about his new position, where he’ll begin to make changes and moving to the Upper Peninsula with his wife and their four children.
Michigan Ice Fest offering Ice Climbing Tours in Munising
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - At Down Wind Sports in Munising, Michigan Ice Fest is offering lessons to people interested in ice climbing. Lessons include learning how to use equipment, as well as a guided climb. Emily Gantner, a Michigan Ice Fest guide, says that ice climbing is more about technique...
Negaunee boy's basketball beats Hancock, Escanaba girl's basketball remains undefeated
UPCROSS hosts fat tire bike race at Negaunee ski complex
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - People got outside in the cold to participate in a biking competition. UPCROSS held a fat tire race at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex in Negaunee on Sunday. This is the organization’s first race in their series in the next coming weeks. Participants could race in a short or long version of the course.
UPAWS Executive Director provides tips for keeping your pets safe, healthy this winter
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - As temperatures fluctuate and mother nature throws all kinds of different preciptation at us, there are a number of ways to keep your pets safe and happy this winter season. UPAWS Executive Director Bill Brutto sat down with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson with ways to keep your...
Escanaba man killed in US-2 crash
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba man was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon on US-2 after another driver had a tire blow out. According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at 12:34 p.m. to US-2 in Bayview just south of S. Hill Rd. for a crash between two pickup trucks.
Michigan Tech hockey falls against St. Thomas, NMU Men's basketball downs the Huskies and NMU women's basketball comes up short, NMU Swim and Dive beat UWSP
Friday Night Fever: Michigan Tech Hockey beats St. Thomas, Houghton Hockey edges out Brother Rice. Michigan Tech Hockey beats St. Thomas, Houghton Hockey edges out Brother Rice, and HS Boys and Girls Hoops from around the U.P. Shane Richardson joins NMU as new head football coach. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023...
United Sportsmen Inc. hosts Gun and Knife Show
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - United Sportsmen Inc. hosted the USI Gun and Knife Show in Iron Mountain this weekend. People gathered from all around to buy, sell, and trade their guns. More than 45 vendors sold guns, ammo, knives, and accessories. The show started Friday and ended Saturday. Organizers...
Northern Michigan women’s basketball comes up short against #21 Michigan Tech
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU women’s basketball team (10-6, 5-2) came up short against the No. 21 Michigan Tech Huskies (14-3, 6-1) on Saturday at the Berry, falling 69-56. Makaylee Kuhn led all scorers with 24 points on 10-17 shooting. The ‘Cats never led in the contest and trailed by as many as 15. Despite getting the deficit to six points in the fourth quarter, NMU could not stop the Huskies when needed. Mackenzie Holzwart also had an efficient offensive display with 16 points. The Huskies had four in double figures led by Ellie Mackay with 19 points. NMU went 21-55 (38.2%) from the floor while MTU was 26-54 (48.1%).
Wildcat men’s basketball downs the Huskies
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - Dylan Kuehl had a 19-point, 17-rebound double-double, and Max Bjorklund led the attack with 22 points to help the Northern Michigan men’s basketball team (14-3, 6-1) win its eighth straight, knocking off Michigan Tech (4-12, 1-6) with a 90-65 victory. Dylan Kuehl went 8-10...
Suspect arrested for fatal pedestrian hit and run in Ishpeming arraigned in court
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday morning, the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run incident the night before Thanksgiving, was arraigned in Marquette County District Court. 55-year-old Steven Laitinen was arraigned on one charge of Failure to Stop at the Scene of a Serious Personal Injury Accident. According to court records, Laitinen...
