MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU women’s basketball team (10-6, 5-2) came up short against the No. 21 Michigan Tech Huskies (14-3, 6-1) on Saturday at the Berry, falling 69-56. Makaylee Kuhn led all scorers with 24 points on 10-17 shooting. The ‘Cats never led in the contest and trailed by as many as 15. Despite getting the deficit to six points in the fourth quarter, NMU could not stop the Huskies when needed. Mackenzie Holzwart also had an efficient offensive display with 16 points. The Huskies had four in double figures led by Ellie Mackay with 19 points. NMU went 21-55 (38.2%) from the floor while MTU was 26-54 (48.1%).

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO